Final MLB standings predicted by Supercomputer, Experts & AI

The MLB season ends on Sunday. While we have a good idea of which 12 teams will make the MLB Playoffs, both Wild Cards remain wide open, alongside the AL Central and AL West. These determinations are key this time of year, as it could decide homefield advantage in the Wild Card round and beyond. For AL Central contenders like the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, whichever team wins that division could even secure a first-round bye. On the other side of the bracket, all three NL Wild Card teams still have a chance to win the top spot, and homefield to start the playoffs.

But how will the final MLB standings shake out? Thanks to a mix of experts — both human and, well, not — we did our best to figure out just that.

Supercomputer prediction for the final MLB standings

Tampa Bay Rays v. New York Yankees | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

AL East

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Rays 98.3 63.7 100 Yankees 93.0 69.0 100 Red Sox 86.6 75.4 100 Blue Jays 79.7 82.3 0.6 Orioles 78.3 83.7 0.1

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name: Chris Landers

Division winner: Rays (already clinched)

Rays (already clinched) Wild Card pick: Yankees and Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox Where the computer is wrong: I don't really understand why the supercomputer has Boston with just the fifth-best odds in the AL to make it to the World Series. A first-round matchup with the Yankees is tough, especially in the Bronx, but this pitching staff is absolutely good enough to make a run — and I have a much easier time seeing them make it to the Fall Classic than, say, the White Sox.

AL Central

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Guardians 84.5 77.5 99.3 White Sox 84.0 78 99.7 Tigers 76.1 85.9 0 Twins 76.0 86 0 Royals 69.4 92.6 0

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name : Mark Powell

: Mark Powell Division winner : White Sox

: White Sox Wild Card pick : Guardians

: Guardians Where the computer is wrong: Picking against the Guardians could get me in some trouble, but the White Sox are just a game back and have the far easier schedule down the stretch. Cleveland still has to face the Red Sox, while Chicago ends their campaign with the Royals and Rockies.

AL West

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Astros 80.5 81.5 62.6 Rangers 80.5 81.5 37.8 Mariners 75.8 86.2 0 A's 64.4 97.6 0 Angels 62.3 99.7 0

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name : Chris Landers

: Chris Landers Division winner : Astros

: Astros Wild Card : No

: No Where the computer is wrong: I'd have the Astros as even heavier favorites to emerge as AL West champs. That's partly because Houston owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, and partly because they have a much friendlier closing schedule — with one more against Seattle before four against the bottom-dwelling A's, while the Rangers get the Mets and then a trip to Minneapolis to play the Twins.

NL East

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Braves 94.9 67.1 100 Phillies 89.5 72.5 99.8 Marlins 79.3 82.7 0 Nationals 76.1 85.9 0 Mets 74.3 87.7 0

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name : Zach Rotman

: Zach Rotman Division winner : Braves

: Braves Wild Card : Yes (Phillies)

: Yes (Phillies) Where the computer is wrong: The supercomputer might be a bit too high on the Phillies. They’ll make the playoffs, but the Padres are one of the hottest teams in the league while Philadelphia is struggling; they won’t finish with the same record.

NL Central

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Brewers 100.9 61.1 100 Cubs 89.7 72.3 100 Pirates 82.5 79.5 0 Cardinals 78 84 0 Reds 74.9 87.1 0

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name : Mark Powell

: Mark Powell Division winner : Brewers

: Brewers Wild Card: Yes (Cubs)

Yes (Cubs) Where the computer is wrong: The Cubs are without Alex Bregman for the foreseeable future AND could end up stuck in Boston thanks to a nor'easter coming their way. That doesn't add up to homefield advantage in the Wild Card round, as the supercomputer suggests.

NL West

Team Projected wins Projected losses Playoff % Dodgers 100 62 100 Padres 89.5 72.5 96.1 Diamondbacks 85.4 76.6 4.2 Giants 66.8 95.2 0 Rockies 59 103 0

What the MLB experts think:

Expert name : Zach Rotman

: Zach Rotman Division winner : Dodgers

: Dodgers Wild Card : Yes, Padres

: Yes, Padres Where the computer is wrong: At just 6.3 percent odds, the Padres have the lowest odds of making it to the World Series of all NL playoff-bound clubs, per the Supercomputer. I understand that this team has had its share of ups and downs, but with Fernando Tatis swinging the bat better than he has in years, the rotation looking as stacked as it has in quite some time and Mason Miller closing out games, I think San Diego should be given more respect.

AI’s prediction for the final MLB standings

San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins | The San Diego Union-Tribune/GettyImages

Biggest riser: Padres

Padres Biggest faller: Mariners

Mariners Final playoff team: Astros and Padres

Astros and Padres Team left out: Rangers and Diamondbacks

The AI model and Opta are relatively similar, which isn't all that surprising this late in the year. Both projection models have the same 12 teams making the postseason, though the experts disagree with the seeding, specifically as it relates to the Wild Card teams and the AL Central. AI's projection benefits the Padres, a team that would have to finish the season strong (4-1) to match that good will. Meanwhile, the Mariners — a team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention — are the biggest loser of this comparison exercise.

Our final projected MLB playoff field

American League

Seed Team 1 Rays 2 White Sox 3 Astros 4 Yankees 5 Red Sox 6 Guardians

Wild Card round matchups

(1) Rays: Bye

(2) White Sox: Bye

(3) Astros vs (6) Guardians

(4) Yankees vs (5) Red Sox

National League

Seed Team 1 Brewers 2 Dodgers 3 Braves 4 Padres 5 Cubs 6 Phillies

Wild Card round matchups

(1) Brewers: Bye

(2) Dodgers: Bye

(3) Braves vs (6) Phillies

(4) Padres vs (5) Cubs