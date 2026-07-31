Mets' Freddy Peralta asking price leaves one perfect suitor before the deadline

The New York Mets' trade of A.J. Minter for two prospects is the first of many deals David Stearns is expected to execute prior to Monday's trade deadline. Perhaps the biggest move Stearns makes will involve Freddy Peralta, a starting pitcher he wants a hefty return for, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. Sammon reports that the Mets are asking for a "top-100 prospect and more."

That's certainly a hefty asking price, but one that the Chicago Cubs could potentially meet. Here's why that makes sense — and what a deal could look like.

Why the Cubs should be in heavy pursuit of Freddy Peralta

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Cubs are in dire need of starting pitching, with Cade Horton out for the year and both Justin Steele and Ben Brown out for who knows how long. Peralta is not Tarik Skubal, and he's having the worst year of his career, but it's easy to see why he's a clear fit in Chicago.

The Cubs' manager, Craig Counsell, coached Peralta for several years in Milwaukee. The righty is due less than $3 million for the remainder of the season, which is chump change for a pitcher of his upside. Peralta's track record speaks for itself: He's started six playoff games in his career and finished fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting just last year. And perhaps most importantly, Peralta offers a sense of stability; again, he is not having a good year, but he's at the very least a starter the Cubs can rely on to take the ball every fifth day, which is something this rotation sorely lacks right now.

All of these reasons are worth keeping in mind, and putting Peralta in front of an elite Cubs defense is another thing to consider. He hasn't had great results while pitching for a last-place Mets team whose defense makes mistakes nightly. He'd be going from that team to a club holding sole possession of the first Wild Card spot in the NL with perhaps the best defense in the sport behind him in a division in which he's comfortable. That sounds good, no?

What a Cubs-Mets trade for Freddy Peralta might look like

Admittedly, Peralta on his own for a top-100 prospect feels a bit far-fetched, even with the obvious reasons for pursuing him. Adding a reliever like Huascar Brazoban, though, could get Jed Hoyer interested in making a deal of the Mets' liking.

Brazoban might be 36 years old, but he'd come with three additional years of club control. He has a 2.61 ERA in 45 appearances this season, has outstanding advanced metrics and can even go beyond an inning if needed. He's worth plugging in late in games for a Cubs bullpen that could use more reliable high-leverage relievers. If it were me, a battle-tested starter, even one having a bad year and being on an expiring contract, plus a really solid controllable reliever, is worth the kind of asking price Stearns has set.

Would the Mets make this trade?

Knoxville Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Stearns wants to secure a top-100 prospect, attaching a reliever to a Peralta deal is the way to do it. I think if this offer presented itself, he'd accept it without thinking twice.

Rojas ranks No. 64 on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list, a few spots behind Josiah Hartshorn, the top prospect in Chicago's system. There are questions about Rojas' glove (I doubt he sticks at shortstop), but he has 15 home runs, 16 stolen bases and an .807 OPS in Double-A this season. He could easily be a long-term solution for the Mets either at second base or third base as soon as next season, and has the kind of offensive potential to provide a real impact.

In addition to Rojas, the Mets would be receiving Jonathon Long, a first base prospect who has an .860 OPS in 236 Triple-A games. I'm not convinced he'd be the long-term solution at the cold corner, but he doesn't have a spot in Chicago and could be worth given a shot to in Queens (at least down the stretch of this season).

Getting Rojas and Long for a pitcher who clearly won't be in the organization past the deadline in Peralta, plus a reliever in Brazoban, feels like a no-brainer.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Cubs make this trade?

New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs would be the harder team to convince here, as they'd have to really believe in Peralta to part with a talent of Rojas' caliber. With that being said, as mentioned above, there're reasons to believe this is a perfect fit. And for Chicago to outbid other suitors for Peralta's services, they'll have to pony up. Getting him and three years of a proven reliever feels worth their while.

This is especially the case because it's hard to see where either Rojas or Long factors in long term in Chicago. Rojas has played three of the four infield positions, but with Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner locked up, where would he play with the Cubs? Long is a first baseman, but the Cubs have Michael Busch there, and they haven't given him a chance in the bigs to this point. Why not move him now before he loses all of his value?

The Cubs would presumably prefer to trade Rojas for a better return, but if they miss out on Skubal, where will they turn? Peralta might be the most realistic target left given the state of the market. Again, Chicago shouldn't trade Rojas for Peralta one-for-one, but if they're able to get a controllable reliever like Brazoban in addition, it makes a lot more sense.

Verdict: Yes, if Tarik Skubal ends up elsewhere

More MLB news and analysis: