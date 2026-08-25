One player every MLB team is counting on most heading into September

The final month of the regular season is almost here as the calendar flips to September next Tuesday.

Half of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams are within five games of a postseason spot. So, plenty of storylines are still developing around those teams, as well as the other 15 clubs. With that in mind, here is a look at one player every team is counting on in September.

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks are two games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League wild card, and their starting rotation needs a boost with Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson on the injured list and ace Corbin Burnes still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Gallen is also on the IL with elbow inflammation and isn’t eligible to be activated until Sept. 9. Gallen has a 3-9 record and 6.34 ERA in 19 starts this season. Still, the Diamondbacks need him to regain something close to the form that allowed him to win 17 games in 2023.

Athletics: CF Denzel Clarke

This season has turned into a disaster for the Athletics, who entered the year believing they had grown into potential contenders. Nothing can salvage 2026 for West Sacramento’s favorite team, but a strong return from the IL by Clarke would provide optimism for next season. The slick-fielding Clarke has been limited to 22 games because of a bone bruise in his foot sustained in April.

Atlanta Braves: RHP Reynaldo Lopez

Currently on the IL because of knee inflammation, Lopez is close to returning, which would give the Braves a boost as they try to hold off the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East race. Lopez provides versatility to a banged-up pitching staff, with 11 starts and 13 relief appearances this season and a 3.64 ERA.

Baltimore Orioles: C Samuel Basallo

The Orioles clarified their catching situation at the trade deadline by shipping one-time face of the franchise Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox. In his first full major-league season, Basallo is now the Orioles’ main guy behind the plate as they try to snag the third American League wild card. Basallo has popped 17 home runs in 91 games this year, but the Orioles also need the 22-year-old to take control of the pitching staff.

Boston Red Sox: LF Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox are in position to be the second AL wild card, and they’ve reached that point despite Anthony being sidelined since May 5 because of a sprained right ring finger. Anthony had a fine rookie season in 2025 with a .292/.396/.463 slash line and eight home runs in 72 games. He is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester, and if Anthony can come back and replicate last year’s performances, then the Red Sox could be dangerous in the postseason.

Chicago Cubs: CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Cubs’ focus is chasing down first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central as they trail the Brewers by 5.5 games. However, all eyes will also be on Crow-Armstrong and his bid to end Shohei Ohtani’s two-year reign as NL MVP. Crow-Armstrong is having an outstanding year, hitting .278/.376/.564 with 33 home runs, 32 stolen bases, an MLB-best 7.9 bWAR and 14 defensive runs saved. PCA will need to keep up that pace for the Cubs to win their first division title since 2020.

Chicago White Sox: C Kyle Teel

The White Sox lead the AL Central following three straight seasons of triple-digit losses despite getting sparse production from their catchers, who have a .536 OPS. Teel has been limited to 19 games this season because of injuries and is currently on the IL with a sprained ankle. However, Teel is close to returning, and the White Sox are hopeful of him replicating his rookie form from last season when he batted .273/.375/.411 with eight homers in 78 games.

Cincinnati Reds: INF Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart has had an outstanding rookie year in an otherwise lost season for the Reds, hitting .263/.336/.470 with 27 homers and 12 steals in 132 games. However, what stands out the most about Stewart’s season is his MLB-leading 98 RBIs, and it will be interesting to see where that number ends up. Perhaps there is no such thing as a clutch gene, but if there is, Stewart has it, with a .328 batting average and 1.032 OPS over 156 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland Guardians: LF Jo Adell

The Guardians desperately needed to add a power bat at the deadline to have any chance of returning to the postseason for a third straight year. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels, Adell has provided a big boost with a .262/.338/.523 slash line, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games. The Guardians hold the third AL wild card and are just 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. The Guardians need Adell to keep hitting in September.

Colorado Rockies: 2B Connor Norby

Norby has disappointed with both the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins since making his major-league debut in 2024. Now Norby is getting a third chance to live up to his prospect hype with the Rockies, who acquired him from the Marlins at this year’s trade deadline. In his first 12 games with the Rockies, Norby is hitting .286/.375/.486 with one home run. Norby will have September to show if he should be part of the Rockies’ long-term plans.

Detroit Tigers: LF Riley Greene

The Tigers are fading from contention fast as they are now 4.5 games back in the AL wild card standings and seven games out in the AL Central. If the Tigers are going to have any chance of making an improbable run to the playoffs, they will need a strong finish from Greene, who has missed the last two weeks with a strained hamstring. Opponents game plan around stopping Greene, who is batting .273/.366/.450 with 16 homers in 117 games.

Houston Astros: DH/LF Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things are quickly turning into a sideshow in Houston as the Astros and general manager Dana Brown “agreed to mutually part ways” on Monday. Nevertheless, the Astros are just 0.5 games behind in both the AL West and wild card races. And Alvarez is positioned to become the major leagues’ first triple crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012 as he leads the AL with a .320 batting average, 36 home runs and 90 RBIs.

Kansas City Royals: RF/1B Jac Caglianone

The Royals are trying to finish a disappointing season on a high note as they are on an eight-game winning streak. About the only thing the Royals have to play for in September is to try to escape the AL Central. Caglianone will also be watching down the stretch as he has a .322/.350/.574 slash line since the All-Star break while hitting seven home runs in 31 games. Caglianone, 23, can use a strong finish as a springboard into 2027.

Los Angeles Angels: 2B/LF Christian Moore

With his team on its way to a 12th consecutive losing season, Angels owner Arte Moreno has finally been convinced by acting general manager John Mozeliak that it is time to rebuild. Moore, the Angels’ first-round draft pick in 2024, can use September to show he should be in the Angels’ long-term plans. He has hit just .191/.267/.340 with seven home runs in 62 MLB games over the last two seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (17) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers are cruising to what would be their fifth NL West title in a row and 13th in 14 seasons. So, the biggest September storyline for the two-time defending World Series champions is to see if Ohtani will be able to pitch in October. He hasn’t been on the mound in a game since July 3 because of a strained biceps. The Dodgers have enough pitching depth that they might not need Ohtani to play both ways in the postseason, but it wouldn’t hurt to have someone who is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts this year.

Miami Marlins: OF/1B Griffin Conine

It certainly isn’t Conine’s fault that injuries have affected most of his three seasons in the major leagues. However, Conine is now 29 and has reached a critical stage in his career. Conine is rising to the occasion this season, hitting .261/.358/.522 with 14 homers in 65 games. A strong September would assure Conine of being a regular next season.

Milwaukee Brewers: RF Sal Frelick

It’s been a hugely disappointing year for Frelick, who has been on the IL with a strained shoulder since July 17. He has contributed little to the Brewers' push for their fourth consecutive NL Central title, hitting just .236/.301/.330 with four home runs in 90 games. The normally stellar fielder has minus-1 DRS. The Brewers hope to use September to get Frelick right for October.

Minnesota Twins: INF Royce Lewis

The injury-prone Lewis is one of the Twins’ most dynamic players but is having a so-so season. In 97 games, he has a .233/.303/.404 slash line with 13 homers and 12 steals. The Twins are surprise contenders as they are two games out in the race for the AL’s third wild card. If the Twins are going to get to October, they are going to need a big September from Lewis.

New York Mets: LF Juan Soto

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets are the most disappointing team in the major leagues for a second straight season, in last place in the NL East with a 59-72 record. Soto has been on the injured list for a little over a month with a strained calf, and the Mets would like to see their $765-million man back on the field in September to build some good vibes for next season. Soto has been productive when available, belting 21 home runs and posting a .947 OPSW in 64 games.

New York Yankees: RF Aaron Judge

The Yankees are all but assured of reaching the postseason as an AL wild card but still have hopes of winning the AL East as they trail the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 3.5 games. The Yankees have survived despite Judge being out since June 1 with a stress fracture in his ribs. The Yankees hope to get Judge back sometime in September, though there is no definitive timetable. It’s hard to imagine the Yankees lasting long in the postseason without the three-time AL MVP.

Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler

Wheeler’s funk continued Monday night when he was clobbered for eight runs and four home runs in four innings in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. In his last six starts, Wheeler is 0-3 with an 8.51 ERA after going 10-2 with a 2.16 ERA in his first 16 starts of the season. The Phillies need to get Wheeler on track if they are going to hold on to the second NL wild card and then make a postseason run.

Pittsburgh Pirates: SS Konnor Griffin

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 20-year-old rookie, who was considered baseball’s top prospect at the start of the season, was beginning to heat up when he was placed on the injured list with a torn tendon in his left ring finger on July 6. The Pirates are optimistic that Griffin can return by the middle of September and build upon the first 59 games of his career when he batted .276/.332/.404 with five home runs and 20 stolen bases.

San Diego Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove

Musgrove's road to recovery from Tommy John surgery has been long and bumpy. He missed all last season and has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season. The Padres are hopeful Musgrove can be activated from the IL in September and bolster their playoff hopes as they have a two-game lead for the third NL wild card.

San Francisco Giants: LHP Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson

The stocky Wilkinson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday after making his first two major-league appearances, pitching two shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians last Wednesday and giving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Giants acquired Wilkinson on May 9 from the Guardians in a trade for catcher Patrick Bailey and are expected to bring the Canadian back to the big leagues for a second look in September.

Seattle Mariners: LF Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arozarena prides himself on being a showman and a clutch performer. The Mariners will be counting on Arozarena coming through in the clutch in September as they try to make up three-game deficits in the AL West and wild card races in attempting to reach the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2000 and 2001. Arozarena also has a personal stake in a strong September because he is eligible for free agency in November.

St. Louis Cardinals: 2B JJ Wetherholt

The Cardinals are hanging on in the NL wild card race by a thread as they trail by five games with 30 games remaining. If nothing else, Wetherholt will try to burnish his NL Rookie of the Year credentials in the final month. The 23-year-old is hitting .244/.347/.377 in 126 games while hitting 17 homers and stealing 14 bases. Wetherholt’s glove work has been outstanding, with 13 defensive runs saved.

Tampa Bay Rays: 3B Junior Caminero

No one has played a bigger role in putting the Rays in position to win their first division title since 2021 than Caminero. His 35 home runs in 131 games are one off the AL lead as the Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez has 36. The Rays will count on Caminero to help keep them at the top of the standings while he also competes with Alvarez on the stat sheet.

Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker

Despite a 66-66 record, the Rangers lead the AL West by 0.5 game over the Houston Astros. The Rangers are 18th in the big leagues with a 4.18 ERTA and will need to do better in September, even in a weak division. Rocker is immensely talented, but the 26-year-old has yet to put it all together in the majors, as his 5-10 record and 4.41 ERA in 25 games indicate. A September breakout could ensure the Rangers play in October.

Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays have had a hangover a year after losing by a whisker to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, as their record is 64-68. Yet the Blue Jays are just two games back in the AL wild card standings, and that’s despite Guerrero having an abysmal season with a .262/.335/.362 slash line and seven homers in 117 games. Vladdy has a chance to redeem himself in September and get the Blue Jays back to the postseason.

Washington Nationals: LF James Wood

A strained oblique has sidelined Wood for the last three weeks and put a slight damper on what has otherwise been an outstanding season. If Wood does not play again, it will be a good year as he is hitting .265/.393/.535 with 30 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 114 games. Yet finishing the season on the active roster would be a good way for Wood to end 2026.