Ranking the Futures Game prospects most likely to get traded at the deadline

The Futures Game allows MLB fans to get a close-up look at some of the sport's best prospects on the same field. The prospects having the best years in each league will go head-to-head, hoping to show the world why they're so highly touted.

Most of these highly touted prospects won't be made available for trade, but sometimes, circumstances allow for even the best prospects in the sport (like Leo De Vries last year) to be moved. If anyone from the Futures Game is traded, there's a good chance one of these four prospects will be headlining a package.

4. LHP Cam Caminiti, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are in a unique position leading up to the trade deadline. Not only are they clear-cut buyers with money to spend given Jurickson Profar's suspension, but their farm system is much improved. That improved farm could make the Braves more willing to trade a prospect like Cam Caminiti.

Now, the Braves wouldn't rush to trade Caminiti, arguably the best prospect in their system, but there's reason for them to consider dealing him for the right return. Even without Caminiti, the Braves would have an abundance of young pitchers to be excited about, like Spencer Schwellenbach, Didier Fuentes and Hurston Waldrep in the majors and JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy in the minors. That makes it easier to move on from him, again, for the right return.

3. LHP Kash Mayfield, San Diego Padres

If you're a prospect in the San Diego Padres' system, my recommendation would be not to get too comfortable. No executive is more comfortable parting with prospects than AJ Preller, and while I have my doubts that he'd be willing to move Ethan Salas, the top prospect in the organization, for anything more than a truly substantial haul, Kash Mayfield could absolutely be dealt.

Mayfield, one of the top three-to-five prospects in the organization, has had a stellar year in High-A, posting a 3.22 ERA and striking out almost 11 batters per nine. Mayfield being as highly touted as he is and pitching as well as he has means that while he might not net the kind of player Salas would as a centerpiece, Preller can still trade him for a hitter or starting pitcher that they could really use.

2. RHP Gage Wood, Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies should be as invested in winning right now as any team in the majors. Not only have they played superb baseball since firing Rob Thomson in April, but their core, consisting of the likes of Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler among others, is getting up there in age. Who knows how many more bites at the apple they'll have?

For that reason, why shouldn't they consider trades involving Gage Wood, their best pitching prospect? The Phillies shouldn't want to trade Wood, especially given the barren state of their farm system, but with Aidan Miller struggling to stay healthy and not much other talent to speak of, Wood might be the only player able to land them a needle-mover. Dave Dombrowski has never shied away from trading top prospects at trade deadlines, and there's no reason to believe with how well the Phillies have played that this year will be an exception.

1. OF Mike Sirota, Los Angeles Dodgers

It'll be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Dodgers navigate the trade deadline. On one hand, they'd be favored to three-peat no matter what goes down at the deadline. On the other hand, they have one of the best farm systems in the league, and have never shied away from going all-in for the right deals. There figure to be some high-end players available at the deadline (Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, etc.), meaning that the Dodgers can look to get aggressive.

The Dodgers getting aggressive could mean trading one of their many high-end outfield prospects. While I doubt they'd move Josue De Paula, the best of the bunch, a guy like Mike Sirota, who has dominated both High-A and Double-A this season and is one of the best prospects in the league, could command a star-level return. Based on what we know about the Dodgers, it'd be surprising if they don't trade a top prospect.

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