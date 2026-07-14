MLB All-Star Game box score: Live stats, updates and odds

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is underway at Citizens Bank Park with Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease set to start for the NL and AL.

The MLB All-Star Game is officially here from Citizens Bank Park! The Midsummer Classic is, traditionally, a time when baseball fans can lean back and take a deep breath. A 162-game season is exhausting, and for teams like the Tigers and Red Sox, the livelihoods of the players they've grown to love could very well be at stake. Will Detroit trade Tarik Skubal? Is Boston a buyer or seller? All of that can be put to the side, at least for a couple hours.

The All-Star Game rosters are loaded, as always. The game itself with by hyperanalyzed, each pitch and at-bat a microcosm of the season at large. Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease will take the mound for the NL and AL respectively. Expect Phillies fans, who made their presence known during the Home Run Derby, to cheer extra hard for Sanchez, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber ... while booing everyone else.

AL vs NL box score live from the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

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MLB All-Star Game stats

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MLB All-Star Game odds and player props

The National League, given the home-field advantage and the better starting pitcher on the mound in Sanchez, are favored by 1.5 runs. There is no bad bet to make in regards to MLB All-Star Game if you have some inside information. Sanchez is an NL Cy Young favorite, alongside Shohei Ohtani and Jacob Misiorowski — both of whom aren't pitching on Tuesday. The National League lineup, which features the likes of Schwarber and Juan Soto, is loaded. Pete Crow-Armstrong is sitting on the bench awaiting his opportunity, and one could argue he is Ohtani's biggest threat for NL MVP this season.

Anytime Home Run odds

National League

Player Anytime Home Run odds Kyle Schwarber +340 Juan Soto +600 Freddie Freeman +1100 CJ Abrams +900 Max Muncy +900 Ozzie Albies +1000 Brandon Marsh +1000 Andy Pages +900 Drake Baldwin +850

American League lineup

Player Anytime home run odds Mike Trout +1000 Yordan Alvarez +550 Shea Langeliers +750 Junior Caminero +550 Bobby Witt Jr. +1000 Cody Bellinger +1000 Ben Rice +750 Riley Greene +1000 Ernie Clement +1600

Odds to record a hit

National League lineup

Player Anytime Hit odds Kyle Schwarber +115 Juan Soto +120 Freddie Freeman +120 CJ Abrams +115 Max Muncy +140 Ozzie Albies +120 Brandon Marsh +115 Andy Pages +125 Drake Baldwin +125

American League lineup

Player Anytime Hit odds Mike Trout +150 Yordan Alvarez +115 Shea Langeliers +115 Junior Caminero +115 Bobby Witt Jr. +105 Cody Bellinger +120 Ben Rice +130 Riley Greene +130 Ernie Clement +105

Strikeout props

Pitcher Anytime strikeout odds Dylan Cease -525 Cristopher Sanchez -285 Mason Miller -650 Jhoan Duran -450 Cade Smith -360 Louis Varland -330 Aroldis Chapman -320 Jesus Luzardo -280 Chris Sale -270 Joe Ryan -260

Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MLB All-Star Game lineups

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