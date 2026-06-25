Realistic Freddy Peralta trade packages for the Cubs, Blue Jays and Braves

Thursday is Freddy Peralta day. No matter how that start goes for the Mets pitcher, odds are he will be shopped at the MLB trade deadline. The good news for Peralta is that one of the team reportedly interested in him will get a front row seat. Yes, the Mets host the Cubs this week. Peralta hasn't been his usual self recently. He has an ERA close to five thanks in part to a destructive June. Playing for the Mets can do that to a man.

Make no mistake, though, Peralta is a former NL Cy Young candidate. He is on an expiring contract, and not pitching all that well, which should arguably make him a more attractive target for any team confident in its pitcher development staff. Even if just a short-term addition, Peralta could be the difference between reaching the World Series and not.

A Cubs trade package for Freddy Peralta

Chicago Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong's Extension | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

The Cubs can't catch a break. Justin Steele likely won't return to the rotation this season. Cade Horton is done for in 2026. Jameson Taillon and Edward Cabrera are injured. Have we ever considered this is a cursed franchise? Oh, wait.

Craig Counsell has plenty of familiarity with Peralta from his Milwaukee days. That's why the Cubs have often been floated as a plausible suitor for him. If the Cubs are serious about making a playoff run in 2026, then they need rotation help and innings eaters. When Counsell and the Cubs pitching minds take over, Peralta should return to form. He won't come cheap, though.

Yes, we consider this a 1-for-1. If Peralta were having a better season, the Mets could've demanded even more for him. Hartshorn is a top-100 prospect who is a few years away. The Mets, despite a bad season, are talented enough at the MLB level to add a prospect to their war chest. If anyone says no to this deal, it's Chicago.

Blue Jays need Freddy Peralta for their pennant chase

Toronto Blue Jays media day | Richard Lautens/GettyImages

John Schneider and Ross Atkins have been blunt about the Blue Jays need for starting pitching. While that could mean a swing at Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan, Peralta would come cheaper and has ace potential. The Jays won the AL Pennant last season. They have looked anything but that team in 2026. Something has to give, and trading for Peralta would at the very least signal to the clubhouse that the front office is behind them.

King is not a top-100 prospect, but he's close and just 19 years old. The same can be said of Bullard, who is a fast riser in the Blue Jays system. Toronto's farm isn't as highly-ranked as some teams on this list. However, King could develop into one of the best arms in the Mets organizational depth chart if given the chance. Bullard is a lottery ticket, but still ranks as the 13th-best prospect in the Jays system and third-ranked outfielder. Consider that a win.

Braves would have to pay extra for Freddy Peralta

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Any Mets-Braves trade is unlikely, I admit. Atlanta's starting rotation isn't necessarily a weakness, but the Braves were listed as a plausible Peralta suitor just last week for a reason. Chris Sale and Spencer Strider (currently on the IL) cannot be counted on. Strider in particular is a bit of a question mark moving forward. If Atlanta doesn't go all-in for Skubal or Joe Ryan, Peralta is a suitable backup plan. Heck, the Mets might even consider it since Peralta is all-but-guaranteed to leave this winter.

And here is where I lose a lot of Braves fans. Ritchie has a ton of contractual control and made his MLB debut earlier this season. He is a top-100 prospect, which is surely what the Mets are demanding these days and what it'll cost to land Peralta when the time comes. If Braves fans don't like this trade offer, send an email to Alex Anthopoulos, not me.

Trades between rivals are rare for this very reason. First off, it costs more to do business. Second, no MLB team wants to be haunted by a division rival for years to come. That's something the Braves must consider.

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