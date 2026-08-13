How to watch the Field of Dreams Game on Netflix: Phillies vs Twins TV streaming info and start time

The 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game pits Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and the Philadelphia Phillies against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins in a battle of aspiring playoff teams. Assuming that the bad weather stays away, all three are legitimate threats to send home runs deep into the cornfields.

Roughly 8,000 fans will be in attendance at Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday night. As for the rest of us, we have you covered on how you can watch the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game from the comfort of your couch or bed.

How can I watch the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game?

Netflix has exclusive coverage of the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game, meaning the highly anticipated Phillies-Twins showdown will not air on national or local television stations. In other words, a Phillies fan with NBC Sports Network still needs to have Netflix if they want to watch the Field of Dreams game. The game is available on all Netflix plans.

However, you can still catch the Field of Dreams game through the teams’ official radio partners. That is expected to apply to anyone who has an MLB.TV subscription.

Who is announcing the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game on Netflix?

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As was the case for Opening Night and the Home Run Derby, Matt Vasgersian will serve as the MLB at Field of Dreams game’s play-by-play announcer. The sound of Vasgersian calling major events is nothing new, and he’s been a mainstay on MLB Network since the channel’s 2009 debut. He was also the play-by-play voice for the “MLB The Show” games for over 15 years.

Hall of Fame pitcher CC Sabathia and former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence will serve as the color commentators. This trio worked together for the Yankees-Giants Opening Night game in March. The game will be a new experience for Sabathia and Pence, neither of whom were active players when the Field of Dreams game debuted in 2021.

Longtime Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was on the 2021 Yankees team that played in the inaugural Field of Dreams game, and he’ll provide analysis from outside the broadcast booth. Lauren Shehadi is the traditional sideline reporter.

Netflix's studio crew includes Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols, whose résumés speak for themselves. Elle Duncan will also contribute to the pregame and postgame coverage.

Fittingly, “Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner will be part of the pregame ceremony. It is unclear whether Major League Baseball will honor James Earl Jones, who passed away in 2024.