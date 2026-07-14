Phillies trade packages for Mike Trout the Angels couldn't possibly turn down

If completed, the move would give one contender a historic bat while allowing a rebuilding club to acquire young talent for the future.

One of baseball's most decorated players is nearing a potential trade that could reshape two franchises this offseason.

Mike Trout will appear in his 12th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is widely hailed as an all-time great, yet injuries and poor roster construction have prevented him from playing meaningful baseball for over a decade now. Trout's postseason drought is a shame, and the only way out might be a trade.

The Angels don't want to trade Trout, and he wields significant leverage with his no-trade clause, which further complicates the issue. That said, if there were a team despetate enough to meet the Angels' asking price while also appealing to Trout on a personal level, it's probably his hometown Philadelphia Phillies. He will get a taste of the Citizens Bank Park atmosphere on Tuesday night. Here's how the Phillies can make it his full-time dwelling.

This Phillies-Angels trade for Mike Trout can help the former MVP contend

Philadelphia receives Trout and $37.1 million cash, which pays off a full year of his remaining salary. The biggest obstacle to any deal, beyond Trout's no-trade clause, is his contract, which totals $148.47 million over the next four years (plus the remainder of his 2026 salary). That boils down to $37,116,674 annually. If the Angels can take a year off the books, it will help Philadelphia navigate turbulent financial waters. Zack Wheeler, notably, is expected to retire after the 2027 campaign, which would remove his $42 million price tag.

In exchange, the Angels receive two top-15 prospects in the Phillies farm system, including a potential direct replacement in center field.

Why the Phillies do this trade

Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trout comes with a ton of baggage at this point, but he's still Mike Trout — a 12-time All-Star and three-time MVP who, at age 34, continues to mash. He's up to 18 home runs in 283 at-bats this season, with an .863 OPS and 144 OPS+. He also grades as an above-average base-runner and a competent defender. Philadelphia probably stashes him in right field to limit his physical toll, but Trout can still man center field when needed, allowing the Phillies to slide Justin Crawford to a more natural corner spot.

The Phillies' foremost deadline needs are right-handed power and outfield depth, a tale as old as time. Trout addresses both resoundingly. The injury risk is well documented, but the Phillies are all-in on a very short window with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, all of whom are in the same age bracket as Trout — and all of whom are still signed long term.

While the Phillies will potentially be investing all their financial capital in a sinking ship, they just need to reach the mountaintop once. If Trout can help Philadelphia win the World Series in 2026 or 2027, the eventual downfall in 2029 and 2030 doesn't really matter.

And Trout, for all the setbacks he has endured in recent years, still looks great. The bat speed is elite. He's connecting with the barrel and generating massive pop. He has committed, more than a lot of mid-30s superstars, to figuring out how to keep his body right. The health will fail him at some point, but there's reason to believe Trout can sustain elite production, when healthy, in the later stage of his career. Philadelphia can, perhaps, express similar optimism with Harper and Schwarber, if not Turner. The Phillies won't just fall off a cliff completely, especially with an elite pitching staff to raise their floor.

Why the Angels do this trade

Dante Nori - Italy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Angels, the main appeal is clearing three years of Trout's salary from the books. For a team stuck in the MLB basement, a reset is necessary. Trout is an amazing talent and a lightning rod for ticket sales, but the Angels need to look to the future and start building something sustainable.

If L.A. can take a couple strong developmental bets in the process, even better. Dante Nori, Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect at MLB Pipeline, is a speedy outfielder who played with Italy in this year's World Baseball Classic.

With Trout, Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rinconces Jr. all on board for the long haul, and perhaps with a Brandon Marsh extension coming down the pipeline, the Angels might convince Philadelphia to relent and include Nori. The 21-year-old has struggled to find his swing in Double-A this season, but he's an advanced base-runner and defender with the potential to battle for an MLB roster spot in 2027.

Moisés Chace, Philadelphia's No. 8 prospect, is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's the best Phillies pitching prospect not named Gage Wood or Andrew Painter. He was quite excellent before the injury, with a highly deceptive mid-90s fastball and quality secondary pitches that he can spin off of it.

Chace will need to prove his command and durability once he completes his rehab, but the Angels' pitching staff is a bit desperate these days. At 23, Chace should ramp up fairly quickly upon his return. He could, if all goes well, be another candidate for the MLB rotation sooner rather than later come 2027.

If the Angels can get an everyday outfielder and a regular rotation cog out of a Mike Trout salary dump, that qualifies as a huge organizational victory.

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