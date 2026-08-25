MLB managers who aren’t on the hot seat, but should be

The MLB postseason is rapidly approaching, and dugout seats league-wide are scorching. We’ve already seen three teams fire their managers this year, and others — including those on pace to reach the playoffs — could follow within the coming weeks.

USA Today reported last month that the Astros, Diamondbacks and Mariners could make similar changes if they miss the playoffs. As of Aug. 25, none are currently in the field, though the Astros are only a half-game behind Texas in the AL West and Cleveland in the AL Wild Card chase.

But what about the managers whose names we really aren’t hearing as potential candidates to be fired? We’ve elected to omit the Astros, D-Backs and Mariners from our list, as well as those who have dismissed their managers. The Mets previously confirmed that interim manager Andy Green would return to the front office when the regular season ends, and suggesting that the Phillies’ Don Mattingly or Red Sox’s Chad Tracy are on the “hot seat” feels disingenuous.

We’re also excluding the Reds’ Terry Francona, largely because he turned 67 in April and has a history of health issues. If he does not return to Cincinnati next season, then it makes far more sense for both parties to call it a retirement, resignation or mutual parting of ways.

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can’t talk about managers and the hot seat without at least referencing Boone, even as the Yankees close in on their ninth playoff berth in 10 years. He remains fiercely loyal to his players, and his stubbornness has played a pivotal role in a likely second-place finish behind the Rays (more on them shortly) in the AL East.

Imagine where the Yankees would be had they demoted Anthony Volpe earlier or had Boone not insisted that Camilo Doval and Jake Bird could be fixed. You’d think that a longtime manager and part of a famed baseball family would best understand that every game matters.

Prediction: The Yankees keep Boone. Ownership has never created the impression that Boone is on the hot seat, and lead baseball executive Brian Cashman has some of the greatest job security among the four major North American sports. Both likely control their own destiny, at least for a few more years.

AJ Hinch, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit woke up on Tuesday sitting seven games behind Chicago in the AL Central and 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Hinch and the 61-79 Tigers need a miracle just to even finish with a non-losing record, and their push for 81 wins will come without the since-traded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

Prediction: The Tigers and Hinch part ways. Credit to Detroit for taking a chance on Hinch following the Astros’ cheating saga, and he helped lead them out of the post-Justin Verlander era woes. Don’t be surprised to see Hinch in another dugout next year.

John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We recently wrote about Schneider’s job security, and much of what we said there still applies. Toronto entered Tuesday at 64-68, only two games behind Cleveland for the final Wild Card seed. We’re still not seeing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. produce anywhere close to an All-Star level, though, and the team itself is far too inconsistent.

Prediction: The Blue Jays keep Schneider. He signed an extension earlier this year that will carry him to the end of 2028, and he’s spent two decades in the organization. The smartest play for management is to keep Schneider and evaluate what, if anything, has gone wrong in the clubhouse.

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash is wrapping up his 12th season, and the 78-53 Rays are just days away from clinching their first winning record since 2023. A strong finish would give Tampa Bay its fifth 90-win campaign under Cash in the last decade, and he deserves immense credit for how frequently he’s kept the Rays in the playoff hunt despite their payroll.

However, the Rays have reached the ALCS only once during Cash’s tenure, and that came during the shortened COVID season. He’s 4-10 in the postseason otherwise, so what gives?

Prediction: Obviously Cash isn't going anywhere. If they haven’t fired him yet, then there is no reason to believe that this year would be the breaking point. We must note, though, that present owner Patrick Zalupski had not yet bought the team when Cash signed a long-term extension in 2024.

Oli Marmol, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) talks with first base umpire Edwin Moscoso | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barring a miraculous September, the Cardinals will likely miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They’re in jeopardy of a third consecutive losing season, a feat the team last achieved in 1954-56. Consider that Bob Gibson, who is easily the greatest pitcher in franchise history, didn’t make his MLB debut until 1959.

If you’re looking for a bright side to things, at least the Cardinals won’t suffer their first 100-loss season since 1908.

Prediction: The Cardinals keep Marmol unless they intend to hire someone like Albert Pujols or Yadier Molina. Ownership believed enough in Marmol that they gave him a two-year extension — along with a 2029 option — earlier this spring. Unless they’re planning on bringing one of their franchise icons home, it appears doubtful they’d already part ways with the fifth-year manager.