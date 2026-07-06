How the MLB All-Star starters would look based purely on WAR

Key offensive performers have been overlooked in favor of players with weaker statistical cases, sparking debate about the selection process.

One player leads all full-time position players in both bWAR and fWAR but was left off the starting lineup, highlighting a major oversight.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters reveal several surprising omissions and inclusions when evaluated by Wins Above Replacement metrics.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game rosters are out, and they’re nearly as flawed as always.

In fairness, outside of Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement, most of the elected starters are deserving. The keyword, though, is most, because there are some glaring issues in both the National and American Leagues.

Today, let’s look at each starting lineup and determine who should have started, using both bWAR and fWAR. Although I personally prefer Baseball-Reference’s Wins Above Replacement system, I always find it interesting to compare the two metrics.

American League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR

Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start off with the American League, and we really need to talk about the outfield.

Position Who is starting? Who should be starting? bWAR fWAR C Shea Langeliers, Athletics Shea Langeliers, Athletics Langeliers, 3.0 bWAR 2.1 fWAR 1B TBD (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has withdrawn because of injury) Nick Kurtz, Athletics Guerrero: 0.8 bWAR; Kurtz, 3.7 bWAR Guerrero, 0.9 fWAR; Kurtz, 3.4 fWAR 2B Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays Cole Young, Seattle Mariners Clement, 1.2 bWAR; Young, 2.8 bWAR Clement, 1.0 fWAR; Young, 1.3 fWAR 3B Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays Junior Caminero, 3B, Tampa Bay Rays Caminero, 3.7 bWAR Caminero, 3.1 fWAR SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals Witt, 4.7 bWAR Witt, 4.7 fWAR OF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox Judge, 2.1 bWAR; Rafaela, 3.6 bWAR Judge, 2.1 fWAR; Rafaela, 2.7 fWAR OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees Buxton, 3.1 bWAR; Bellinger, 3.5 bWAR Buxton, 2.9 fWAR; Bellinger, 2.5 fWAR OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox Trout, 2.8 bWAR; Abreu, 3.2 bWAR Trout, 2.5 fWAR; Abreu, 1.8 fWAR DH Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros Alvarez, 4.1 bWAR Alvarez, 4.2 bWAR SP TBD Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees Schlittler, 3.5 bWAR Schlittler, 3.2 fWAR

Enough has been said about Clement’s election, so I’m not going to beat a dead moose — er, horse. Young’s counting stats aren’t especially impressive, and the American League’s second base spot has really suffered from Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s underwhelming, frustrating 2026 campaign.

I’ll give the Judge and Trout elections a slight pass given their reputations, though the former is slightly more egregious considering Judge hasn’t played since the end of May. He’ll certainly be replaced, and it’s unclear whether Trout will suit up next week.

Although Bellinger only has a .774 OPS, he's provided the Yankees with stability and versatility. His lack of power (11 home runs) is concerning, though, given that he plays his home games with the Yankee Stadium short porch.

The fact that Detroit's Riley Greene made it over Rafaela and Abreu is laughable. Greene has been fine, but Rafaela is tied for No. 10 in bWAR, and Abreu is one of only 20 players with at least 3.2 bWAR. Compare that to Greene, who has been worth 2.1 bWAR, but has a vastly superior OPS (.854) to Rafaela and Abreu.

National League All-Star Game starters, organized by WAR

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, let’s turn our attention to the National League.

Position Who is starting? Who should be starting? bWAR fWAR C Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies Baldwin, 1.6 bWAR; Goodman, 2.4 bWAR Baldwin, 1.3 fWAR; Goodman, 2.1 fWAR 1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves Freeman, 2.7 bWAR; Olson, 2.9 bWAR Freeman, 2.9 fWAR; Olson, 2.8 fWAR 2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves JJ Wetherholt, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals Albies, 1.8 bWAR; Wetherholt, 4.2 bWAR Albies, 1.8 fWAR; Wetherholt, 3.8 fWAR 3B Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers Muncy, 3.4 bWAR Muncy, 3.1 fWAR SS CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals Otto Lopez, Miami Marlins Abrams, 2.6 bWAR; Lopez, 4.6 bWAR Abrams, 2.2 fWAR; Lopez, 4.4 fWAR OF Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers Pages, 4.1 bWAR Pages, 2.8 fWAR OF Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals Marsh, 2.0 bWAR; Walker, 3.4 bWAR Marsh, 1.7 fWAR; Walker, 2.4 fWAR OF Juan Soto, New York Mets Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs Soto, 2.8 bWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.2 bWAR Soto, 2.8 fWAR; Crow-Armstrong, 5.5 fWAR DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers Ohtani, 2.7 bWAR Ohtani, 2.8 fWAR SP TBD Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies Sánchez, 5.7 bWAR Sánchez, 4.3 fWAR

I was initially hesitant to call Crow-Armstrong’s omission a greater mistake than Clement’s election, but PCA has been incredible. He's well on pace for a 30-30 season, and a second-half surge could propel him into the 40-40 club. He leads all full-time position players (not counting Shohei Ohtani) in both bWAR and fWAR. How would that not warrant an All-Star Game start?

Lopez is hitting .346 with 25 doubles, 17 stolen bases, and an .896 OPS for the surging Marlins. Abrams has the edge in extra-base hits, but the differences in Wins Above Replacement tell the full story.

The same goes for Wetherholt vs. Albies, who likely benefited from the Braves sitting atop the NL East. Wetherholt has a .680 OPS at 23 years old, and he’s played a pivotal role in the Cardinals’ ascent up the National League standings.

I’m just still stuck on Crow-Armstrong not being an All-Star Game starter. What are we doing here?

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