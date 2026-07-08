Inside MLB’s obscure All-Star Game rule that has Zack Wheeler on the warpath

The league holds the power to make an accommodation, but the decision could set a precedent for future All-Star Game participation for pitchers in similar situations.

The rule, designed to prevent injuries, has sparked debate about prioritizing player safety over entertainment value in the nationally televised exhibition.

A veteran pitcher is challenging MLB's rule preventing him from participating in the upcoming All-Star Game due to his scheduled start two days prior.

If Philadelphia Phillies veteran Zack Wheeler plans on attending the 2026 All-Star Game, he almost certainly won’t be in uniform.

That’s hardly Wheeler’s fault, seeing as he’s gone 9-1 with a 2.28 ERA over 87 innings. Despite only making 14 starts thus far, Wheeler has already provided the No. 5-seeded Phillies with 4.3 bWAR despite not making his season debut until late April due to a shoulder issue.

Based on those numbers alone, Wheeler should have been a shoo-in for the All-Star Game even before the league began announcing replacement selections. Philadelphia hosting the game as part of America’s 250th anniversary would also have helped his case, as it arguably did for legacy pick Bryce Harper.

Unlike Harper, though, Wheeler is a pitcher, and he’s slated to pitch on Sunday afternoon. As a result, the league apparently felt that he wasn’t worthy of his fourth All-Star nod because he wouldn’t be able to pitch in the actual game.

Major League Baseball must immediately change its All-Star eligibility rules

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in 2010, Major League Baseball introduced the Sunday Starter rule, which immediately proved divisive among fans and players. Supporters of the rule still argue that its intentions, which aim to prevent injuries, outweigh the reality that we won’t see Wheeler or the Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski next Tuesday night.

Wheeler, however, said after his start in Cincinnati on Tuesday that the rule is “kind of B.S.” and argued that Major League Baseball could have named him an All-Star, even if he wasn’t among the initial selections.

"Maybe put me in, but not necessarily be chosen right away,” Wheeler told reporters on Tuesday night. “But, I feel like I was right there."

Wheeler, who struck out 14 Reds hitters in a 4-1 victory, added: “You figure [the league] would have a clue about it by now, with how many All-Star Games they've had."

From a logistics perspective, Wheeler is technically correct. Major League Baseball rules allow pitchers who started two days earlier to play in the All-Star Game if the league approves a usage accommodation.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above all else, the All-Star Game is a nationally televised exhibition. The winner no longer earns home-field advantage in the World Series, so the objectives — at least, for the players — are to have fun and avoid getting hurt.

What would Major League Baseball truly lose by changing the eligibility rules? We already live in an era plagued by arm and elbow injuries. As cynical as this sounds, why not just accept the fact that pitchers are always risking getting hurt? The entertainment factor should win out, so long as the pitchers want to participate.

And, if a pitcher would prefer to spend the All-Star break resting, let them! Misiorowski said he was hoping for poor weather this weekend so that he could pitch next Tuesday night. Playing in the All-Star Game still means something to players, and the league deserves credit for not letting the event degrade into what the Pro Bowl and NBA All-Star Game have become.

Moving forward, let’s hope that pitchers in Wheeler’s situation will have the opportunity to actually partake. Granted, the league has far greater issues to address before then, most notably guaranteeing that we actually have an All-Star Game rather than a summer without baseball.