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How the MLB All-Star starters would look based purely on WAR

The National League voters probably want a redo.
ByJake Elman|
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San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers | Harry How/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters reveal several surprising omissions and inclusions when evaluated by Wins Above Replacement metrics.
  • One player leads all full-time position players in both bWAR and fWAR but was left off the starting lineup, highlighting a major oversight.
  • Key offensive performers have been overlooked in favor of players with weaker statistical cases, sparking debate about the selection process.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and they’re nearly as flawed as always.

In fairness, outside of Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement, most of the elected starters are deserving. The keyword, though, is most, because there are some glaring issues in both the National and American Leagues.

Today, let’s look at each starting lineup and determine who should have started, using both bWAR and fWAR. Although I personally prefer Baseball-Reference’s Wins Above Replacement system, I always find it interesting to compare the two metrics.

American League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start off with the American League, and we really need to talk about the outfield.

Position

Who is starting?

Who should be starting?

bWAR

fWAR

C

Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Shea Langeliers, Athletics

Langeliers, 3.0 bWAR

2.1 fWAR

1B

TBD (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn because of injury)

Nick Kurtz, Athletics

Guerrero: 0.8 bWAR; Kurtz, 3.7 bWAR

Guerrero, 0.9 fWAR; Kurtz, 3.4 fWAR

2B

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays

Cole Young, Seattle Mariners

Clement, 1.2 bWAR; Young, 2.8 bWAR

Clement, 1.0 fWAR; Young, 1.3 fWAR

3B

Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays

Caminero, 3.7 bWAR

Caminero, 3.1 fWAR

SS

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Witt, 4.7 bWAR

Witt, 4.7 fWAR

OF

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Judge, 2.1 bWAR; Rafaela, 3.6 bWAR

Judge, 2.1 fWAR; Rafaela, 2.7 fWAR

OF

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

Buxton, 3.1 bWAR; Bellinger, 3.5 bWAR

Buxton, 2.9 fWAR; Bellinger, 2.5 fWAR

OF

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Trout, 2.8 bWAR; Abreu, 3.2 bWAR

Trout, 2.5 fWAR; Abreu, 1.8 fWAR

DH

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Alvarez, 4.1 bWAR

Alvarez, 4.2 bWAR

SP

TBD

Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees

Schlittler, 3.5 bWAR

Schlittler, 3.2 fWAR

Enough has been said about Clement’s election, so I’m not going to beat a dead moose — er, horse. Young’s counting stats aren’t especially impressive, and the American League’s second base spot has really suffered from Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s underwhelming, frustrating 2026 campaign.

I’ll give the Judge and Trout elections a slight pass given their reputations, though the former is slightly more egregious considering Judge hasn’t played since the end of May. He’ll certainly be replaced, and it’s unclear whether Trout will suit up next week. 

Although Bellinger only has a .774 OPS, he's provided the Yankees with stability and versatility. His lack of power (11 home runs) is concerning, though, given that he plays his home games with the Yankee Stadium short porch.

The fact that Detroit's Riley Greene made it over Rafaela and Abreu is laughable. Greene has been fine, but Rafaela is tied for No. 10 in bWAR, and Abreu is one of only 20 players with at least 3.2 bWAR. Compare that to Greene, who has been worth 2.1 bWAR, but has a vastly superior OPS (.854) to Rafaela and Abreu.

National League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, let’s turn our attention to the National League.

Position

Who is starting?

Who should be starting?

bWAR

fWAR

C

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

Baldwin, 1.6 bWAR; Goodman, 2.4 bWAR

Baldwin, 1.3 fWAR; Goodman, 2.1 fWAR

1B

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Freeman, 2.7 bWAR; Olson, 2.9 bWAR

Freeman, 2.9 fWAR; Olson, 2.8 fWAR

2B

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

JJ Wetherholt, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals

Albies, 1.8 bWAR; Wetherholt, 4.2 bWAR

Albies, 1.8 fWAR; Wetherholt, 3.8 fWAR

3B

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

Muncy, 3.4 bWAR

Muncy, 3.1 fWAR

SS

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins

Abrams, 2.6 bWAR; Lopez, 4.6 bWAR

Abrams, 2.2 fWAR; Lopez, 4.4 fWAR

OF

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

Pages, 4.1 bWAR

Pages, 2.8 fWAR

OF

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Marsh, 2.0 bWAR; Walker, 3.4 bWAR

Marsh, 1.7 fWAR; Walker, 2.4 fWAR

OF

Juan Soto, New York Mets

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Soto, 2.8 bWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.2 bWAR

Soto, 2.8 fWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.5 fWAR

DH

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani, 2.7 bWAR

Ohtani, 2.8 fWAR

SP

TBD

Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies

Sánchez, 5.7 bWAR

Sánchez, 4.3 fWAR

I was initially hesitant to call Crow-Armstrong’s omission a greater mistake than Clement’s election, but PCA has been incredible. He's well on pace for a 30-30 season, and a second-half surge could propel him into the 40-40 club. He leads all full-time position players (not counting Shohei Ohtani) in both bWAR and fWAR. How would that not warrant an All-Star Game start?

Lopez is hitting .346 with 25 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and an .896 OPS for the surging Marlins. Abrams has the edge in extra-base hits, but the differences in Wins Above Replacement tell the full story. 

The same goes for Wetherholt vs. Albies, who likely benefited from the Braves sitting atop the NL East. Wetherholt has a .680 OPS at 23 years old, and he’s played a pivotal role in the Cardinals’ ascent up the National League standings.

I’m just still stuck on Crow-Armstrong not being an All-Star Game starter. What are we doing here?

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