Orioles fans are begging for these 6 players to be off the roster by July 1

Baseball fans are not always rational. That's what I'm here for. That being said, it's been a tough season for the Baltimore Orioles. What started as a hopeful exploration of their youth movement has instead turned into yet another example of why you cannot trust Mike Elias and this ownership group. Sure, the Orioles may spend more money there, but the pieces don't match. The rotation remains bad, and far too many everyday players in the lineup are not performing up to par.

That, in part, is why this list is so long. Normally I struggle to find even three players a fanbase is consistently frustrated with. Orioles fans are mad at everyone. The good news is we have a list to begin with. The bad news is many of these same players aren't going anywhere thanks to bad contracts handed to them by this very front office.

Sam Huff

Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

The Orioles can feasibly get rid of Huff. He is the third-string catcher on a team that already employs Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. Baltimore also has Chadwick Tromp, who could fill in for Huff. The 28-year-old is hitting just .174 with a .435 OPS. He is a void in the Orioles lineup whenever he does play, which is rarely. While I can understand the roster flexibility of having a third catcher given the Orioles ask a lot of this group, Baltimore has a fourth waiting in the wings.

Verdict: Dump him

Tyler O'Neill

The Orioles believe in Tyler O'Neill more than the fanbase does. That creates a natural conflict. O'Neill is hitting under the Mendoza line, yet he's received 131 at-bats. While Baltimore seems to be mixing in more options of late, I could easily argue this is a player who shouldn't be on the roster at all. Real contenders move off their mistakes sooner rather than later. The Orioles, because they signed O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal, haven't done that. He's the backup right fielder and receives some at-bats as a DH. What are we doing?

Verdict: Should dump him, but won't

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Angels | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

The Orioles are reportedly exploring trades for Mayo, an end game that would be a welcome development for the fanbase. Mayo was expected to be Baltimore's future at third base. Instead, he has been anything but in 2026. Mayo is hitting just .189 with a .629 OPS. Sure, he has 10 home runs to his name, but Baltimore's boom-or-bust mentality is killing their offensive output. The Orioles have enough power bats. The likes of Alonso and Rutschman actually get on-base, too. Mayo doesn't offer that.

Verdict: Trade him

Trevor Rogers

Rogers was outstanding for the Orioles last season. He had a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts for a bad rotation. Baltimore was able to avoid arbitration with their ace, but he hasn't been the same since. In 2026, Rogers has a 5.30 ERA in 14 starts. In fact, he's been so frustrating some pundits are calling for his job, no matter how unrealistic that might be. If Rogers is sent packing this season, it'll be because of a trade. Mike Elias doesn't have to think twice to sell at the deadline. Rogers is a valuable asset in a contract year. Don't tempt him.

Verdict: Keep him

Andrew Kittredge

San Diego Padres v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

The Orioles picked up Kittredge's $9 million option heading into this season. The Orioles relief pitcher had a 3.40 ERA last season with the Chicago Cubs. Yet, he has been anything but a sure thing in Baltimore. The Orioles setup man (or so he was thought of heading into the 2026 season) has a 6.00 ERA and a -0.5 WAR, which is honestly an impressive mark for a relief pitcher. Yet, getting rid of Kittredge doesn't solve Baltimore's bullpen problem. If the Orioles hope to turn this season around, they need to alter Kittredge's mechanics, rather than dumping him altogether. There aren't many better options, barring a trade.

Verdict: Keep him

Keegan Akin

I'm not entirely sure why Keegan Akin is still on the roster. He has an ERA well over six, and hasn't been asked to pitch in high-leverage situations. For that reason alone, he is the easiest choice in this list. Surely Baltimore can do better than Akin's 6.17 ERA in 23 outings. The Orioles have the 21st-ranked bullpen in all of baseball if we're judging by ERA. Akin shouldn't be on this roster, period.

Verdict: Dump him

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