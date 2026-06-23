This new Cubs-Mets trade for Freddy Peralta is necessary after Justin Steele injury update

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele is unlikely to return to the rotation this season. As a result, their depth will be tested.

The Chicago Cubs need starting pitching help. Should Jed Hoyer and Chicago buy at the MLB trade deadline, that'll be their primary concern. This is especially true now that we know Justin Steele, who most pundits assumed would return at some point this season, may not be back until 2027. At his best, Steele can be a frontline starting pitcher in any rotation, but now that he's out of the picture, the Cubs may have to act fast.

Cubs boss Jed Hoyer told @mullyhaugh that he does not expect Justin Steele to be a starting games this season.Hoyer pointed toward a healthy 2027 for Steele. He did not rule out Steele helping in the pen at some late summer point. Listen to whole the interview on the Audacy app. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 23, 2026

As Bruce Levine noted, perhaps Steele could help out of the bullpen in the dog days of summer, but it's unlikely he starts for the Cubs even should they reach the postseason. Steele suffered a flexor muscle setback in his left elbow this past April, which put his recovery timeline in question.

Peralta is not flawless, but he has history with Cubs manager Craig Counsell that should help reverse many of the issues that have plagued him in a subpar 2026 season with the Mets. New York is going nowhere fast, and Peralta is in a contract year.

What a Cubs trade package for Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta would look like

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Thanks to Peralta's inflated 4.83 ERA, the Cubs may be able to afford him yet. The Mets added Peralta as a frontline starter with the assumption his NL Cy Young form would help lead them to the postseason. That hasn't happened, but it's impossible to pin much of the blame on Peralta. It's been a season to forget in Queens, as few of their high-priced veterans outside of Juan Soto have performed up to par.

Our previous trade package for Peralta had the Cubs giving up right-handed pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins in a one-for-one trade. Wiggins, 24, is a late-developing prospect currently pitching in A-ball. He is also the 84th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. Chicago is short pitching prospects and their rotation is an issue as is. Parting ways with Wiggins is less than ideal despite his relative struggles to reach the upper level of the minor leagues.

Rather than part with Wiggins, the Cubs could send Josiah Hartshorn, a 19-year-old prospect who can play both first base and in the outfield. Hartshorn is the 100th-ranked prospect in all of baseball. Sure, it's a slight downgrade for the Mets right now, but Hartshorn could easily increase that rank in the years to come. The 2025 sixth-round pick already has 55-grade hit and power tools. He's still developing as a defender — and the Cubs haven't quite found the right position for him — but that's a problem the Mets would love to have.

Would the Cubs make this trade for Freddy Peralta?

Whether the Cubs make this trade largely depends on their place in the standings. The NL Wild Card race is up for grabs, and Chicago is tied with the Nationals and Padres for the third and final spot. Peralta could be the arm to put them over the top.

Cubs rotation Player SP1 Shota Imanaga SP2 Freddy Peralta SP3 Edward Cabrera SP4 Colin Rea SP5 Ben Brown SP6 Javier Assad

If you add in a couple of starting pitchers who could potentially return (unlike Steele) in Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon, and suddenly the Cubs outlook is a whole lot better.

Verdict: Yes, if the Cubs are contending

Would the Mets make this trade?

New Yo President of Baseball Operations David Stearns meets media pre-opening day | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

Peralta is in the final year of his contract and despite his long history with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, is no guarantee to stay. Sure, it might help that his ERA is nearing five as of this writing, but is that really a player the Mets want to keep around?

We are banking on steady improvements for Peralta leading up to the trade deadline. If not, this trade package won't be on the table from the Cubs, or any other MLB contender. Yet, landing a top-100 prospect in return for a player on an expiring deal is a win. The Cubs would only receive two months of guaranteed labor from Peralta. In return, the Mets land Hartshorn, who would immediately slide into their top-5 prospect ranks and provide organizational depth at positions of need.

Verdict: Absolutely

More MLB news and analysis: