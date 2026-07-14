MLB Home Run Derby prize money 2026: How much the winner and participants receive

The winner will take home $1 million, with the runner-up earning $500,000 and each of the remaining six players receiving $150,000.

The Simpsons version of Mark McGwire probably said it best: "Do you want to see me sock a few dingers?" It's time for the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night in Philadelphia to truly get 2026 All-Star Weekend started on the right foot. Jac Caglianone, Junior Caminero, Willson Contreras, Bryce Harper, Munetaka Murakami, Ben Rice, Kyle Schwarber and Jordan Walker are all set to compete in the Home Run Derby.

Obviously, there is always going to be pride on the line when it comes to such a contest, but the Home Run Derby offers more than just that and a trophy — it also comes with a heck of a lot of prize money, especially for whichever player emerges as the champion and true home run king (at least at the All-Star festivities).

Home Run Derby winner's prize money and total purse for 2026

2025 Home Run Derby champ Cal Raleigh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The winner of the 2026 Home Run Derby will receive a whopping $1 million in prize money for their victory in Philadelphia. More than that, there is a full $2.5 million purse and prize pool that the eight participants are competing for their share of, in addition to the famous trophy. There are also often promotional giveaways for the winner, as well as some accessories, but those tend to change every year and be more tied closely to the sponsors or the host city for All-Star Weekend.

All the same, it's still a nice little chunk of change for players to have a chance to take some 60 swings for the night, belt some dingers, and potentially walk away with $1 million. However, every player who enters the Home Run Derby still walks away with some sort of payday.

Full Home Run Derby payout breakdown: Every participant gets paid

Finishing Position Home Run Derby Prize Money Winner $1 million Runner-Up $500,000 Participants $150,000 Longest Home Run $100,000

Just for clarification's sake, it's worth noting that the winner and runner-up just receive the $1 million and $500,000 prizes, respectively, not in addition to the $150,000. That smallest prize money total is for the six other participants who did not advance to the final of the Home Run Derby.

What's most interesting is that there is also a bonus prize for the longest home run of the night. That could come at any round — though the safest bet is in the first round when players still have all of their energy and haven't gassed out at all — but whoever hits the ball the farthest in the contest will get an extra $100K in prize money, which isn't half bad.

When you look at this prize money, though, it makes sense why we don't see the biggest names in baseball routinely show out for this contest. However, for guys like Ben Rice, Jordan Walker, Jac Caglianone and Junior Caminero in the 2026 contest, it makes perfect sense for them to want to compete in the Home Run Derby. Not only does it put these players in the national spotlight for a night during All-Star Weekend, but winning the derby would actually double their salary for the season as they are still pre-arbitration players.

Remember when the Home Run Derby would give away a house?

2006 Home Run Derby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as fun as the Home Run Derby is just inherently, I was always a fan of when Century 21 sponsored the event and made fan involvement in the All-Star Weekend contest all the more interesting. Century 21 was the sponsor of the event from 1999-2007, and in many of those years, they offered a promotion that we haven't seen anything quite like since.

During most of those years, each participant in the Home Run Derby would be paired with a fan who had entered a contest to be there. And, in essence, the fan's success in this promotion was tied to the player who they were paired with's performance. The prize: $250,000 put toward buying a new home.

Admittedly, $250K towards a house at that time went a lot longer than it would in 2026. However, the fact of the matter is that it was a cool promotion, especially with the introduction of the gold balls later as well, which would include $21,000 being donated to charity for every gold ball hit over the fence in the derby.

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