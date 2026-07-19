MLB Rumors: When Mets will trade Francisco Lindor and a surprising Tarik Skubal suitor

As the dust settles from an MLB All-Star Break full of action — including Jordan Walker winning the Home Run Derby and Cody Bellinger taking home All-Star Game MVP — teams must now come to grips with reality. We're almost 100 games into the 2026 season. Teams like the Mets, Angels, Royals and Reds likely aren't making the postseason. With three wild card spots up for grabs, though, even teams like the Blue Jays and Tigers, which are a combined 12 games under .500, still have a fighter's chance in the American League. This complicates matters.

Thus, this weekend's MLB trade rumors are subject to change, as they always are. Just a few weeks ago, the Boston Red Sox were surefire sellers. Now, they've won 12-straight games and are in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. You never know what can happen over the course of a 162-game season.

When the Mets will trade Francisco Lindor

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves - Game One | Edward M. Pio Roda/GettyImages

The lingering drama between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor — even if there is only a hint of truth to it — has seemingly had an impact on this Mets season. Whether it be in the clubhouse or even the front office, Lindor's name doesn't carry as much weight as it used to. Lindor is a notorious slow starter, and the same can be said of his 2026 season. Still, he has plenty of trade value and is under contract for the next five seasons. So, would New York consider trading away one of its stars? Likely not, or at least not at the trade deadline.

"Rival executives believe that the Mets will trade shortstop Francico Lindor this winter – not at the trade deadline. He’s owed $160 million over the next five years after this season, and has a full no-trade clause, complicating a deal by Aug. 3," Bob Nightengale reported.

Season bWAR 2021 3.0 2022 5.4 2023 6.1 2024 6.8 2025 5.8 2026 0.3

Ever since joining the Mets in 2021, Lindor has been one of the best shortstops in the National League. Whatever drama has risen to the surface can surely be fixed with winning. Unfortunately for the Mets, David Stearns and Steve Cohen, this team hasn't shown any signs of life.

Mason Miller trade rumors could become reality for Padres

San Diego Padres v Kansas City Royals | Reed Hoffmann/GettyImages

The Padres are one of the biggest disappointments in MLB this season, and rightly so. San Diego entered the 2026 campaign as a real threat to the World Series champion Dodgers in the NL West. These days, they're lingering around .500 and more likely to sell than buy at the MLB trade deadline.

Enter Mason Miller, the best closer in all of baseball. Miller is under contract through 2029, but the 2027 season could be lost to a lockout, and thus the Padres want to get what they can for him now. Per Nightengale, rival executives are convinced AJ Preller will flip Miller at the deadline. He is unlikely to receive the same return he traded for Miller in the first place.

Season ERA 2023 3.78 2024 2.49 2025 2.63 2026 0.89

Where Miller lands is anyone's guess, but the Padres will surely demand at least one, if not two top-100 prospects in all of baseball in return. Elite bullpen help, especially at the back end, is tough to find these days. For a contending team like the Pirates, which has one of the best lineups and rotations in baseball but a dreadful bullpen, Miller could be the answer if they're willing to pay up.

Astros could enter Tarik Skubal rumors if Tigers sell

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels | Ryan Sirius Sun/GettyImages

And here is the obligatory section of any rumors roundup where we must mention Tarik Skubal. Recent rumblings suggest the Tigers won't trade Skubal at the deadline, as Detroit is making a run at that final AL Wild Card spot and has the best record in the AL since June 1. That continued with two wins over the Angels after the All-Star Break, one of which was started by Skubal himself.

However, Scott Harris will surely receive calls on his ace. Skubal is in the final year of his contract and likely to leave Detroit at the end of the season. That makes one new Skubal destination that was mentioned by Nightengale all the more prominent; the Houston Astros.

Houston freed up over $12 million by trading Lance McCullers to the Milwaukee Brewers last week. That means a pitcher like Skubal (or Michael King/Robbie Ray) could be in play. It's a bit of a stretch given the Astros and Tigers are both just six games under .500, but don't be surprised if Houston is floated as a Skubal destination prior to the deadline, especially if they go on a run in late July.

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