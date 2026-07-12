MLB Rumors: Tony Vitello's seat gets hotter and Mariners trade deadline surprise

Tarik Skubal wants to stay with the Detroit Tigers through the season. The Tigers have the AL's best record since June 1.

The MLB All-Star Break is upon us, technically. Roch Cholowsky was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 1 overall pick on Saturday. The Futures Game, starring Jesus Made and Phillies farmhand Gage Wood, among other top prospects, is set for Sunday. While the Home Run Derby and All-Star festivities will take centerstage for fans and player alike early next week, this break in the action serves as an excuse to talk trade deadline for the league's top executives.

There are few established sellers, with the Royals, Giants, Rockies and Angels among them. The AL Wild Card race makes it nearly impossible for the Tigers to consider dealing ace Tarik Skubal just yet. Even still, the pieces are starting to fall into place on what should be another entertaining deadline come early August, with the Yankees, Rays and Mariners all serving as main characters in this MLB season's greatest chapter.

Tony Vitello's SF Giants future is up in the air

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Buster Posey shocked baseball fans and pundits when he hired former Tennessee Volunteers manager Tony Vitello to the same role in San Francisco. Vitello's resume at the collegiate level speaks for itself, but to make the jump to the major leagues, he had to change his ways. MLB players don't respond to the same tactics that motivate collegiate players, for example. The same goes for rule changes — ABS is not a thing in the SEC. To say Vitello has struggled doesn't begin to tell the entire story. He's been downright bad, and part of the problem by the Bay.

While Bob Nightengale theorized the Giants may not want to admit defeat on Vitello after just one season, he also suggested the manager himself wants out. "It might be too embarrassing to fire Vitello after one year, but it wouldn’t surprise a soul to see Vitello return to the college ranks if the right opening comes his way," Nightengale wrote.

With the Giants well out of playoff contention already, a parting of ways could be best for both sides. It's certainly a better option than running it back for another year.

What will the Seattle Mariners do at the MLB trade deadline?

Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Mariners should buy at the MLB trade deadline. They are less than a year removed from making the ALCS, after all, and the American League is wide open this season. Yet, the Mariners 2026 product hasn't quite had the same magic. While the starting rotation is a strength, the Mariners lineup is lacking, and that starts with stars like Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh. Per Nightengale, the M's could look to trade from their starting rotation in hopes of filling another void.

"The Seattle Mariners are letting teams know that they are willing to trade one of their prized starters for a back-end reliever and right-handed hitter, most likely Luis Castillo. They not only have a surplus of starters at the big-league level with a six-man rotation, but they have the finest pitching prospect in baseball with Kade Anderson," Nightengale wrote.

Castillo isn't the same ace he once was — he has a 4.93 ERA in 15 starts — but for a contender lacking rotation depth, he could provide an answer. The Mariners could engage in a rare buyer-buyer trade at the deadline to solve their problems, with Castillo at the center of it all.

Yankees searching for a catcher upgrade at the trade deadline

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

It's no secret the Yankees want to upgrade at catcher at the MLB trade deadline. Per Nightengale, Hunter Goodwin of the Colorado Rockies and Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins are two players they covet, though they won't come cheap.

"The Yankees are making it no secret that they want to acquire catcher Hunter Goodman of the Rockies or Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Yet, the Rockies plan to keep Goodman, who has the second-most homers in the NL behind Kyle Schwarber, and the Twins have no interest in trading Jeffers unless they fall out of the mediocre AL Central race, hanging just 2 games back," Nightengale wrote.

Goodwin will be a tough get, as the Rockies view the catcher as a centerpiece of their future and he's under contract through at least 2028. Jeffers may be attainable, especially if the Twins fall out of AL Wild Card contention. If that playoff race starts to finally establish some favorites — and the Twins aren't among them — expect the Yankees to act accordingly.

Tarik Skubal wants to stay with the Tigers past the trade deadline

Athletics v Detroit Tigers | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

The Tigers have the best record in the American League since June 1. As a result, their once-clear trade deadline plans have gotten a little murky. The Tigers have several key contributors on expiring contracts, including two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Skubal is expected to test free agency following this season, which means he likely won't be a Tiger in 2027. If the Tigers fall out of contention before early August, they should trade their lefty ace. Right now, though, that isn't the reality, which is why Skubal has reportedly told those around him he wants one last run in Detroit.

"kubal has informed friends that he badly wants to stay in Detroit the rest of the season, believing they have a legitimate shot at the World Series, and has zero appetite to be traded. 'I’ve never lost faith,' Skubal says," Nightengale wrote.

Whether the Tigers follow suit largely depends on their July performance. Skubal starts against the Phillies on Sunday, so he can help his case with a win to close out the first half.

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