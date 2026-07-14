Phillies fans go full conspiracy theorists after Kyle Schwarber loses Home Run Derby

While the event delivered unforgettable energy from the crowd, post-game theories about the outcome reveal just how deeply fans felt their champions deserved the win.

Philadelphia Phillies fans packed into Citizens Bank Park for the Home Run Derby on Monday night expecting a victory celebration, with both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper among the favorites in the eight-man field. But instead it was St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker who took home the trophy (or chain, more specifically), defying the boos and the odds to pull off a shocking comeback win over Schwarber in the final.

How did the City of Brotherly Love handle that disappointment? Magnanimously, of course. [checks earpiece] Wait, I'm sorry, I'm being told that they immediately started going to work on some very, very flimsy conspiracy theories.

Phillies Home Run Derby conspiracy is grasping at straws

2026 Home Run Derby | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

It didn't take long before Phillies fans started poring over the final between Schwarber and Walker like it was the Zapruder film. And sure enough, they eventually found something to fixate on.

The Derby pivoted from a timed format to a swings-based format this year. But it came with a twist: While every swing, even a swing that resulted in a homer, would count against a player's allotment, a round could never end on a home run — meaning that, once they got down to their final swing, hitters could keep on swinging until they missed.

In an attempt to really drive home the drama, MLB decided to make each pitcher switch to a special, magenta-colored baseball once each hitter reached his final swing. There was just one problem, though: All night long, some of the best sluggers on Earth were having a hard time squaring the magenta ball up, possibly because the colors made it harder to pick up the spin.

Got all that? Good, because now we get to the fun part. After the Derby ended, Phillies fans noticed that, once Walker reached his final swing, his pitcher (Cardinals bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran) switched from the magenta ball back to a normal baseball. Walker promptly caught fire, hitting four do-or-die homers to claim the victory.

Am I tripping? The last ball Jordan Walker hit out was all white, not a Megenta Ball. Hitters had problems all night squaring up the magenta ball due to the colors. Still a fantastic performance but how was this not checked?#HomeRunDerby #MagentaGate pic.twitter.com/tl8ymcXn7z — Mike The Baseball Guy (@BaseballGuyMike) July 14, 2026

Seems pretty cut and dry, right? Well, not exactly. Rather than anything nefarious, it seems like Ceran just ... ran out of magenta-colored balls. It turns out that the same thing happened to Schwarber previously; his last swing of the final also came with a regular baseball, and he was caught on a Netflix mic talking to his pitcher about the mixup.

Really, what's more likely: That MLB rigged the competition against the hometown hero — or that Teran and Walker cheated knowing full well they'd get caught — or that maybe the supply chain wasn't properly calibrated in the first year under a new format?

Some Phillies fans will continue to insist on the former, of course. And while we don't have to humor them, we should at least appreciate where this comes from, a passion that was the real driving force behind one of the most entertaining Derbies in league history.

Home-field crowd helped make the 2026 Derby an instant classic

2026 Home Run Derby | Al Bello/GettyImages

The new format deserves plenty of praise, no doubt. Ditching the timer made it much easier to actually follow along with the action rather than frantically trying to keep count, and using swings created some tremendous drama late as hitters tried to keep hope alive. And of course none of it would've been possible without the players themselves, who delivered some truly jaw-dropping homers.

But when someone asks about the 2026 Home Run Derby a few years from now, the thing that will come to mind first was the atmosphere inside Citizens Bank Park. The Derby is an event that needs artificial stakes, lest it just seem like some guys sleepwalking through batting practice. Philly fans provided it, booing every non-Phillie competitor from the opening introductions and erupting whenever a homer left Schwarber or Harper's bat.

It also made it all the more compelling when Walker stared them down in the final, hitting silencer after silencer just when the home crowd thought that Schwarber had it won. Would it be nice if that passion didn't come with deranged post-hoc conspiracy theories? Sure, but hey: Fan is short for fanatic, after all.