MLB Insider lists the Toronto Blue Jays as a team to watch at the trade deadline

With multiple contenders hesitating to sell, the deadline market promises high stakes and late-breaking moves for contenders like this one.

An AL East team sits just three games out despite a disappointing start and could reshape the playoff picture before August.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in an interesting spot.

Last season, the Blue Jays were within an inch of winning the World Series. This year, they are 39-41 and in third place in the American League East. But while it hasn’t been the start that anyone within the organization wanted, they are still well within striking distance — which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Toronto could be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Just look at the rest of the American League. Besides the Yankees and Rays, no one has really established themselves as a dominant, legitimate contending franchise this season. It’s as wide-open as the AL has been in years. The Blue Jays, loaded with talent, have an opportunity to take advantage and get back to the World Series.

So where do the Blue Jays look?

Blue Jays could be one of MLB's most aggressive buyers at the trade deadline

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

The obvious place to start is the starting rotation, and general manager Ross Atkins confirmed as much to the Blue Jays media this week. But he also issued some caution: “But it’s not as easy as just deciding to do that, because we have five starters that we’re confident in. But you can just never have enough.”

While Toronto is confident in their five starters, they still have a need for more depth. They’ve battled injuries throughout the season, leading the organization to sign Patrick Corbin. He was strong initially, but has struggled of late. They still expect Max Scherzer to factor in this season, but he’s already been on the Injured List twice with right forearm tendinitis and now back spasms.

Still, their rotation come playoff time should feature Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber and Shane Bieber. And that’s a group that has proven they can win games at a high-level and on the biggest stage.

Which leads me to believe that if the Blue Jays add a starting pitcher, it may not be the elite, dominant starter that most fans will covet. Those names include Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Reid Detmers and others. Instead, it’s possible that the Jays acquire more depth and could do something along the lines of what the Chicago Cubs just did, acquiring left-handed starter David Peterson from the Mets. But it's unclear who might be available that would fit that description, especially with the Mets not ready to declare themselves as full-blown sellers despite the Peterson trade.

It’s worth noting that the bulk of trade activity won’t come until closer to the Aug. 3 deadline. That’s typically the case, but even more so this year with so many teams contending and hopeful of making the postseason. They’ll wait until the very end to declare themselves as sellers, and it’s very much shaping up to be a seller's market in the eyes of team executives.

But that won’t stop the Blue Jays from calling around about starting pitching both now and going forward. There are other teams in the market for pitching reinforcements (aren’t they always?). And it would be a huge surprise if the Jays didn’t add another starting pitcher – and perhaps more – between now and the deadline.