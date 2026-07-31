MLB trade rumors: Reds open to moving Hunter Greene, Yankees-Adrian Morejon buzz and more

For decades, July 31 marked the firm MLB trade deadline date. This year, though, we have until 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3, to learn where some of the sport’s marquee players, including two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, could be headed within the coming days.

Skubal is the main attraction, and the Tigers scratched fellow pitcher Casey Mize from Friday’s start against the Athletics in Sacramento. We’re also hearing growing buzz about the Reds’ Hunter Greene and the Mets’ Luke Weaver, among other quality arms. Here are the most important MLB conversations you need to know.

Reds have a '50-50' chance to trade Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, this is escalating quickly. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Reds “aren’t particularly motivated” to trade Greene, who has had four inconsistent starts since returning from elbow surgery. However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes there is a 50–50 chance that Greene will be moved within the coming days.

“Greene occupies a unique space in the market in that not only is he under team control beyond this year,” Passan wrote, “but he also is playing under a multiyear deal that could fit nicely for any team of any market size, no matter the outcome of the upcoming labor negotiations.”

Given Greene’s age — he turns 27 next week — and his contract status, it’s difficult to imagine the Reds accepting any offer lacking a top-15 prospect. While that could limit the number of teams willing to engage with the Reds about a possible trade, there should still be clubs inquiring about the flamethrower who is under contract through 2028 with a $21 million club option in 2029.

Yankees could match with Padres for reliever Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrián Morejón | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the Yankees’ rumors have involved catchers and outfielders, yet there have been some rumblings about potentially addressing the bullpen. San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has been someone mentioned in connection with the Bronx Bombers, but with trepidation around the industry that the right-hander will be traded before the deadline, New York could potentially keep their focus in San Diego and pivot to another standout reliever.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner and Jim Bowden also named the Padres’ Adrián Morejón as a player worth pursuing. The 27-year-old Morejón owns a 3.14 ERA in 57 1/3 innings, and his 27% strikeout rate is his best since 2020. Additionally, his 6.3% walk rate is slightly better than his 6.8% career average.

Kirschner and Bowden proposed that the Yankees trade pitchers Elmer Rodríguez and Bryce Cunningham to the Padres. Rodríguez, who turns 23 on Aug. 18, had a 4.76 ERA and 11 walks over his first 17 innings.

Regardless of if a deal for Morejón materializes for the Yankees or not, though, it's increasingly clear that New York recognizes its dire need for reinforcements at the deadline and will leave no stone unturned.

Brewers and Pirates expressing interest in Mets reliever Luke Weaver

New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported on Friday that the Brewers and Pirates are both interested in Mets reliever Luke Weaver. Bowden confirmed in an X/Twitter post that he’d heard the same thing, even describing things as a “bidding war.”

“Some teams regard him as the best reliever available if the San Diego Padres do not trade from their bullpen,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

Weaver, who turns 33 in August, has revived his career in Queens. He enters Friday with a career-best 1.88 ERA, and he’s allowed only three home runs in 43 innings. Consider that he gave up 29 homers in 123 2/3 innings for three teams in 2023, the turnaround has been dramatic for the right-hander with the Mets, and now New York can potentially capitalize as one of the clearest sellers at the deadline.

Weaver is in the first season of a two-year, $22 million contract. Although he has starting and closing experience, he’d likely remain a late-inning reliever if moved. Where he ends up if traded, especially with the Brewers and Pirates battling, could go a long way in determining how the playoff picture shakes out over the final two months of the regular season.

More MLB news and analysis