These 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates could be traded to their former teams

These potential reunions highlight how player history and current team struggles intersect — and which franchises might pull the trigger before the deadline.

The Cubs, Brewers, and Diamondbacks each have clear needs that could be addressed by familiar faces, but each scenario comes with its own set of logistical and financial hurdles.

Several MLB players could find themselves traded back to their former teams at this year's deadline, creating intriguing storylines across the league.

One of the biggest deals of last year's MLB trade deadline saw the Houston Astros re-acquire Carlos Correa. Sure, that trade got so much attention because Correa is a big-name player on a big contract, but him coming back to the Astros, a team with which he had won a World Series and become a star, sure made for a tidy narrative.

Who will be this year's Correa? There are several players who might get back traded to their former team, for better or worse.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Reunion landing spot: Chicago Cubs

There are several choices for Aroldis Chapman, who has played for seven different teams. The New York Yankees, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds are three options who could use bullpen help the most, but the Yankees are unlikely to pursue him given how his tenure in the Bronx ended, and I'm unsure if the Pirates or Reds will be in a position to buy come the deadline. What about the Chicago Cubs, though?

I'm not fully sold that the Cubs will be buyers either, and rotation depth is their biggest need to fill, but Chicago could certainly use some bullpen help as well. Daniel Palencia and Hunter Harvey are on the IL, and Shelby Miller is out for the year already. Of the guys on their active roster, Phil Maton has had a very poor year, and Chicago doesn't have a defined closer.

Chapman, who helped the Cubs win a World Series title as their closer a decade ago and has been outstanding in Boston, would be a great addition for Chicago.

RHP Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Reunion landing spot: Milwaukee Brewers

This one might be unrealistic, as the Milwaukee Brewers just traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets this offseason, but the Peralta experiment has not gone as planned for a Mets team spiraling out of contention — and hey, the Brewers could use some rotation depth.

The dynamic duo of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison has been awesome for Milwaukee, but who else do you trust in the rotation? Brandon Woodruff has rarely been healthy in recent years. Brandon Sproat has had more downs than ups in his first full season. Quinn Priester has already been ruled out for the year. Logan Henderson is hurt.

Getting Peralta back to be a No. 3 starter for this team for just a fraction of what they received to get him would be a dream outcome.

1B Christian Walker, Houston Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reunion landing spot: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team built around their offense, yet they rank just 19th in the Majors in runs scored. Their first basemen ranking dead last with a 51 wRC+ is a big reason why this offense has underwhelmed — not only has Ildemaro Vargas fallen back to earth, but guys like Pavin Smith, Jose Fernandez and Carlos Santana haven't provided much. Christian Walker, though, could be an intriguing fit.

After a rough first season in Houston, Walker is starting to look like the player he was with the Diamondbacks, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 52 runs in 80 games. His defense isn't what it was in Arizona, and his contract ($20 million in 2027) could be an issue, but it's hard to argue the fit, especially knowing the kind of impact Walker had for this team just a couple of years ago. I don't know whether the Astros will be willing to sell, but Walker's contract is hefty enough for them to listen regardless.

RHP Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Reunion landing spot: St. Louis Cardinals

Michael Wacha spent the first seven years of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals with varying results. He was an All-Star and an NLCS MVP with St. Louis, but by the end of his tenure, he was not quite as effective. He has played with five teams since, including three seasons with the Kansas CIty Royals, but there's a good chance Wacha will be on the move come August's deadline. Why not a reunion?

The Cardinals have been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, holding onto the top Wild Card spot in the NL as of this writing. They won't want to mortgage their future if they do buy, taking them out of the running for Tarik Skubal, but Wacha makes a lot of sense.

He's a reliable veteran the team could use, as he has a 3.48 ERA in 16 starts this season, and he's under contract for next season at a team-friendly $14 million price tag. Most interestingly, because of his age (34) and lack of ceiling, Wacha won't come cheap but also won't gut the farm.

RHP Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Reunion landing spot: San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres' best starting pitcher right now is Michael King, once a dominant reliever turned into a starter. The Padres likely got the confidence to pursue King thanks to the success they had with Seth Lugo — once a dominant reliever himself who they wanted to convert into a starter. Lugo has been a consistently reliable mid-rotation arm ever since the Padres signed him ahead of the 2023 season, and that's exactly what they could use right now.

King is really their only reliable starter right now, and it's hard to win that way. Lugo isn't going to strike many batters out and his under-the-hood metrics aren't that great, but he finds ways to get outs and eat innings. He has a 3.69 ERA this season and has a 3.53 ERA in 100 starts since signing with San Diego.

Lugo's contract ($21.5 million in 2027) is not cheap, and I'm not sure the Royals would trade both him and Wacha, but if a Lugo trade were to happen, A.J. Preller has reason to strike.

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