How the MLB All-Star starters would look based purely on WAR

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters reveal several surprising omissions and inclusions when evaluated by Wins Above Replacement metrics.
- One player leads all full-time position players in both bWAR and fWAR but was left off the starting lineup, highlighting a major oversight.
- Key offensive performers have been overlooked in favor of players with weaker statistical cases, sparking debate about the selection process.
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and they’re nearly as flawed as always.
In fairness, outside of Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement, most of the elected starters are deserving. The keyword, though, is most, because there are some glaring issues in both the National and American Leagues.
Today, let’s look at each starting lineup and determine who should have started, using both bWAR and fWAR. Although I personally prefer Baseball-Reference’s Wins Above Replacement system, I always find it interesting to compare the two metrics.
American League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR
Let’s start off with the American League, and we really need to talk about the outfield.
Position
Who is starting?
Who should be starting?
bWAR
fWAR
C
Shea Langeliers, Athletics
Shea Langeliers, Athletics
Langeliers, 3.0 bWAR
2.1 fWAR
1B
TBD (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn because of injury)
Nick Kurtz, Athletics
Guerrero: 0.8 bWAR; Kurtz, 3.7 bWAR
Guerrero, 0.9 fWAR; Kurtz, 3.4 fWAR
2B
Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
Cole Young, Seattle Mariners
Clement, 1.2 bWAR; Young, 2.8 bWAR
Clement, 1.0 fWAR; Young, 1.3 fWAR
3B
Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays
Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays
Caminero, 3.7 bWAR
Caminero, 3.1 fWAR
SS
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Witt, 4.7 bWAR
Witt, 4.7 fWAR
OF
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
Judge, 2.1 bWAR; Rafaela, 3.6 bWAR
Judge, 2.1 fWAR; Rafaela, 2.7 fWAR
OF
Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees
Buxton, 3.1 bWAR; Bellinger, 3.5 bWAR
Buxton, 2.9 fWAR; Bellinger, 2.5 fWAR
OF
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
Trout, 2.8 bWAR; Abreu, 3.2 bWAR
Trout, 2.5 fWAR; Abreu, 1.8 fWAR
DH
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Alvarez, 4.1 bWAR
Alvarez, 4.2 bWAR
SP
TBD
Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees
Schlittler, 3.5 bWAR
Schlittler, 3.2 fWAR
Enough has been said about Clement’s election, so I’m not going to beat a dead moose — er, horse. Young’s counting stats aren’t especially impressive, and the American League’s second base spot has really suffered from Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s underwhelming, frustrating 2026 campaign.
I’ll give the Judge and Trout elections a slight pass given their reputations, though the former is slightly more egregious considering Judge hasn’t played since the end of May. He’ll certainly be replaced, and it’s unclear whether Trout will suit up next week.
Although Bellinger only has a .774 OPS, he's provided the Yankees with stability and versatility. His lack of power (11 home runs) is concerning, though, given that he plays his home games with the Yankee Stadium short porch.
The fact that Detroit's Riley Greene made it over Rafaela and Abreu is laughable. Greene has been fine, but Rafaela is tied for No. 10 in bWAR, and Abreu is one of only 20 players with at least 3.2 bWAR. Compare that to Greene, who has been worth 2.1 bWAR, but has a vastly superior OPS (.854) to Rafaela and Abreu.
National League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR
Now, let’s turn our attention to the National League.
Position
Who is starting?
Who should be starting?
bWAR
fWAR
C
Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves
Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies
Baldwin, 1.6 bWAR; Goodman, 2.4 bWAR
Baldwin, 1.3 fWAR; Goodman, 2.1 fWAR
1B
Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Freeman, 2.7 bWAR; Olson, 2.9 bWAR
Freeman, 2.9 fWAR; Olson, 2.8 fWAR
2B
Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
JJ Wetherholt, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals
Albies, 1.8 bWAR; Wetherholt, 4.2 bWAR
Albies, 1.8 fWAR; Wetherholt, 3.8 fWAR
3B
Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Muncy, 3.4 bWAR
Muncy, 3.1 fWAR
SS
CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins
Abrams, 2.6 bWAR; Lopez, 4.6 bWAR
Abrams, 2.2 fWAR; Lopez, 4.4 fWAR
OF
Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers
Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers
Pages, 4.1 bWAR
Pages, 2.8 fWAR
OF
Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies
Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
Marsh, 2.0 bWAR; Walker, 3.4 bWAR
Marsh, 1.7 fWAR; Walker, 2.4 fWAR
OF
Juan Soto, New York Mets
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Soto, 2.8 bWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.2 bWAR
Soto, 2.8 fWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.5 fWAR
DH
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ohtani, 2.7 bWAR
Ohtani, 2.8 fWAR
SP
TBD
Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies
Sánchez, 5.7 bWAR
Sánchez, 4.3 fWAR
I was initially hesitant to call Crow-Armstrong’s omission a greater mistake than Clement’s election, but PCA has been incredible. He's well on pace for a 30-30 season, and a second-half surge could propel him into the 40-40 club. He leads all full-time position players (not counting Shohei Ohtani) in both bWAR and fWAR. How would that not warrant an All-Star Game start?
Lopez is hitting .346 with 25 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and an .896 OPS for the surging Marlins. Abrams has the edge in extra-base hits, but the differences in Wins Above Replacement tell the full story.
The same goes for Wetherholt vs. Albies, who likely benefited from the Braves sitting atop the NL East. Wetherholt has a .680 OPS at 23 years old, and he’s played a pivotal role in the Cardinals’ ascent up the National League standings.
I’m just still stuck on Crow-Armstrong not being an All-Star Game starter. What are we doing here?