With Tarik Skubal off the board, moves have been coming fast and furious. From Freddy Peralta to Teruaki Sato to Trevor Rogers, there's been no shortage of activity since Sunday, and with the expected lockout only one week away, more moves should transpire in the coming days.

The latest MLB rumors involve some of the best free agents still available, all of whom are expected to sign sooner rather than later. Let's dive in.

Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes down to three suitors

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Teruaki Sato off the board, it's hard to argue against Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena being the best position players available. What's particularly interesting about them is that they're the same age and are both right-handed hitting corner outfielders. Adding to the drama: MLB Network's Jon Morosi says that the same three teams — the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres — are finalists for both of them.

.@jonmorosi connects free agent outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki to the Blue Jays, Phillies and Padres.



“Those to me feel like the Big 3 for Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki... I think that's gonna be the next big bat to sign - either Arozarena or Suzuki.” pic.twitter.com/qZMXJsPLft — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

These fits make a ton of sense. The Blue Jays ranked dead last in runs scored in 2026, so they could certainly use either Arozarena or Suzuki. The Phillies have needed a star right-handed outfielder for years now, so Arozarena and Suzuki check that box. The Padres probably need outfielders the least of those three teams, but given how shallow their lineup is past the star trio of Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado, they could use an impact bat regardless of position. Time will tell as to where Arozarena and Suzuki will end up.

Red Sox prioritizing a back-end starter

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox made the first major splash of the offseason, inking Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal and adding a needed power hitter to their lineup in the process. After the Red Sox landed their big bat, they're now shifting their focus to the pitching side of things — particularly the starting rotation, per The Athletic's ($) Jen McCaffrey.

"After trading starter Johan Oviedo last week, the Boston Red Sox are likely to seek at least one pitcher to build out their starting depth and address questions surrounding their rotation ahead of the 2027 season," McCaffrey wrote.

This makes a lot of sense. Boston not only traded Johan Oviedo, as McCaffrey wrote, but they also lost Sonny Gray to free agency. They do have Garrett Crochet back from injury, but the No. 5 spot, currently occupied by either Bryan Bello or Tanner Houck, is up in the air. McCaffrey noted that the Red Sox are unlikely to pursue a high-end starter, but it'd be surprising if they don't end up with one of the many back-end arms available in free agency.

Yankees and Blue Jays battling for Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adrian Morejon is, as Morosi stated, a "deluxe item on the free agency market." He is the best reliever in this class by far, and arguably the best left-handed reliever in the sport. Given that, it isn't surprising that he's generating lots of interest on the open market, and Morosi thinks his sweepstakes will come down to two AL East rivals.

.@jonmorosi mentions potential fits for some of the Padres' free agent arms ⬇️



Michael King: Padres, Blue Jays

Adrian Morejon: Yankees, Blue Jays

Nick Pivetta: Nationals, Cardinals#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/hOnFNhw3cn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2026

Both the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays are in on Morejon, and both make sense as landing spots. The Yankees have already brought David Bednar back on the qualifying offer and signed Jonathan Loaisiga, Tim Hill and Brent Suter in free agency, but their bullpen lacks power strikeout stuff. Morejon throws incredibly hard and generates tons of whiffs; he'd be an outstanding addition to set up for Bednar, or could even close games himself. Improving their lineup should be the priority, but I'm not sure there's a free agent available who can impact winning more than Morejon right now.

The same can be said for the Jays, who need to fix their broken offense. Their bullpen is also already quite good even without Morejon, but can you imagine him alongside the likes of Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles late in games? Certain games might be over after five or six innings. What's scarier is we know they have money to spend, after they reportedly offered Tarik Skubal north of $400 million. If they can add Morejon and a bat, the Jays might be back in World Series contention.