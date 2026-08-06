One reason to still watch every MLB trade deadline seller down the stretch

The MLB trade deadline came and went with much commotion, but in its wake, many fanbases are left wondering: what is the point, exactly?

When your favorite team sells at the deadline, it's typically a statement of intent. The intent to focus on the future and bow out of the present postseason race. That can be demoralizing. It can lead one to question whether or not watching these teams is worth it. In this article, we dive into why even the worst teams are worthy of your attention:

Baltimore Orioles: The inflection point

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The Orioles sold, but it was not a complete teardown. Baltimore did not purge its entire roster by any means, and the O's are still within 1.5 games of the final AL Wild Card spot. There is time aplenty for Baltimore to find a higher gear and go on a run.

That sets up a fascinating inflection point. The Adley Rutschman trade was the end of an era. The young core Mike Elias and the front office so diligently shepherded has spoiled. Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Colby Mayo, even Gunnar Henderson — those guys never quite reached the World Series heights we all envisioned once upon a time. Their futures all hang in the balance, despite controllable contracts and untapped potential.

The next generation has already arrived, led by Samuel Basallo. The O's also spent more money than usual last winter. The Pete Alonso contract was a real milestone for a historically cheap organization. Baltimore does not plan to stew in mediocrity for long, if they can help it. This is an attempt to thread the needle. To be smart about value while still holding out hope for internal growth.

Baltimore has something to play for down the stretch. There are a lot of former top prospects and new up-and-comers on this team, with Alonso in the middle of it all as the O's biggest bopper. Seeing how they navigate the next couple months should be an interesting case study, at the very least.

Toronto Blue Jays: The 2027 blueprint

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Toronto did the old deadline rope-a-dope, the buy-and-sell. Toronto offloaded expiring contracts like Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho but also brought in a controllable No. 2 starter in José Soriano to plant behind Dylan Cease.

This has been an extremely depressing season in Toronto, but the goal is clear: to weather the storm and come back with a vengeance in 2027. Dylan Cease will earn Cy Young votes. All the primary core pieces, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto and Louis Varland, are sticking around. The Blue Jays can spend more aggressively than most clubs in free agency. The rest of the way, fans will get a sense of how well (or poorly) positioned Toronto is for a rebound next year.

Detroit Tigers: The Skubal replacement(s)

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Detroit made the practical decision to trade both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize with their season in a tailspin. Still, the Tigers aren't even out of the Wild Card race, so there's much to play for. Gleyber Torres and other rentals stuck around. Their deadline was driven by asset acquisition and long-term machinations, but it was not a complete abandonment of winning in 2026.

Skubal's exit in particular stings, but it was inevitable. And if there's anything Detroit has proven over the years, it's their ability to develop aces. The next man up: Troy Melton, the 25-year-old flamethrower with a 2.03 ERA through his first 119.2 MLB innings.

Detroit fans should also keep an eye on River Ryan, one of the pillars of the Skubal return. He's a unique prospect at 27 years old, but Ryan's stuff ranks among the very best in the minor leagues, and he could get his moment in the sun before the 2026 campaign is out. Detroit has two rotation spots to fill, after all, and Ryan has earned the opportunity.

Kansas City Royals: The Bobby Witt Jr. and Jac Caglianone Show

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Are you not entertained?

Well, if you're a Royals fan, yeah. This has not been a very "fun" season. Still, Bobby Witt Jr. is Bobby Witt Jr., and he's a total showstopper. The 26-year-old shortstop continues to do incredible things, both at the plate and with his glove.

There's more to the show this season, however, as Jac Caglianone's monster breakout gives Kansas City fans much to look forward to in the years to come. Caglianone's produces prodigious bat speeds and exit velos. He packs such easy, natural power. If he can learn to elevate more hits, he could start hitting 40 home runs a season behind Witt.

The early stages of Cags' development, with Witt already enjoying full-blown superstardom, are enough to keep your eyeballs glued to the screen, even in a losing season.

Texas Rangers: The Last Dance

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The Rangers discussed potentially moving two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom and two-time World Series champ Nathan Eovaldi, but both were equipped with full no-trade clauses. Still within a game of the final Wild Card spot, the Rangers' decision was basically made for them: this season is not over.

It would be disingenuous to say deGrom and Eovaldi are operating at the peak on their powers right now, but both still have gas in the tank. With deGrom at 38 and Eovadli at 36, it's unclear how much longer we will get to see two great pitchers contributing in a competitive environment.

The American League is wide open and the Rangers aren't dead yet. Both deGrom and Eovaldi reaffirmed their commitment to Arlington and deserve to go down swinging.

Athletics: Visions of the future

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This was not the breakthrough season many expected from the A's, but patience is a virtue. It's coming sooner than later. There's no denying the talent on this roster between Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson, all of whom are in their early-to-mid 20s with room left to grow. The Shea Langeliers injury is a bummer, and the A's are limping to the finish line as a result, but there is still an opportunity to watch some of baseball's finest young talent figure it out.

The coming offseason will be an opportunity for the A's to find pitching and potentially take the next step, with superstar prospect Leo De Vries waiting in the wings. For now, fans can enjoy visions of what's to come, even if the A's are one of the least polished on-field products in MLB right now.

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout's pursuit of greatness

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The Angels are finally beginning to rebuild in earnest, which is a welcomed progression among fans, even if it means the next couple years will be spent at the bottom of the standings. At least the Angels will be bad with a plan now, instead of organically terrible and unwatchably depressing.

Los Angeles traded controllable stars like José Soriano and Ryan Zeferjahn but held onto others, like Zach Neto and Reid Detmers. Still, their deadline moves clear the deck for Mike Trout to take center stage, as he always does. Trout is always within striking distance of another MLB milestone and even at 34 years old, he's swinging the bat incredibly well.

Miami Marlins: The postseason push

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Several big names out of Miami hit the rumor mill in the lead-up to Aug. 3, including Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers, Heriberto Hernández, Sandy Alcántara and Liam Hicks. At the end of the day, however, Hicks was the only core piece actually moved. That was more a reallocation of assets than anything else, as Miami simply favored Joe Mack as their long-term catcher and wanted to free up the DH spot.

The Marlins deserve credit for not tearing it all down in the middle of a promising season. Miami has endured its share of turbulence in recent weeks, but at two games above .500 and with a postseason spot fully within reach, the Marlins aren't bowing out. They're going for it. This is a young, exciting team with the chance to build on years-long momentum. That should excite the Miami faithful.

Washington Nationals: The youth!

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The Nationals half-sold, half-didn't sell. The Curtis Mead-Connelly Early swap was simply addressing a need. Early has a longer window of club control and should reinforce a ghastly rotation once he's back from the IL. The Luis García Jr. and Foster Griffin trades were more of a straight sell situation, but the Nationals kept CJ Abrams, Cade Cavalli and other valuable, controllable pieces, despite rabid interest from around the league.

Washington is on an extended slide with a pitching staff that can't really support winning, so we can safely rule them out of the NL Wild Card hunt. Still, it's fun to watch James Wood hit moonshots, or CJ Abrams flash all five tools (minus defense, perhaps). The entire Nats lineup is 28 years or younger. This is a team with the talent to make noise sooner than later, with a front office that has a well-defined vision. There will be plenty to watch and get excited about in the months ahead, even if it does not result in a postseason berth.

New York Mets: Again, the youth!

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Are Mets fans ready to watch Jefry Yan do the strikeout split?

Regardless of your answer, the youthful exuberance of this roster should help New York fans cope with the overwhelming disappointment of another lost season. David Stearns and the front office have a lot of work to do next winter, but for now, the focus in Queens is on the next generation. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor will still do their thing, of course, but the real selling points are Nolan McLean, AJ Ewing, Carson Benge, Zac Thornton and hell, we can throw Francisco Alvarez in there, too.

McLean still looks like an absolute monster when he can locate his pitches. Thornton, all of 24 years old, has a 2.88 ERA through his first six starts. Ewing and Benge have been a party in the outfield all season. If there's reason for optimism with these Mets, even if you don't trust David Stearns to allocate his endless financial resources correctly, it stems from their youth movement and a farm system ripe for exponential growth in the years to come.

St. Louis Cardinals: The greatest defensive middle infield since...

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St. Louis was so clearly punching above its weight early in the season, but the comedown was still brutal. The Cardinals unsurprisingly dealt away expiring contracts, like Dustin May, Lars Nootbaar and JoJo Romero. But this is still a team on the rise more broadly, with a real chance to break through properly in 2027.

Fans will still get their kicks out of Jordan Walker's big bat. Most folks don't tune into baseball thinking, "I can't wait to watch [Player X] defend today." That is probably the most special aspect of this Cardinals team, however. Masyn Winn at shortstop (10 outs above average) and JJ Wetherholt at second base (20 OAA) have credible arguments to be considered the absolute best in the business at their respective positions. Their glovework up the middle gives the Cardinals such a solid foundation once the pitching invariably improves.

Cincinnati Reds: Chase Burns' Cy Young push

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Barring an injury or sudden, inexplicable regression, Jacob Misiorowski is probably going to take home the NL Cy Young award. That should not stop Reds fans from hyping up his candidacy. Chase Burns has blossomed in his first full MLB season, with a 2.35 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 21 starts. He has 137 strikeouts in 118.2 innings. Burns' 3.3 fWAR ranks sixth among National League pitchers, behind only Misiorowski, Cristopher Sánchez, Chris Sale, Jesús Luzardo and Paul Skenes. That is strong company to keep.

It's also worth noting that the Reds didn't really sell at the deadline. Elly De La Cruz's name popped up, but that was never happening. Hunter Greene felt more vulnerable, but the Reds kept their other homegrown ace in town. Cincy held on to a bunch of expiring contracts, too, like Tyler Stephenson and Brady Singer.

The Reds are not throwing in the towel on the Wild Card race just yet. And, for those watching with the long view in mind, how can one not get excited about the upside of Burns, Greene, De La Cruz, Sal Stewart and this core in 2027? What about beyond? The Reds have built a promising foundation. Hopefully ownership and the front office have the guts to follow through.

San Francisco Giants: The changing of the guard

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The Giants' deadline was more productive than expected, as Buster Posey poached real assets from a variety of contenders in trading the likes of Luis Arráez, Erik Miller and Robbie Ray. Of course, San Francisco was never getting off of the Rafael Devers contract or finding a taker for Willy Adames. The Giants did, however, set the stage for a slow transition to the next chapter, one focused on sustainability and internal development.

San Francisco already has a nice youth movement under way. Bryce Eldridge is going to hit 40 home runs one day, and he's already a staple in the leadoff spot. Recent call-up Osleivis Basabe has three home runs in his first 17 at-bats, which is exciting. Now without Robbie Ray or Tyler Mahle in the rotation, the path is cleared for top prospects Carson Whisenhunt and Blake Tidwell to continue cutting their teeth in the majors, with other Triple-A arms like Trent Harris and Joe Whitman next up on the docket.

There's a sense of forward-thinking with this Giants team that was absent before the season. That is an important step in the right direction.

Colorado Rockies: A real team

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The Rockies are still a very, very bad baseball team, but not nearly as bad as last year's Rockies team. More importantly, Colorado has a very talented young core that it actually appears invested in. Trade rumors around breakout stars like Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy proved moot. The Rockies are going to carry over a good chunk of what is, on paper, a very potent offensive roster to next season — and hopefully beyond.

It's been a while since it felt like there was a direction to this Rockies team. With Charlie Condon, Zac Veen and other exciting prospects coming through the minor league pipeline, there's reason to believe the Rockies, with even a semi-competent pitching staff, could compete for a playoff berth next season, mirroring the turnaround we've seen from the White Sox in 2026. That's easier said than done, of course, but eight Rockies regulars have an above-.700 OPS right now. This team can hit, even away from Coors Field.

Keeping Goodman in particular, especially given the scale of those trade rumors, was a statement of intent from the front office (hopefully). There's some excitement building around the Rockies. That is a fun new sentence.