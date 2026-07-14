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MLB All-Star Game box score: Live stats, updates and odds

Follow along with live score updates, player stats, team stats and play-by-play from the MLB All-Star Game.
ByMark Powell|
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Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies | Michael Castillo, FanSided

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is underway at Citizens Bank Park with Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease set to start for the NL and AL.
  • The National League holds a 1.5-run advantage heading into the game, led by a star-studded lineup and Cy Young contender Sanchez on the mound.
  • Phillies fans are expected to create a lively atmosphere, cheering loudly for local favorites while targeting opposing players throughout the night.

The MLB All-Star Game is officially here from Citizens Bank Park! The Midsummer Classic is, traditionally, a time when baseball fans can lean back and take a deep breath. A 162-game season is exhausting, and for teams like the Tigers and Red Sox, the livelihoods of the players they've grown to love could very well be at stake. Will Detroit trade Tarik Skubal? Is Boston a buyer or seller? All of that can be put to the side, at least for a couple hours.

The All-Star Game rosters are loaded, as always. The game itself with by hyperanalyzed, each pitch and at-bat a microcosm of the season at large. Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease will take the mound for the NL and AL respectively. Expect Phillies fans, who made their presence known during the Home Run Derby, to cheer extra hard for Sanchez, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber ... while booing everyone else.

AL vs NL box score live from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game tracker

MLB All-Star Game stats

Play-by-play

MLB All-Star Game odds and player props

The National League, given the home-field advantage and the better starting pitcher on the mound in Sanchez, are favored by 1.5 runs. There is no bad bet to make in regards to MLB All-Star Game if you have some inside information. Sanchez is an NL Cy Young favorite, alongside Shohei Ohtani and Jacob Misiorowski — both of whom aren't pitching on Tuesday. The National League lineup, which features the likes of Schwarber and Juan Soto, is loaded. Pete Crow-Armstrong is sitting on the bench awaiting his opportunity, and one could argue he is Ohtani's biggest threat for NL MVP this season.

Anytime Home Run odds

National League

Player

Anytime Home Run odds

Kyle Schwarber

+340

Juan Soto

+600

Freddie Freeman

+1100

CJ Abrams

+900

Max Muncy

+900

Ozzie Albies

+1000

Brandon Marsh

+1000

Andy Pages

+900

Drake Baldwin

+850

American League lineup

Player

Anytime home run odds

Mike Trout

+1000

Yordan Alvarez

+550

Shea Langeliers

+750

Junior Caminero

+550

Bobby Witt Jr.

+1000

Cody Bellinger

+1000

Ben Rice

+750

Riley Greene

+1000

Ernie Clement

+1600

Odds to record a hit

National League lineup

Player

Anytime Hit odds

Kyle Schwarber

+115

Juan Soto

+120

Freddie Freeman

+120

CJ Abrams

+115

Max Muncy

+140

Ozzie Albies

+120

Brandon Marsh

+115

Andy Pages

+125

Drake Baldwin

+125

American League lineup

Player

Anytime Hit odds

Mike Trout

+150

Yordan Alvarez

+115

Shea Langeliers

+115

Junior Caminero

+115

Bobby Witt Jr.

+105

Cody Bellinger

+120

Ben Rice

+130

Riley Greene

+130

Ernie Clement

+105

Strikeout props

Pitcher

Anytime strikeout odds

Dylan Cease

-525

Cristopher Sanchez

-285

Mason Miller

-650

Jhoan Duran

-450

Cade Smith

-360

Louis Varland

-330

Aroldis Chapman

-320

Jesus Luzardo

-280

Chris Sale

-270

Joe Ryan

-260

Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MLB All-Star Game lineups

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