MLB stars with the most to lose heading into the playoffs

October isn't the only month we remember when we look back on a player's legacy, but it's certainly the first month. And the 2026 MLB playoffs just so happen to feature an inordinate number of stars — like, stars who will cruise into the Hall of Fame one day — who have a whole lot riding on winning a championship in a few weeks' time.

So many, in fact, that we had to make some tough cuts when putting together this list. Christian Yelich is an icon in Milwaukee, but he's coming off the worst regular season of his career and might not get another chance to help Whether Tarik Skubal can help pitch the Los Angeles Dodgers to a third straight title could well swing how this entire offseason plays out. Pete Crow-Armstrong is a title run away from cementing one of the very best seasons the sport has ever seen.

And those are just the honorable mentions. Who has most pressure riding on this postseason than even those names? Read on to find out.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Acuña Jr. is the only guy on this list who owns a Super Bowl ring. The thing is, that ring came back in 2021, when the star outfielder was forced to watch his Braves win it all from the dugout due to injury. The last two times he was healthy heading into October, he struggled in consecutive NLDS losses to the Phillies — who just happen to be Atlanta's opponent in this year's Wild Card Round.

It's also fair to wonder about Acuña Jr.'s future. This is the final guaranteed year of his deal, with the Braves holding a pair of team options for 2027 and 2028. They'll almost certainly pick both of those up, meaning Acuña Jr. likely won't hit free agency until he's entering his age-32 season. Who knows how he'll age given his injury history and the tread on his tires? And who knows when he might have a better chance to get back to the Fall Classic, given the long-term questions surrounding this Braves core?

Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

From a purely monetary perspective, no one has more riding on these playoffs than Chisholm Jr. He began the season talking about putting up a 50-50 season ahead of hitting free agency this winter. Instead, he slugged a career-worst .399 with a 97 OPS+.

He can't undo all of that in the span of a few weeks. But if he gets hot and helps carry the Yankees to the World Series while looking like the power-speed dynamo he was last year, he'll immediately shoot back to the top of the non-Skubal list of free agents this offseason and most likely cash in as a 28-year-old at a premium position. No pressure.

Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

We're going to lump these two together, because the pressure is largely the same. Cole just turned 36, with Tommy John surgery in his recent past. Judge is 18 months or so younger, but he played just 66 games due to injury this season, with quite an injury history of his own and an unprecedented body to try and take care of into his late 30s.

We don't know how many more years this core has left of real championship contention, as great as they both are. And as great as they both are, neither has been able to scale the mountain in October yet. If they fall short one more time, will it ever happen? And what will that mean for their respective legacies if it doesn't?

Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Harper and Wheeler are in much the same boat. The former left Washington for the Phillies only to immediately watch the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. The latter has never gotten his just due as one of the pitchers of his generation, missing the Mets' run to the World Series in 2015 while rehabbing Tommy Jon surgery and then falling short in the Fall Classic in 2022.

Both have extensive postseason track records with iconic moments under their belts. This feels like an inflection point for the Phillies as an organization, though, with several aging stars and not a ton of future flexibility (or future cost-controlled talent). If they can't get it done this year, well, Harper will be 34 in a couple of weeks, while Wheeler has openly considered retirement at the end of his current contract in 2027. It's likely now or never.

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

I don't think the average fan really appreciates how good Machado has been and for how long, or the fact that he'll likely ticketed for Cooperstown when his time comes. He's never won it all, though, despite seven separate trips to the postseason.

He's struggled in just about all of them, including a 1-for-10 effort in last year's Wild Card loss to the Cubs. Coming off a down regular season at the plate, can Machado turn back the clock and help carry the Padres to their first pennant since 1998? If he can't, he might never get a better chance — and when you consider how ugly the rest of his massive contract extension could get, his legacy among fans in San Diego may well hang in the balance.

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians v. Kansas City Royals | Sydney Schneider/GettyImages

As tremendous a player as Ramirez has been for years now, one of the first lines on his public resume will be his slash line in the postseason: .234/.316/.365, with just four homers across 190 plate appearances. Granted, Cleveland hasn't given him a ton of help in recent years, but you still expect better from a perennial MVP candidate.

The Guards once again face questions about their offensive capabilities entering October. But as the No. 2 seed in a historically mediocre American League, they might never have a better chance to get Ramirez back to the World Series? Can he take advantage? He's 34 now, coming off a career-worst regular season. It would be heartbreaking if his decline hits just when his championship window opens.

Adley Rutschman, Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox gave up quite a sizable haul to bring Rutschman in at this year's trade deadline, but he's largely struggled in Boston, first with injury and then with ineffectiveness at the plate. It's been a long time now since Rutschman played like the two-way star he was early in his career — 2023, to be precise. Is he still that guy?

This postseason would be an ideal time to prove it. And not just for Boston's sake: Rutschman is set to hit free agency next winter, and his market could go in any number of ways depending on how the next 12 months go.