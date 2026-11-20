We’re less than two weeks away from the likely MLB lockout beginning, but teams are at least finally getting busy. Recent days have seen the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins fulfill their commitment to upgrading their rosters, and the New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a three-year deal with left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernández.

So, what’s next ahead of November’s penultimate weekend? The other team in Chicago could make an intriguing outfield addition, and the Mariners have plans for their rotation — and by plans, we mean doing nothing. Sort of.

Here are the latest MLB rumors as of Nov. 20.

Will the Chicago Cubs add Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran?

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming the Cubs don’t re-sign Seiya Suzuki or longtime left fielder Ian Happ, they’ll need to get creative to fix their outfield. The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reported the North Siders have “evaluated” Duran, a 2024 All-Star and fixture in the Red Sox’s lineup, ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline.

We imagine that Duran, who had a .627 OPS in over 600 plate appearances, is headed for a one-year deal. However, his history of feuding with fans and media — and in a major market, no less — gives us pause about him thriving in Chicago. Call us cynical, but we’ve seen this far too often, and the Cubs aren’t in a position to take those kinds of risks.

The Seattle Mariners don’t plan to move any more starters (or so they say)

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This all depends on how much you trust Seattle lead baseball executive Jerry Dipoto, who told reporters there is “zero” chance that the Mariners trade another starting pitcher this offseason. The Seattle Times’ Adam Jude shared the team’s planned rotation will consist of Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock, and Kade Anderson in a to-be-determined order.

Dipoto also said that top prospect Ryan Sloan will arrive “at any point” next season. Sloan, a 2024 second-round pick, had a 3.73 ERA and a sterling 128-16 K-BB ratio in 101.1 innings at Double-A Arkansas. Meanwhile, we have to reconcile the fact that someone born in 2006 is about to celebrate their 21st birthday.

Could the Colorado Rockies trade All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman?

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The perennially losing Rockies made an uncharacteristic splash (by their standards) on Thursday, acquiring White Sox pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin in a salary dump. Colorado will cover Castillo’s $22.75 million salary for 2027 and his $25 million vesting option for 2028; the latter kicks in if the veteran right-hander hits the 180-inning mark.

As for two-time All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman, he’s currently recovering from a previously undisclosed left shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Orioles checked in on the power-hitting backstop, though “no names were exchanged” during those discussions. Goodman, who turned 27 in October, hit a career-high 41 home runs with an .839 OPS for the 104-loss Rockies.