MLB trade rumors: Blue Jays could flip Jose Soriano and Yankees whiff on Rutschman

One team is now exploring a potential flip of a newly acquired player while another division rival missed out on a key target.

The MLB Trade Deadline is hours away with multiple major deals already completed around the league.

The MLB Trade Deadline is now just hours away and we've seen deals start flying. Adley Rutschman is going to the Boston Red Sox. Liam Hicks is going to the Tampa Bay Rays. Robbie Ray is going to the San Diego Padres. Luke Weaver is going to the Pittsburgh Pirates. And that's before we talk about the deals that happened before deadline day — and before we talk about the Toronto Blue Jays trading for José Soriano.

But that might not be the end of Soriano's effect on the MLB Trade Deadline. There are more trade rumors flowing down the pipeline in the waning hours regarding the Blue Jays, Yankees and even the Red Sox with another potential move.

Blue Jays could potentially flip José Soriano to another team

Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays landed José Soriano in a trade deadline shocker. After dealing Kevin Gausman to the Cubs, they then went and got one of the hottest names on the market in a trade that cost them one of their top prospects in Arjun Nimmala. However, that might be because Toronto is entertaining the idea of flipping him as teams are calling the Blue Jays about another potential Soriano trade, per Joel Sherman.

Teams were calling the Angels on Jose Soriano and I have heard that has not stopped as now some are calling the Blue Jays. The trade deadline might get weirder. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 3, 2026

Soriano, with his establishing pedigree and two years of control after this season still remaining, was coveted around the league. The Blue Jays dipping their toes into the water initially was confusing, but it would be highly chaotic and potentially savvy for Toronto if desperate teams are now knocking down the door.

Yankees whiffed on Adley Rutschman over potential package

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Sherman also provided a key update in the Adley Rutschman trade saga as the Red Sox swooped in to land the in-division catcher. Specifically, it was reported that the New York Yankees were in on the Rutschman market. That had been widely reported, but as the rival Red Sox gave up Anthony Eyanson, their top pitching prospect, in the eventual deal, the Yankees were reportedly discussing something similar around Elmer Rodriguez, the No. 72 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Yankees "were very much trying" for Adley Rutschman, per @Joelsherman1.



Elmer Rodriguez was discussed as key to the trade. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 3, 2026

Given the proverbial division tax that the Red Sox had to pay, you have to assume that the Yankees would've had to give up their own iteration of the farm. That would almost surely mean including either George Lombard Jr. or Dax Kilby, a pair of shortstops who rank as the top prospects in New York's system.

Instead, the Yankees went in another direction while Rutschman lands with their biggest division rival. New York is still seeking catching upgrades, but no deal has materialized yet.

Red Sox still eyeing a shortstop after Rutschman trade

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, it was Boston that ended up with Adley Rutschman, along with veteran backstop Jake Rogers, in a deal that included Anthony Eyanson (No. 2 prospect), Kyson Witherspoon (No. 4) and Enddy Azocar (No. 5), as well as catcher Carlos Narvaez. However, in the immediate aftermath of the trade, the longstanding buzz that the Red Sox are in the market for a shortstop didn't go away.

In fact, Bob Nightengale of USA Today furthered it by saying that the organization is still interested in adding a player at that position of need before the deadline.

The Red Sox still would love to come away with a shortstop by the end of the day. https://t.co/zeXrOOe4uC — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 3, 2026

Now, it's worth noting that the Red Sox, who have also seemed quite hesitant to trade top prospect and shortstop Franklin Arias, just traded away three massive trade chips to land Rutschman. As such, you have to wonder how aggressive Craig Breslow and Co. could actually be in the shortstop market. However, it does appear that they aren't going to stop trying to find a deal that would likely signal the team moving on from Trevor Story.