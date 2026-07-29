Peralta, Skubal and the Brewers' best trade deadline fits, according to an MLB insider

Once again, here the Milwaukee Brewers are, running away with the NL Central while tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball entering play on Wednesday. And once again, the trade deadline approaches with the same question: Is this finally the year that one of baseball's most consistent regular-season winners pushes its chip in to get back to the World Series for the first time in over 40 years?

The areas of need are clear. Milwaukee's typically stout rotation has been thinned out by injury, while the lineup could use an infusion of power. But what level of the market will the Brewers shop at? And which specific players could they target? To answer those questions, we brought in FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray to put together his list of Milwaukee's best trade deadline fits.

1. LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Robert Murray's take: "This is the player the Brewers should go out and get. He'd put them over the edge and allow them to compete with the Dodgers. I'm skeptical it ultimately happens though."

It's hard to disagree with Murray here. With both Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester out for the year and Kyle Harrison currently on the IL, the Brewers have reached something of a rotation crisis. This is Milwaukee we're talking about, and there will always be options. But it's hard to feel confident in any of those options, save maybe Logan Henderson, actually starting a postseason game behind Jacob Misiorowski.

It's not hard at all to feel confident in Skubal, the reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner who will almost certainly be on the move before the deadline as the Tigers continue to fall out of Wild Card contention. And with one of the best farm systems in baseball, the Brewers have the combination of young pitching and prospects to match just about any asking price. The only question is whether an always cost-conscious franchise will sacrifice significant future value for a rental — even one who could make the difference in finally dethroning the Dodgers.

2. SS Zach Neto, Los Angeles Angels

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels | Ryan Sun/GettyImages

Robert Murray's take: "Fun fit! The Brewers reportedly checked on CJ Abrams, and I can see them doing the same with Neto. The interest in Neto is strong league wide, so it will not be cheap."

Rotation aside, the Brewers' biggest need comes on the left side of the infield, where the team has been unable to find a stable every-day solution at either shortstop or third base. Neto is a consistently above-average bat whose defensive shortcomings at the six could be somewhat hidden with so many plus gloves around him in Milwaukee, and he's just 25 years old on the verge of arbitration in 2027. He's a lesser player than Abrams or Miami's Otto Lopez, but he won't cost as much either, and he's the sort of controllable asset the Brewers would be amenable to acquiring without dipping into their top tier of prospects. He's in many ways a strange fit given his poor glove and swing-happy approach at the plate, but his righty pop is something this lineup sorely lacks.

3. RHP Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Robert Murray's take: "A reunion would be a blast and the Brewers LOVE Peralta as a pitcher and human. But would David Stearns trade him back to Milwaukee for less than what he surrendered to get him in the winter? Highly doubtful."

If Skubal is a pipe dream, this feels like a more realistic tier for Milwaukee to go shopping in search of pitching. Peralta has been largely dreadful in his lone season in Queens, but if any franchise knows how to get him back on track, it's the one that helped him develop into a star in the first place (and the one that would put a far better defense behind him). Getting Peralta back for less than what they got for him in the first place would be an extremely Brewers move, even if you'd like someone with a bit more certainty as Misiorowski's No. 2. With Joe Ryan seemingly off the table, though, that option may not exist.

4. Any of several Mets relievers

New York Mets v Toronto Blue Jays | Cole Burston/GettyImages

Robert Murray's take: "If the Mets and Brewers come together on a deal, I can see it revolving around a reliever. Whether it's Luke Weaver, AJ Minter, Brooks Raley or someone else, it feels more plausible than a Peralta trace."

Every team could use more relief help, and that's especially true of a Brewers club that's looking for one more lockdown guy to put alongside Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe. Arms like Chad Patrick and Aaron Ashby have been solid, but they've also struggled at times and have shouldered serious workloads already. In a postseason series against the Dodgers or Braves, another stud could be paramount in terms of giving Pat Murphy late-game flexibility. True closers like Mason Miller and Aroldis Chapman don't seem to be available, so you could argue that Weaver is the best option on the market amid another stellar season in New York (this time with the Mets). David Stearns figures to be open to flipping every decent relief arm he has.