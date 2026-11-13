MLB rumors: Cubs interested in Dustin May and Dodgers linked to Kiké Hernández reunion

Major League Baseball’s award season officially ended on Thursday night, with the Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez and the Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong unanimously claiming their respective leagues' MVP awards. Only hours earlier, we finally had a notable free agency move, as ex-Dodgers closer Evan Phillips signed a three-year deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Speaking of the Dodgers, they’ve been linked to multiple utility players — specifically those with extensive middle infield experience — in recent days. Questions continue to mount about how the Chicago Cubs intend to address their starting rotation, especially if they’re out on two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Here are the latest MLB rumors as of Friday, Nov. 13.

Could Dustin May (partially) solve the Chicago Cubs’ pitching problems?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to the 29-year-old May, who made a career-high 31 starts for the Cardinals and Brewers this past season. A multitude of injuries ranging from Tommy John surgery to an esophageal tear limited him to 20 starts from 2021-24, though he nonetheless profiles as a back-of-the-rotation arm moving forward.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Cubs are among four teams interested in the veteran right-hander. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson added that the Marlins, who quietly went 80-82 and remained in postseason contention for much of the 2026 campaign, could also pursue May.

We’ve frequently discussed the Cubs’ rotation plans of late and identified non-Skubal options earlier this week. Let us know who you think the Cubs need to sign before the likely work stoppage begins Dec. 2.

The Philadelphia Phillies are open to trading outfielder Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that anyone should be overly surprised by this news, of course. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported on Thursday that Marsh, who is entering his final year of team control, is available ahead of his age-29 season.

Marsh earned All-Star honors after hitting .301 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs, and an impressive .829 OPS in 92 first-half games. Gelb said a previously undisclosed left-hand injury, which later required surgery, contributed to the veteran outfielder’s dismal second half; Marsh managed only a .184 average and a .502 OPS following the All-Star Break.

The good news for Marsh: If the Phillies opted to trade him to the Yankees, he likely won’t need to shave his iconic beard. In fact, we’re not even sure ownership would force him to trim!

Will the Los Angeles Dodgers reunite with beloved utilityman Kiké Hernández?

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kiké Hernández | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hernández just finished his 10th season (across two stints) in Los Angeles, though various injuries have limited him to a .208 average and .635 OPS in 133 games since the start of 2025. Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes acknowledged the possibility of moving on from Hernández, who turned 35 in August and played six positions this year.

“I think Kiké’s been such a huge part of what we’ve done in the past, and we’ll continue to have those conversations, but what that looks like right now, I don’t know,” Gomes said.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya named Isiah Kiner-Falefa and three-time Gold Glove winner Mauricio Dubón, both of whom are free agents, as potential replacements.