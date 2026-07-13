MLB Insider: Brewers haven't opened extension talks with Jacob Misiorowski

A rising star has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball just two seasons into his career.

Despite blossoming into one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, there have been no conversations between superstar right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers, league sources say.

Misiorowski, 24, has taken baseball by storm just two seasons into his career. He made the All-Star team after just five appearances in 2025, and has followed that with a dominant first half in 2026 — with a 1.62 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 111 innings. He was also clocked at 105.5 mph on a fastball to Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong last month, the fastest pitch thrown by a starting pitcher in the pitch tracking era.

Brewers not considering Jacob Misiorowski extension despite record start to 2026

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

What Misiorowski has done in a short time has impressed teammates and everyone across baseball. Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman raved about Misiorowski ahead of the All-Star Game on Monday and talked about how the velocity from Misiorowski, and others across baseball, is such a challenge to hit.

“The stress on your body and to be able to throw that hard and to be able to stay healthy is incredible,” Freeman said. “I don’t like facing it. I’m glad I’m almost done.”

Diamondbacks top prospect Kayson Cunningham, when asked by FanSided what pitcher in MLB history he’d want to face, chose Misiorowski and said, “I want to see what 105 looks like.”

Misiorowski, however, was scratched from his start on Sunday due to general fatigue. He’s expected to resume throwing on Tuesday, and the belief from Misiorowski and others close to the situation is that it’s nothing to worry about. Still, with Misiorowski having thrown 111 innings already — 20 less than his career high — the Brewers will be mindful with the young phenom. Managing his workload so he can be healthy and impactful during the postseason is the obvious priority for Milwaukee.

Because when Misiorowski is at his best, there is arguably no one better. He is the type of player who allows the Brewers to go into any game, even a winner-take-all Game 7, and feel great about their chances if he’s on the mound. His emergence, along with the breakout of Kyle Harrison and the challenges and peskiness that the Brewers present across the roster, make them a very difficult playoff opponent for the other 14 teams in the National League.

So while the Brewers have yet to approach Misiorowski about an extension, it would behoove them to do so. Every time he takes the mound, the price tag seemingly gets higher.