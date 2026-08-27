If the MLB playoffs started today, who would be in?

Labor Day is right around the corner, and the 2026 MLB playoffs aren’t far behind. As we all expected, the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox are on track to earn home-field advantage and sit out the Wild Card Series.

We’re still a few weeks away from any clinching scenarios, though the postseason picture continues to become clearer. There are nine teams that we feel comfortable deeming playoff locks, and the White Sox are borderline. But what about the division and Wild Card races? Who will be hosting games in the first round?

FanSided has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2026 MLB playoffs.

American League playoff picture

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You won’t be shocked to know the Yankees are in the playoff hunt yet again, but who will join them in October?

Seed Team Record 1. Tampa Bay Rays 79-54 2. Chicago White Sox 70-63 3. Houston Astros 66-67 4. New York Yankees 75-57 5. Boston Red Sox 73-60 6. Houston Astros 68-66

American League playoff matchups

No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (BYE)

No. 2 Chicago White Sox (BYE)

No. 6 Cleveland Guardians (AL Wild Card No. 3) at No. 3 Houston Astros (AL West winner)

No. 5 Boston Red Sox (AL Wild Card No. 2) at No. 4 New York Yankees (AL Wild Card No. 1)

Every team plays 13 intra-division games, so what’s the harm in playing two or three more? Ben Rice and the Yankees are on pace to host ​​Ceddanne Rafaela’s Red Sox in the Wild Card Series for the second straight year. It’d mark the fourth time in less than a decade these two teams met in the playoffs; the Red Sox defeated the Yankees in the 2018 ALDS and the 2021 Wild Card Game.

Although the Yankees likely lost Giancarlo Stanton for the season following another calf injury, they’re expected to get Clarke Schmidt and Aaron Judge back before the playoffs start. All-Star left fielder Cody Bellinger returned from a hamstring injury last weekend and will be a full go moving forward.

The Wild Card Series is a long way removed from the 2005 World Series, when the White Sox swept the Astros. Younger fans might not know that Houston only moved to the American League in 2013. However, they do know that Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is the AL MVP frontrunner and could win the sport’s first Triple Crown since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

As of Aug. 27, the Red Sox hold a 5-4 season series lead over the Yankees. Houston took four of six games from the White Sox.

National League playoff picture

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re in for some fun during the National League playoffs. Here’s what you need to know about the playoff picture.

Seed Team Record 1. Milwaukee Brewers 82-51 2. Los Angeles Dodgers 80-53 3. Atlanta Braves 78-56 4. Chicago Cubs 76-58 5. Philadelphia Phillies 74-60 6. San Diego Padres 72-62

National League playoff matchups

No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers (BYE)

No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (BYE)

No. 6 San Diego Padres (NL Wild Card No. 3) at No. 3 Atlanta Braves (NL East winner)

No. 5 Philadelphia Phillies (NL Wild Card No. 2) at No. 4 Chicago Cubs (NL Wild Card No. 1)

In large part because of controversial second baseman/outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres have sprinted back into playoff territory. San Diego entered Thursday holding a one-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot. Tatis has been phenomenal in August, hitting .281 with nine home runs, 18 RBI, six doubles, and a 1.002 OPS.

Can Matt Olson and the Braves hold off Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies, who sit 4.5 games out of first place? The bitter NL East rivals meet for a four-game series in Philadelphia next week, and all eyes should be paid to Citizens Bank Park. Surprisingly, neither the Saturday nor Sunday games are slated for primetime.

We can’t forget about the Cubs! Pete Crow-Armstrong has an outside chance at his first 40-40 season, and his 7.9 bWAR leads baseball. It’s difficult to see Ohtani beating him out for the NL MVP, even with team success factored into the conversation.

San Diego defeated Atlanta in four of seven games to take the season series. The Cubs dominated the Phillies, taking six of seven and outscoring them 55-33 over that stretch.