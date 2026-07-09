MLB managers on the hot seat as we enter the All-Star Break

The next few weeks will test whether these managers can turn things around or if their futures will be decided before the postseason.

We're just days away from the All-Star break, also known as the unofficial point at which the MLB season flips from a marathon to a two and a half-month sprint to the finish. Appeals to patience are out the window; the only thing that matters is winning games — and for five managers in particular, that urgency could cost them their jobs if they can't get things turned around soon.

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Is this finally the year? Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner have backed Boone unfailingly over the last eight-plus years, and the organization shows no sign of losing patience now. And sure, you can wave away the current death spiral — New York is now 5-15 in its last 20 games and trails the Tampa Bay Rays in the East by 5.0 games — as the sort of thing that happens to this team every year.

But that's sort of the point, isn't it? The Yankees have yet to climb the mountain in nearly a decade with Boone at the helm, and the same problems keep plaguing this team over and over again. Talk about the injuries to Aaron Judge, Max Fried and Giancarlo Stanton all you want, but you only get so many bites at the apple — especially in the Bronx. If the Yankees fall short again, Boone might finally be the one to take the fall.

Craig Stammen, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers | Ross Turteltaub/GettyImages

Unlike Boone, Stammen just got the head job in San Diego, and typically managers get more than one year to prove themselves (well, unless they have the misfortune of working for the Los Angeles Angels). But if the Padres don't turn things around soon, Stammen might fall victim to forces out of his control.

San Diego has dipped all the way back below .500, and at this point the NL West is already lost and even a playoff spot will be an uphill climb. That's a tough blow for a team over-leveraged and desperate to win, and it might cost AJ Preller his job. Which, in turn, might cost Stammen his, as any new executive will likely want to install his own manager upon arrival.

Tony Vitello, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Another first-year manager, and another extenuating circumstance. Most skippers get more than one year, but then again, most skippers aren't plucked straight from the college ranks with zero Major League experience like the Giants did with Vitello.

The grand experiment has not worked, to say the least. Vitello has seemingly learned how not to put his foot in his mouth and stop alienating his players (publicly, at least), but the product on the field has not improved, and suffice to say Buster Posey and Co. weren't expecting to be mired in fourth place in the NL West and selling at the deadline this season. Next year could be one in which Posey is fighting for his own job, and is he really going to risk that on a guy who remains so unproven?

Dan Wilson, Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners | Jack Compton/GettyImages

Maybe it's because he manages on the West Coast, or maybe it's because the Seattle Mariners not have historically been a particularly high-profile franchise, but it seems like Wilson should be getting more heat nationally than he has of yet.

Sure, he guided the team to 90 wins and a division title last season, but the Mariners hardly overachieved their talent level, and Wilson hardly covered himself in glory in the team's ALCS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. And now, in his second full year at the helm, Seattle has been unable to get out of second gear, leading the AL West by default by hovering just over .500 for much of the season. This team is simply too good to be so inconsistent, and the Mariners have too much riding on this core to give Wilson a much longer leash.

Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Quatraro helped a young team to 86 wins and an ALDS appearance in 2024, but Kansas City has since slid to 82-80 and now 38-55 after a loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night. They are, straight up, one of the worst teams in baseball, and while that can't be primarily pinned on Quatraro — he's not the one taking the mound and taking at-bats — the manager is always the fall guy when things go sideways as they have with this Royals team.

Of course, Quatraro is still a well-respected guy who doesn't seem to have lost the locker room or his front office, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he came back for year five. That said, if things fall apart entirely down the stretch, that could change in a hurry.