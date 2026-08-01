Finding a desperate team the Red Sox could sucker into a Jarren Duran trade

The drama never ends with Jarren Duran. Whether on the field or off, the Boston Red Sox have more than enough reasons to move on from the once rising star.

His latest incident included a public showing-up of teammate Willson Contreras. It’s easy for fans to pick a side here — Contreras has a .943 OPS, while Duran’s is at .595 — even if you hadn’t known about past incidents, including a recent one where Duran allegedly threatened a content creator.

Jarren Duran on the incident



“That’s nothing, it’s something that we have within the team that we work on, it’s nothing, you guys don’t need to know,

Nobody needs to know.” https://t.co/EV9fg7ziur pic.twitter.com/bnz8we19mw — Savage (@Savageboston) July 31, 2026

Trouble has been following Duran around for a few years. When he was playing well, the team and fans were able to look past some of that behavior. To eliminate the biggest distraction going on with a red-hot team, it’s time to trade him to a desperate team looking for outfield help. The addition by subtraction is good enough. Can the Red Sox convince one of these teams to take him?

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v. Baltimore Orioles | Alyssa Piazza/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Phillies have their own distractions, but it’s more baseball-related. In a nutshell, Bryce Harper wants the front office to add at the trade deadline. Manager Don Mattingly, the father of the team’s general manager Preston Mattingly, chose blood over occupation in putting his star player on blast publicly. Defending the front office, the newish skipper continued the ongoing narrative that Harper’s relationship with the Phillies is only getting worse. With this in mind, why bring in Duran?

The Phillies need outfield help, and as imperfect a fit as Duran would be, it’s an improvement over what they currently have. A chance to acquire him for pennies on the dollar as well could land Philadelphia a player with extra motivation to prove everyone wrong. It’s the kind of circus-like addition with which the Phillies could either swing big and whiff hard or come away looking savvy.

San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

The San Diego Padres always want a bargain, and right now, Duran is someone to pick up while the stock is low. In the absence of Ramon Laureano, their top option in left field has been Gavin Sheets — who fits best as a DH even in a backyard game of wiffle ball. The defensive difference this year is massive, with Duran posting a 6 OAA versus Sheets at -1 in left field, which points to the immediate benefit San Diego gets even before we begin to compare the offense.

The budget-conscious Padres have had their trade deadline headlined by potential Mason Miller deals. That feels like a longshot, or at least a wild turn of events for them as they look like capable NL contenders at the moment. The better approach is to build around what they already have; Duran doesn’t need to be “the guy” in San Diego, and getting about as far away from Boston as he can get might do him some good.

Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Would the Miami Marlins actually add Duran? They absolutely should think about it. If they’re not selling, they should look to add players on the outs with their current club and who are controllable beyond 2026. Center field should be a top priority for them, looking to upgrade over Jakob Marsee and his .619 OPS. While that’s better than what Duran has posted, the black-sheeped Boston outfielder falls into the category of someone far more proven.

If nothing else, the Marlins take advantage of adding a proven Major Leaguer they could have under team control for next season as well. Duran is arbitration eligible for one more year. If they’re not undergoing a rebuild by selling off pieces such as Otto Lopez or Sandy Alcantara, taking advantage of a Duran trade is something they can’t ignore.

Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB: JUL 28 Diamondbacks at Pirates | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been without Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for all but 47 games this year. He wasn’t playing well, and it was noticeable with how behind Arizona looked to begin the season. The D-backs have one of the worst left field situations in MLB, above only the Toronto Blue Jays in bWAR at the position. A trade for Duran can help rectify this and maybe in a deceptive way because of how much their ballpark tends to favor hitters.

The Diamondbacks are definitive buyers with the 13th most runs scored in the game. Adding pitching is a must, but why not make a regular strength of theirs, offense, even better? Use your best trade pieces, which the Diamondbacks don’t have much of, to find the arms. Use something less to land Duran. For as badly as his season has gone, he’d still be fourth on the team in home runs right now.

Houston Astros

Jul 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s a team that can overcome controversy, it’s the Houston Astros. Anyone who takes on Duran has a chance to inject a spurned and motivated player who could melt down their entire culture. Their righty-heavy lineup makes Duran a superb fit. What’s more, even with such bad numbers this year, Duran isn’t much different from their three most regularly used players in the outfield this season.

Houston doesn’t look World Series-prepared, but moves like adding Duran can give them a different look without costing them a large amount of prospect capital. The only thing stopping them is the front office who might have a strict budget. Duran doesn’t have a large contract. However, the Astros may believe other positions are a priority. Starting pitching is definitely one of them.