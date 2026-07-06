Fixing the Atlanta Braves in 3 season-defining changes

The Atlanta Braves are on an extended slump in the months of June and July, with their division lead trimmed to just three games over the steadfastly rising Philadelphia Phillies. This is still a very talented Braves roster, but injuries and inconsistency have become a theme all too common in recent years. Braves fans know how tenuous this moment is.

While it's far too early to panic, or to write off Atlanta in the broader National League race, Alex Anthopoulos and the front office will be under considerable pressure to deliver upgrades in advance of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline. Here are a few moves to transform the Braves from a questionable contender into arguably the contender.

Braves should push their chips in for Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Braves are viewed leaguewide as the frontrunners for Tarik Skubal, and for good reason. Atlanta's rotation — aside from Chris Sale — has regressed dramatically, and predictably, in recent weeks. As Spencer Strider deals with another injury setback, it's more clear than ever that Atlanta needs another frontline-caliber arm to carry them into October.

The Braves also happen to be equipped with a deep farm system, particularly when it comes to young pitchers on the MLB doorstep. While the Braves can't yet count on the likes of J.R. Ritchie, Owen Murphy or the injured AJ Smith-Shawver for a postseason run, a rebuilding team like Detroit could take great interest in swapping Skubal's expiring contract for a couple future top-shelf arms.

Cam Caminiti, a 19-year-old southpaw, is Atlanta's No. 1 prospect at MLB Pipeline. He's a few years from his big league promotion, but talent-wise, he's the strongest upset bet Detroit can take.

Additionally, the Tigers add 22-year-old righty Owen Murphy, a former first-round pick who's making progress in Triple-A. He could help the Tigers next season, if not sooner. Blake Burkhalter, 25, has shot through the minors in recent years and could handle a swingman or low-leverage relief role this season probably, if Detroit calls on him.

For Atlanta, keeping J.R. Ritchie, AJ Smith-Shawver and Spencer Schwellenbach for the next generation — while pairing Skubal and Sale for the stretch run in 2026 — feels like an acceptable balance between short- and long-term needs.

Braves can target cheap infield depth in another Tigers trade

Zach McKinstry - Detroit Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Less than a year removed from his first All-Star berth — which was followed by a Silver Slugger award — Zach McKinstry has reached rock bottom in Detroit. This is his worst individual campaign to date, with a .565 OPS and 58 wRC+ through 225 plate appearances.

That makes the 31-year-old extremely available for the right price, and it could turn into a smart buy-low opportunity for Atlanta. Shortstop has been a position of need for the Braves since forever at this point.

McKinstry is basically a power void at the plate this season, but there are remnants of past success. He's disciplined, with a low whiff rate (16.5%) and a respectable walk rate (9.8%). He's also a smart base-runner and an elite defender at multiple infield positions, which makes him a replacement-level contributor — 0.1 fWAR this season — even when the bat is M.I.A.

Detroit adds a developmental shortstop in 20-year-old John Gil and a fringe reliever in 27-year-old southpaw Hayden Harris. The Braves get 1.5 years of club control over McKinstry, who can plug multiple holes and hopefully rediscover last year's form with a change of scenery, if all goes well.

Braves can polish their outfield with a Luis Robert Jr. trade

Luis Robert Jr. - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta could target a more productive outfielder — Seiya Suzuki, Taylor Ward and Jake McCarthy are all excellent options — but in reality, the Braves will want to save some bullets in their farm system after the Skubal trade. A cheaper upside swing is Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who's on an expiring contract and stuck in a prolonged slump at the plate.

Robert is not a guaranteed solution, but he's a former All-Star, still in his athletic prime. He can still hit for power and he's due back from a rehab assignment shortly. At the very least, he's a competent right-handed platoon partner for Mike Yastrzemski in right field. The Braves can hope for something more, as Robert has a sterling defensive track record and he's a legitimate speedster on the bases. There's a world in which the right change of scenery (not the Mets, clearly) can help him tap back into the offensive prowess he showed a few years back in Chicago, when he felt like an emergent face of the franchise for the White Sox.

The Mets aren't selling high, so returning a 23-year-old High-A arm like Luke Sinnard — who shows promise but is still a few years away from MLB viability — should be enough to pique their interest. The Braves, with their wealth of minor league arms, can afford to bite the bullet on Sinnard for an immediate upgrade at a position of need. Robert, if he gets healthy and relocates his swing, can absolutely move the needle for a team. There's a reason the Mets went out and got him, despite the $20 million price tag. Robert also comes with a club option for 2027, so the Braves have the leverage to keep him in-house if the best-case outcomes materializes.

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