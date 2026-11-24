We have officially entered the endgame, with only a week remaining until the looming MLB lockout begins. Barring any last-second labor resolutions, the owners will lock out the players at midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and teams are scrambling to make their final moves before the transaction freeze.

Monday’s news included the Cubs signing ex-Orioles starter Trevor Rogers and the Yankees adding veteran lefty Brent Suter to an already-imposing bullpen. Jazz Chisholm Jr. remains unlikely to return to the Bronx, and speculation continues to mount about his next stop. Could the Blue Jays, who were heavily involved in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, turn their attention to the two-time All-Star second baseman?

Here are the latest MLB rumors as of Nov. 24.

Where Blue Jays turn after $400 million Skubal offer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No one can say that the Blue Jays didn’t go all-out in trying to add Skubal by any means necessary. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Toronto offered the two-time Cy Young winner a nine-year deal worth roughly $420 million, which would have been the second-largest contract in franchise history; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inked a 14-year, $500 million extension in April 2025.

Credit to the Blue Jays for continuing to be aggressive in pursuing marquee free agents and not fearing the financial ramifications of a high payroll. We’ll see what their next move is with Skubal, Rogers, and Sonny Gray all off the board, and we recently suggested they target Kevin Gausman and Casey Mize.

Could Mets or Twins sign veteran second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm’s free agency has been surprisingly intriguing, with various reports suggesting he could do everything from sign a multi-year deal and remain at second base or even become a versatile utilityman. We’d personally add him on a one-year, prove-it deal, but none of these teams appear curious about our opinion.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco shared his opinion, though, and he likes the idea of Chisholm signing with the Twins. The fit makes sense, especially given Minnesota’s need for second base help and the fact it wouldn’t cost them a draft pick. Franco also noted that Minnesota could use Chisholm as a stopgap option before potentially promoting top shortstop prospect Marek Houston and moving Kaelen Culpepper to second base.

Minnesota is reportedly in the market for an infielder, with signs pointing towards them at least making an offer for Chisholm Jr.

Alongside the Twins, the New York Mets have reportedly expressed some interest to Chisholm Jr.'s representatives, as well. The Mets currently have Marcus Semien penciled in as their starting second baseman in 2027, but per Stearns nothing is set in stone with the team's infield.

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t rushing to add a starting pitcher

Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers | Jessie Alcheh/GettyImages

Considering how frequently they were linked to Skubal even before landing him at the trade deadline, many were shocked when news broke that the Dodgers never formally offered him a new contract. The Athletic’s Katie Woo added another interesting wrinkle on Monday, reporting that the National League runners-up might not be aggressive in adding another starting pitcher within the coming days.

Who would have guessed that the Dodgers, of all teams, could play the waiting game? Then again, the idea isn’t totally off base given how rapidly the lockout is approaching. But if they want to add a cheaper option, former Twins rotation mainstay Bailey Ober is a perfect fit; Minnesota didn’t tender the 31-year-old righty before last week’s deadline, and he’s a safe No. 4 or No. 5 starter