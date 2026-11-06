MLB Rumors: Yankees trade target off the board and Albert Pujols-Astros buzz

The one-month sprint ahead of MLB's expected lockout has begun, but you wouldn't know that based on the lack of action. We haven't seen a single major free agency signing or trade yet, which, given that we're less than a month before the CBA expires, is a bit frustrating. This reality doesn't mean that things can't heat up in a hurry, though.

In fact, they have already. A notable extension was agreed to on Friday, and we have some other rumors worth paying attention to as the stove begins to warm up just a bit.

Jacob Young's Nationals' extension ends Yankees' hopes of acquiring him

Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals agreed to a four-year, $23 million extension with Jacob Young on Friday, according to FanSided's Robert Murray, in a deal that buys out all of his arbitration years as well as his first year of free agency. This is a solid deal for the Nationals, who now have one of the best defensive center fielders in the sport locked in long-term.

Terms: Jacob Young and the Nationals reached an agreement on a four-year, $23 million contract extension that includes an $8 million option for a fifth season, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 6, 2026

This is also a pretty big blow to the New York Yankees, one of several teams that had reportedly expressed interest in trading for Young. The Yankees are likely set on Spencer Jones being their Opening Day center fielder in 2027, especially with Trent Grisham set to depart in free agency, but Young, more of a natural center fielder coming off his best offensive season and who can hit lefties well, made sense as a platoon partner for Jones and for the left-handed-heavy Yankees.

Now, with the Nationals seemingly committed to Young, the Yankees will need to turn their attention elsewhere if they plan on adding an outfielder.

Albert Pujols considered for Astros managerial vacancy

Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Astros finally hired a GM, giving former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Randy Flores the job. Now, even though Flores played for four different teams, I'm choosing to highlight the Cardinals for a reason: Albert Pujols is reportedly being considered for the team's managerial vacancy, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. This is noteworthy, especially when knowing that Flores and Pujols were teammates in St. Louis for several years. When asked whether he'd consider any of his former Cardinals teammates for the opening, Flores' answer was interesting.

“I think there are rules on tampering that don’t permit me to talk directly about employees from other organizations,” said Flores, who played with Pujols from 2004 to 2008. “I will say that I will lean on network, experience and expertise to help this club move forward.”

Pujols, a future Hall of Famer who has made it clear that he'd like to manage, makes a lot of sense in Houston for an Astros team hoping to rebound following a rough 2026 campaign. There's always a sense of risk that comes from hiring a manager who has never managed at the big-league level, but not only does Pujols have 22 years of playing experience to lean on, but he has managed in the Dominican Winter League, the Caribbean Series, and, notably, for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Flores' hire only adds fuel to the existing fire.

Mets unlikely to aggressively pursue Teruaki Sato

Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major changes are needed for the New York Mets, who just missed the playoffs for a second straight year and finished in last place in the NL East for the first time in over 20 years this past season. Most of those changes need to come on the pitching side, but given their first basemen ranked 29th in wRC+ (85) and dead last in fWAR (-1.4), they need to upgrade that spot as well.

Jared Young in a platoon role wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, but if the Mets really want to give replacing Pete Alonso their best shot, pursuing a slugger like Teruaki Sato, who has hit a combined 79 home runs in the last two seasons, would be ideal. Unfortunately, with Bo Bichette opting into his $42 million player option, the Mets are unlikely to aggressively pursue Sato, per The Athletic's Tim Britton and Will Sammon.

This doesn't mean the Mets are out on Sato - there's reason to believe they'd be interested if his market fails to develop, much like Munetaka Murakami's last winter - but that fit is unlikely to become reality as of now. If the Mets can sign a potent right-handed option to pair with Young and make serious pitching additions, passing on Sato isn't the worst thing in the world. If they fail to do those things, they could come to regret letting Sato pass them by, much like they certainly regret letting Murakami end up in Chicago and letting Alonso depart for Baltimore.