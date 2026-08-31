MLB Insider: William Contreras leads 5 names to watch on the offseason trade market

The time between the end of the 2026 season and the Dec. 1 lockout deadline is expected to be filled with a frenzy of activity.

That means the free-agent market will be booming, with players such as Tarik Skubal, Clay Holmes, Jazz Chisolm and others headlining the market. But the trade market will surely be active, too, especially with a weaker than usual class of hitters available in free agency. So, which big names might wind up available via trade? Let’s dive into it.

C William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

This is a name to watch because Contreras is entering the final year of his contract in 2027, a point at which the Brewers have typically moved on from previous star players such as Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta and Devin Williams.

The market for Contreras would be extensive. After all, he’s established himself as one of baseball's premier offensive threats behind the plate and has also improved defensively since coming to Milwaukee. A team like the New York Yankees would make plenty of sense, especially after missing on catching reinforcements at the trade deadline. But they would be far from the only ones that could possibly be involved.

LHP Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

On trade deadline day, I asked a prominent big-league source who was involved in the Detmers market if he thought the left-hander would be traded. “Yes,” he responded. That executive wasn’t alone.

Instead, the Angels held onto Detmers despite widespread interest. Keeping him through the end of this season potentially allows for more teams to be involved come the winter — only increasing the potential prospect return. And considering his production since the deadline, with just five runs allowed and 29 strikeouts to six walks over 30 innings, his value has only increased.

SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels | Luke Hales/GettyImages

What was said about Detmers above applies for Neto: there was massive interest in Neto, the Angels listened, but no team met the very high asking price.

The Angels are once again in position to listen on Neto again in the winter, and the teams that make sense include the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays and many others. At 25 and not a free agent until 2030, he’s already hit 81 homers and 238 RBI in four major-league seasons while establishing himself as a franchise shortstop. He’d arguably be the best player on the market.

C Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v Washington Nationals | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

We heard the name plenty at the trade deadline. Hunter Goodman is in position to win his second consecutive National League Silver Slugger Award, and the numbers — .254/.320/.542 with 36 home runs and 73 RBI — tell you all you need to know about how dominant he's been at the plate.

Behind the plate, however, is where teams had concerns, and it impacted his market at the deadline. Still, a player of Goodman’s caliber offensively, especially at a premium position, is rarely available. And if Contreras is indeed moved over the winter, could a team that misses out on him step up and acquire Goodman?

RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians | Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Twins were buyers, not sellers, at this year’s trade deadline, and thus Ryan was not available at all. Still, with the number of impact starting pitchers available in free agency, teams are likely to check on Ryan once again.

Ryan, 30, is a free agent after next season and established himself as one of the better right-handers in the American League. In each of the last three seasons he’s recorded ERAs from 3.60 to 3.42 and now 3.65 through 23 starts in 2026. The Boston Red Sox tried very hard two trade deadlines ago to get Ryan, coming close to landing the star right-hander. Perhaps this is the time that Ryan is finally moved?