MLB magic numbers and playoff bracket if the season ended on Labor Day

We would make a joke about waking us up when September ends, but there are only three weeks until the MLB Wild Card Series kicks off. Several teams have already been officially eliminated from postseason contention, and others could join them within the coming days. Sorry, Mets fans.

Others, such as the Rays and Brewers, are on the verge of locking up their playoff spots. Tampa Bay remains the heavy favorite to earn home-field advantage, and Milwaukee remains neck and neck with Los Angeles and Atlanta in the Senior Circuit.

The easiest way to keep tabs on how close teams are to clinching is by looking at magic numbers. The formula to calculate a magic number is as follows, per MLB.com:

Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)

American League standings: Here come Yordan Alvarez and the Astros

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) is greeted by left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Sept. 7, 2026, here is the American League playoff picture. We included the Blue Jays, who are only one game back of the Guardians for that third and final Wild Card spot, because of how close that race is. Barring a miraculous finish by Baltimore or Minnesota, the Rangers are the only other team we believe has a realistic shot at sneaking into the postseason; Texas is two games back of Houston in the AL West and two games behind Cleveland in the Wild Card hunt.

Team Record Games Back Tampa Bay Rays 85-58 -- Chicago White Sox 75-68 11.0 Houston Astros 73-71 12.5 New York Yankees 81-62 (WC) 4.0 Boston Red Sox 79-65 (WC) 6.5 Cleveland Guardians 73-71 (WC) 12.5 Toronto Blue Jays 72-72 (OUT) 13.5

It was only two weeks ago that we openly wondered whether the AL West champion would barely finish with a winning record. Houston is only nine games away from hitting 82 wins, which would be the lowest by a playoff team (excluding the shortened 2020 season) since the 82-80 Padres in 2005.

If the regular season ended today, here's a look at what the AL Wild Card matchups would look like.

Bye : (1) Tampa Bay Rays

: (1) Tampa Bay Rays Bye : (2) Chicago White Sox

: (2) Chicago White Sox (3) Houston Astros vs. (6) Cleveland Guardians

(4) New York Yankees vs. (5) Boston Red Sox

National League standings: The battle for the No. 1 seed continues

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Sept. 7, 2026, here is the National League playoff picture, and things have essentially remained status quo. Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are still fighting it out for the No. 1 seed, and the odd man out will host the No. 6 seed — which is all but guaranteed to be San Diego or Arizona — in the Wild Card Series.

Team Record Games Back Milwaukee Brewers 88-56 -- Los Angeles Dodgers 86-57 1.5 Atlanta Braves 85-58 2.5 Chicago Cubs 81-63 7.0 Philadelphia Phillies 80-63 7.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 76-58 12 San Diego Padres 75-58 12.5

If the regular season ended today, here’s a look at what the NL Wild Card matchups would look like.

Bye: (1) Milwaukee Brewers

Bye: (2) Los Angeles Dodgers

(3) Atlanta Braves vs. (6) Arizona Diamondbacks

(4) Chicago Cubs vs. (5) Philadelphia Phillies

MLB magic numbers: Which AL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Sept. 7, 2026, here are the American League’s playoff contenders’ magic numbers needed to clinch a postseason spot. The magic numbers included are just for that team to clinch a playoff spot, not win their division. As for the 'elimination number', that essentially explains itself. The elimination number determines how close a team is from being removed from playoff contention.

Team Record Magic number Elimination number Tampa Bay Rays 85-58 5 -- Chicago White Sox 75-68 16 -- Houston Astros 73-71 16 -- New York Yankees 81-62 9 -- Boston Red Sox 79-65 12 -- Cleveland Guardians 73-71 18 17 Toronto Blue Jays 72-72 -- 16 Texas Rangers 71-73 -- 16 Baltimore Orioles 69-75 -- 13 Minnesota Twins 68-75 -- 13 Seattle Mariners 67-77 -- 13 Detroit Tigers 65-78 -- 10 Kansas City Royals 64-80 -- 8 Athletics 57-87 -- 3 Los Angeles Angels 54-89 -- ELIMINATED

Unfortunately for the rest of the American League, Yankees star Aaron Judge could return from his rib injury within the next few days. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May, and it is unclear whether he will primarily DH when he rejoins the lineup.

MLB magic numbers: Which NL teams are closest to clinching a playoff spot?

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no major surprises so far as the National League’s magic numbers are concerned, though time is quickly running out for the Marlins and Cardinals.

Team Record Magic number Elimination number Milwaukee Brewers 88-56 5 -- Los Angeles Dodgers 86-57 7 -- Atlanta Braves 85-58 8 -- Chicago Cubs 81-63 11 -- Philadelphia Phillies 80-63 13 -- Arizona Diamondbacks 76-58 17 17 San Diego Padres 75-58 18 17 Miami Marlins 72-72 -- 13 St. Louis Cardinals 72-72 -- 13 Pittsburgh Pirates 71-73 -- 12 Cincinnati Reds 69-74 -- 11 Washington Nationals 67-78 -- 7 New York Mets 65-78 -- 7 San Francisco Giants 59-85 -- ELIMINATED Colorado Rockies 55-88 -- ELIMINATED

For as bad as the Rockies and Giants have been, they can still avoid hitting the dreaded 100-loss mark. With eight more wins, the Mets will guarantee a non-90-loss season. At this point, you’re just looking for whatever positives you can get.