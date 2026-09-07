MLB magic numbers and playoff bracket if the season ended on Labor Day

We would make a joke about waking us up when September ends, but there are only three weeks until the MLB Wild Card Series kicks off. Several teams have already been officially eliminated from postseason contention, and others could join them within the coming days. Sorry, Mets fans.
Others, such as the Rays and Brewers, are on the verge of locking up their playoff spots. Tampa Bay remains the heavy favorite to earn home-field advantage, and Milwaukee remains neck and neck with Los Angeles and Atlanta in the Senior Circuit.
The easiest way to keep tabs on how close teams are to clinching is by looking at magic numbers. The formula to calculate a magic number is as follows, per MLB.com:
- Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)
American League standings: Here come Yordan Alvarez and the Astros
As of Sept. 7, 2026, here is the American League playoff picture. We included the Blue Jays, who are only one game back of the Guardians for that third and final Wild Card spot, because of how close that race is. Barring a miraculous finish by Baltimore or Minnesota, the Rangers are the only other team we believe has a realistic shot at sneaking into the postseason; Texas is two games back of Houston in the AL West and two games behind Cleveland in the Wild Card hunt.
Team
Record
Games Back
Tampa Bay Rays
85-58
--
Chicago White Sox
75-68
11.0
Houston Astros
73-71
12.5
New York Yankees
81-62 (WC)
4.0
Boston Red Sox
79-65 (WC)
6.5
Cleveland Guardians
73-71 (WC)
12.5
Toronto Blue Jays
72-72 (OUT)
13.5
It was only two weeks ago that we openly wondered whether the AL West champion would barely finish with a winning record. Houston is only nine games away from hitting 82 wins, which would be the lowest by a playoff team (excluding the shortened 2020 season) since the 82-80 Padres in 2005.
If the regular season ended today, here's a look at what the AL Wild Card matchups would look like.
- Bye: (1) Tampa Bay Rays
- Bye: (2) Chicago White Sox
- (3) Houston Astros vs. (6) Cleveland Guardians
- (4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox
National League standings: The battle for the No. 1 seed continues
As of Sept. 7, 2026, here is the National League playoff picture, and things have essentially remained status quo. Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are still fighting it out for the No. 1 seed, and the odd man out will host the No. 6 seed — which is all but guaranteed to be San Diego or Arizona — in the Wild Card Series.
Team
Record
Games Back
Milwaukee Brewers
88-56
--
Los Angeles Dodgers
86-57
1.5
Atlanta Braves
85-58
2.5
Chicago Cubs
81-63
7.0
Philadelphia Phillies
80-63
7.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
76-58
12
San Diego Padres
75-58
12.5
If the regular season ended today, here’s a look at what the NL Wild Card matchups would look like.
Bye: (1) Milwaukee Brewers
Bye: (2) Los Angeles Dodgers
(3) Atlanta Braves vs. (6) Arizona Diamondbacks
(4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) Philadelphia Phillies
MLB magic numbers: Which AL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?
As of Sept. 7, 2026, here are the American League’s playoff contenders’ magic numbers needed to clinch a postseason spot. The magic numbers included are just for that team to clinch a playoff spot, not win their division. As for the 'elimination number', that essentially explains itself. The elimination number determines how close a team is from being removed from playoff contention.
Team
Record
Magic number
Elimination number
Tampa Bay Rays
85-58
5
--
Chicago White Sox
75-68
16
--
Houston Astros
73-71
16
--
New York Yankees
81-62
9
--
Boston Red Sox
79-65
12
--
Cleveland Guardians
73-71
18
17
Toronto Blue Jays
72-72
--
16
Texas Rangers
71-73
--
16
Baltimore Orioles
69-75
--
13
Minnesota Twins
68-75
--
13
Seattle Mariners
67-77
--
13
Detroit Tigers
65-78
--
10
Kansas City Royals
64-80
--
8
Athletics
57-87
--
3
Los Angeles Angels
54-89
--
ELIMINATED
Unfortunately for the rest of the American League, Yankees star Aaron Judge could return from his rib injury within the next few days. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May, and it is unclear whether he will primarily DH when he rejoins the lineup.
MLB magic numbers: Which NL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?
There are no major surprises so far as the National League’s magic numbers are concerned, though time is quickly running out for the Marlins and Cardinals.
Team
Record
Magic number
Elimination number
Milwaukee Brewers
88-56
5
--
Los Angeles Dodgers
86-57
7
--
Atlanta Braves
85-58
8
--
Chicago Cubs
81-63
11
--
Philadelphia Phillies
80-63
13
--
Arizona Diamondbacks
76-58
17
17
San Diego Padres
75-58
18
17
Miami Marlins
72-72
--
13
St. Louis Cardinals
72-72
--
13
Pittsburgh Pirates
71-73
--
12
Cincinnati Reds
69-74
--
11
Washington Nationals
67-78
--
7
New York Mets
65-78
--
7
San Francisco Giants
59-85
--
ELIMINATED
Colorado Rockies
55-88
--
ELIMINATED
For as bad as the Rockies and Giants have been, they can still avoid hitting the dreaded 100-loss mark. With eight more wins, the Mets will guarantee a non-90-loss season. At this point, you’re just looking for whatever positives you can get.
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