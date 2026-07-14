MLB All-Star Game box score: Live stats, updates and odds

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is underway at Citizens Bank Park with Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease set to start for the NL and AL.
- The National League holds a 1.5-run advantage heading into the game, led by a star-studded lineup and Cy Young contender Sanchez on the mound.
- Phillies fans are expected to create a lively atmosphere, cheering loudly for local favorites while targeting opposing players throughout the night.
The MLB All-Star Game is officially here from Citizens Bank Park! The Midsummer Classic is, traditionally, a time when baseball fans can lean back and take a deep breath. A 162-game season is exhausting, and for teams like the Tigers and Red Sox, the livelihoods of the players they've grown to love could very well be at stake. Will Detroit trade Tarik Skubal? Is Boston a buyer or seller? All of that can be put to the side, at least for a couple hours.
The All-Star Game rosters are loaded, as always. The game itself with by hyperanalyzed, each pitch and at-bat a microcosm of the season at large. Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease will take the mound for the NL and AL respectively. Expect Phillies fans, who made their presence known during the Home Run Derby, to cheer extra hard for Sanchez, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber ... while booing everyone else.
AL vs NL box score live from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
MLB All-Star Game tracker
MLB All-Star Game stats
Play-by-play
MLB All-Star Game odds and player props
The National League, given the home-field advantage and the better starting pitcher on the mound in Sanchez, are favored by 1.5 runs. There is no bad bet to make in regards to MLB All-Star Game if you have some inside information. Sanchez is an NL Cy Young favorite, alongside Shohei Ohtani and Jacob Misiorowski — both of whom aren't pitching on Tuesday. The National League lineup, which features the likes of Schwarber and Juan Soto, is loaded. Pete Crow-Armstrong is sitting on the bench awaiting his opportunity, and one could argue he is Ohtani's biggest threat for NL MVP this season.
Anytime Home Run odds
National League
Player
Anytime Home Run odds
Kyle Schwarber
+340
Juan Soto
+600
Freddie Freeman
+1100
CJ Abrams
+900
Max Muncy
+900
Ozzie Albies
+1000
Brandon Marsh
+1000
Andy Pages
+900
Drake Baldwin
+850
American League lineup
Player
Anytime home run odds
Mike Trout
+1000
Yordan Alvarez
+550
Shea Langeliers
+750
Junior Caminero
+550
Bobby Witt Jr.
+1000
Cody Bellinger
+1000
Ben Rice
+750
Riley Greene
+1000
Ernie Clement
+1600
Odds to record a hit
National League lineup
Player
Anytime Hit odds
Kyle Schwarber
+115
Juan Soto
+120
Freddie Freeman
+120
CJ Abrams
+115
Max Muncy
+140
Ozzie Albies
+120
Brandon Marsh
+115
Andy Pages
+125
Drake Baldwin
+125
American League lineup
Player
Anytime Hit odds
Mike Trout
+150
Yordan Alvarez
+115
Shea Langeliers
+115
Junior Caminero
+115
Bobby Witt Jr.
+105
Cody Bellinger
+120
Ben Rice
+130
Riley Greene
+130
Ernie Clement
+105
Strikeout props
Pitcher
Anytime strikeout odds
Dylan Cease
-525
Cristopher Sanchez
-285
Mason Miller
-650
Jhoan Duran
-450
Cade Smith
-360
Louis Varland
-330
Aroldis Chapman
-320
Jesus Luzardo
-280
Chris Sale
-270
Joe Ryan
-260
Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.