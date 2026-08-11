The New York Mets know their recent surge is most likely too little, too late. Despite six wins in seven games since the trade deadline — all of them on the road — the team still enters play on Tuesday 11 games out of a playoff spot with the third-worst record in the NL. One good week doesn’t erase four poor months, and it can't mask the fact that New York is 18.5 games behind the division-leading Braves and the biggest disappointment in the game this season (especially for the team with the highest payroll in the Major Leagues).

Yet it is heartening to see that the Mets are completely engaged for seemingly one of the few times this season, when lackadaisical play helped lead to the firing of amiable manager Carlos Mendoza on June 26.

“The season hasn’t gone the way we all thought it would, and that’s obviously disappointing,” third baseman Bo Bichette told FanSided. “You’ve got to keep playing. There is always pride involved, regardless of the record. We have a lot of baseball in front of us, and I think it’s in everybody’s interest and desire to play hard, find the best versions of themselves and finish strong.”

Mets can only look forward despite nightmare season

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Finishing strong is the best the Mets can do in 2026 as they will almost certainly miss the postseason for a second straight year since losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 NLCS.

The reasons for New York's poor season are myriad, but nothing has hurt them more than the large number of whiffs president of baseball operations David Stearns made on trades and free agent signings over the winter. Bichette, second baseman Marcus Semien, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and designated hitter Jorge Polanco have all failed to live up to expectations, while projected No. 1 starter Freddy Peralta faltered before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays and closer Devin Williams has rarely shown his once-dominant form.

All of which is how you get a team that began the season with a $352-million payroll being 14 games under .500.

“It’s been a long time since someone has had that bad of an offseason, and I’m kind of surprised that David has survived it,” a rival MLB executive told FanSided.

All indications are that Stearns will be given at least one more offseason to build a championship team around the Mets’ two superstars, shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Juan Soto. The team is already operating with an eye on the calendar flipping to 2027.

“I think we're laying a foundation for what we want the next season to be, but we're not doing it in a way where we're thinking about the next season, because that's counterproductive,” interim manager Andy Green said. “It’s stay in the present and try to win a baseball game that day and attack it with everything you have. “So, it’s really simple, though we tend to complicate it by being too forward-looking at times. So, for us, it’s play great baseball every day. If we do that, we’re going to be in a much better place.”

One place Green won’t be next season is the dugout; he's already confirmed that he will return to his role as the Mets’ farm director. Regardless of who is hired as manager, though, the new skipper will not be overseeing a rebuild. Owner Steve Cohen isn’t going to pull back on spending as the Mets continue to try to win their first World Series title since 1986.

Rookie outfield duo provides hope to Mets

MLB: AUG 05 Mets at Guardians | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Toward that end, New York has two rookie outfielders who could be part of their long-range plans in Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing. Benge, 23, is hitting .270/.333/.409 with 13 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 114 games, while the 21-year-old Ewing has a .262/.331/.397 in 79 games with seven homers and 15 steals.

“The organization knows what they have in these guys, and I could see them being a big part of the future here,” Semien said. “They both do things that can spark a team.”

If nothing else, the continuing development of Benge and Ewing is one reason for perpetually frustrated Mets fans to keep watching.

“They play the game the right way,” Green said. “It’s fearless. After a mistake, they’re resilient. They bounce back. They make changes when they need to. They defend the field. They run the bases. They give you quality AB's. It’s a winning mix, and they’ve been there all year when we’ve needed them.”