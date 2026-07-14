Quiz: Can you knock this MLB All-Star Game trivia out of the park?

The eyes of the baseball world will be trained on Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, as the brightest stars in MLB gather for the 2026 All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic has become an American institution over nearly 100 years of existence, one that's played host to some of the most iconic names (and produced some of the most iconic memories) in American sport.

But how well do you actually know the All-Star Game? Are you just getting to know it, or do the two of you go way back? Either way, here's your chance to prove it: We've put together a multiple-choice quiz testing every aspect of your ASG knowledge, from MVPs to inside-the-park home runs. Good luck!

MLB All-Star Game quiz: How well do you know your Midsummer Classic trivia?

What to watch for at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

As the quiz above shows, the All-Star Game has built quite the legacy since the first edition was played way back in 1933. Which players will add to that legacy on Tuesday night? Here's everything to watch for.

Mike Trout's homecoming

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins | Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/GettyImages

Trout isn't returning to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2023 as a charity case. He earned his spot in the AL's starting lineup with a vintage first half in which he posted an .863 OPS and turned back the clock defensively in center field.

His reward? A homecoming of sorts, as the native of Millville, NJ — just 40 miles or so away from Philadelphia — will lead off for the American League in front of friends, family and plenty of Phillies fans who would love to see him traded to their favorite team. Trout grew up in the shadow of the City of Brotherly Love and remains a diehard Eagles fan, so you know he wants to do something special in what could be his final All-Star Game start.

All-Star Game MVP predictions

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

Being named All-Star MVP signifies that you're the best of the best, the brightest star in a whole galaxy full of them. Who will add his name to one of the most storied lists in baseball history? Toronto's Dylan Cease and Philly's Cristopher Sanchez will start on the mound for the AL and NL, respectively, which will give them a chance to make a great first impression against two loaded lineups.

On the hitting side, though, it's hard not to like Yordan Alvarez's chances. He's been the best hitter in the Majors so far this season, capable of taking seemingly any pitcher 450 feet at any time. There are plenty of other viable options — Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper in front of the hometown crowd, or someone like Juan Soto — but Alvarez feels like the best bet to have a big night.

Justin Verlander says goodbye

2026 American League Media Availability | Drew Hallowell/GettyImages

But of course, the All-Star Game isn't just about stats, wins and losses. It's also about marking the passage of time, and honoring baseball's greats past, present and future. Which is why Rob Manfred used one of his "Legends Picks" on future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who recently announced that he'd be retiring at the end of this season.

Verlander's homecoming to the Detroit Tigers has been waylaid by injury, but his legacy is beyond secure: a former AL MVP and three-time Cy Young winner who's been one of the very best pitchers in the sport for the better part of two decades now. The righty deserves the opportunity to take one last victory lap, and there won't be a dry eye in the house.