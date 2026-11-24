With just a week or so left to do business, MLB's starting pitching market is officially off to the races, with the Baltimore Orioles nabbing Freddy Peralta just days after the New York Mets handed Tarik Skubal a record-breaking nine-year, $450 million deal. And now that the two flashiest names of the winter are now off the board, would-be contenders figure to be even more desperate to lock in rotation help before the league goes into a deep freeze.

We have some good news and some bad news on that front. The bad news is that the rest of this starter class doesn't have anywhere near the star power of Skubal, or heck even of Peralta for that matter. But the good news is that what it lacks in top-end quality it makes up for with a ton of mid-rotation options who could go a long way toward stabilizing your staff and starting games in October. Where will

RHP Michael King

Free agency prediction: Chicago White Sox

It's time for the White Sox to take a meaningful swing at solving their rotation, especially now that Luis Castillo is no longer clogging up the payroll. There are reasons to be concerned about whether King will be able to live up to his No. 2 billing moving forward, who will be 32 next May with sharply declining whiff numbers, but the track record speaks for itself and should be awfully enticing for a team with money to spend and a desperate need for a known quantity to anchor things around. Of all the would-be contenders that need starting pitching, Chicago seems most likely to meet his asking price.

RHP Kaima Taira

Japan v Mexico - Baseball - Olympics: Day 8 | Yuichi Masuda/GettyImages

Free agency prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers appear set on shopping in the second and third tiers o the pitching market this offseason, so much so that they reportedly didn't even make Skubal an official contract offer once it was clear how rich the bidding was going to get. Taira could be a perfect fallback option though, an undersized righty with an electric arm who toggled between starting and relief work in Japan — and who could fill a number of roles in Los Angeles. The Dodgers need to add an arm or two but don't need an ace, and Taira's versatility could have them very intrigued.

LHP Shota Imanaga

Free agency prediction: Los Angeles Angels

Someone has to take Stan Kroenke's money — especially if a salary floor is coming in 2028 — and much like Yusei Kikuchi before him, Imanaga feels like an obvious answer. His home run problems are well-documented at this point, and could leave some contenders feeling a bit gunshy about a big payday. Those problems also mean that he'll likely want to pitch in a spacious home park, which Anaheim could provide. At 33, he might only have one more meaningful contract left in his MLB career.

RHP Clay Holmes

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Free agency prediction: St. Louis Cardinals

Chaim Bloom figures to be hunting for value rather than big names this offseason as he looks to build a postseason-caliber rotation to support St. Louis' postseason-caliber lineup. Holmes fits the bill, provided he can stay healthy: He's pitched to a 3.44 ERA across two years as a starter, and his grounder-heavy approach figures to mesh well with the elite middle-infield duo of Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt.

RHP Nick Pivetta

Free agency prediction: San Diego Padres

Pivetta is a tough nut to crack, a soon-to-be 34-year-old coming off a flexor tendon injury that waylaid his 2026 season. If his stuff can bounce back to pre-injury levels, though, he could well be starting playoff games next fall, and a short-term reunion with San Diego makes sense for both sides. The Padres need rotation depth, and Pivetta needs to rebuild his market.

RHP Tyler Mahle

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Free agency prediction: Houston Astros

Mahle's health and command ran abnormally hot down the stretch with the Braves this past season, resulting in a perfectly timed contract year. Still, he's only 32 years old, and he's long been a tantalizing proposition given his balanced arsenal. Somebody is going to throw him significant money based on his upside and how good he was in 2026, with the Astros sticking out as a team with real rotation need that could get frozen out of the more expensive options above him.

RHP Nick Martinez

Free agency prediction: Washington Nationals

Martinez is due for some regression moving forward; a sky-high fly ball rate and an incredibly low home run rate don't tend to mix very well, especially away from Tropicana Field. That said, it helps when you can consistently generate weak contact, as Martinez does thanks to his funky delivery and devastating changeup. His profile feels like a good fit in Washington, where the Nats should be looking to take some fliers in hopes of putting a more functional starting staff around their exciting young bats.

RHP Kevin Gausman

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Free agency prediction: Atlanta Braves

The Braves have been down this road before, acquiring the righty at the 2018 trade deadline. And they could well do it again: Atlanta needs to soak up some innings with so much injury risk in their current rotation, and while Gausman isn't nearly the ace he was in Toronto — he'll be 36 next year with a rapidly declining fastball — the one thing you can count on is that he'll post every fifth day. And if he can get a bit craftier in his old age, he could well defy Father Time for at least one more year.

LHP Foster Griffin

Free agency prediction: Texas Rangers

Griffin isn't sexy, but nothing about his successful return to the Majors in 2026 felt like a fluke — he's the epitome of a crafty lefty whose deep arsenal results in something more than the sum of its parts. He can help somebody's rotation next season and likely won't cost all that much, which makes him a perfect option for the Rangers as they try to keep their head above water in the AL West while resetting their books.