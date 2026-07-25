Quiz: Can you name the legends behind these iconic MLB records?

More than just about any other, baseball is a game obsessed with numbers. ERA, slugging percentage, you name it — it's how we make sense of what's happening in front of us, how we apportion credit and blame in a sport that involves so many variables and moving parts.

It's also, in large part, how we determine legacies. Some numbers have become so firmly ensconced in MLB history that they scarcely need any further context. 56 consecutive games with a hit. 73 homers in a single season. Hitting .400. But just how well do you know baseball's record book? It's time to put it to the test by taking the quiz below, where we ask you which MLB legends hold various marks.

MLB history quiz: Can you name the legends who hold these baseball records?

Ranking MLB's most unbreakable records

So now that we've brushed up on some of baseball's most memorable records, it's time to take a look at the ones we're confident no one is touching — no matter how many more years our national pastime is played.

1. Cy Young, 511 wins

This one feels self-explanatory. Even by the standards of his own dead-ball era, Young lapped the field; his 511 wins are nearly 100 more than the next closest pitcher, Walter Johnson at 417. Even in an age in which pitchers went all nine innings and took a win or loss darn near every time out, no one could touch the righty.

Now it feels beyond impossible. Pitching has become simply too taxing, teams too smart about the wear and tear they're putting on their players' arms. The active leader is Justin Verlander at 266, and even getting to that number took some remarkable endurance. If legends like Clemens and Maddux couldn't even sniff 400, good luck to anyone else.

2. Nolan Ryan, 5,714 strikeouts (and 2,795 walks)

Houston Astros Nolan Ryan | Jerry Wachter/GettyImages

Ryan finished with 324 wins, but where he really stood out was in the strikeout department. He led the Majors in Ks seven different times, the first and last of which came a remarkable 17 years apart. No one in baseball history has married his velocity with his endurance, and it produced some ridiculous numbers as a result. How ridiculous? No one else in MLB history has even reached 5,000 strikeouts; Ryan has over 5,700.

3. Cal Ripken Jr., 2,632 straight games played

In fairness, everyone thought Lou Gehrig's record wouldn't be touched until Ripken himself broke it in the 1990s. It took a perfect storm to make that happen, though, and it's just awfully hard to see lightning striking twice given how thoughtful teams have become about load management (not to mention how much more physical baseball today is). Matt Olson is the active leader at 884 games, but only five other players in big-league history have cracked 1,000.

4. Barry Bonds, 688 career intentional walks

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants - April 23 2004 | Steve Grayson/GettyImages

Being the best hitter on the planet — heck, maybe the best hitter the game has ever seen — has its privileges. Bonds at the turn of the 21st century was a force of nature, and as a result, teams just stopped trying to pitch to him entirely. His intentional walk totals spiked as high as 120 in a single season, and he more than doubled up the player in second (Albert Pujols at 307).

5. Ichiro, 262 hits in a season (2004)

Even having a chance to get to 262 is vanishingly rare; Ichiro in 2004 is one of just four players to crack 700 plate appearances in a single season. Add to it the fact that he hit over .370 that season — a mark that feels almost comical now, with batting averages at historic lows and pitchers nastier than ever — and this one feels well and truly out of reach.