It felt as if, after the New York Yankees were swept in the ALDS — failing to achieve their ultimate goal for the 17th straight year since most recently winning it all in 2009 — major changes would be forthcoming. Instead, all the Yankees have done thus far is bring David Bednar back on the qualifying offer, reunite with Jonathan Loaisiga and sign a couple of other relievers to cheap one-year deals. That's it.

This team looks largely the same as the ones that keep falling short when it matters most, which is music to the ears of fans rooting for a team without the ability to spend like the Yankees can (and choose not to). With that being said, here's a look at the biggest Yankees offseason failures that rival fan bases would love.

5. Not trading from starting pitching surplus to address lineup

New York Yankees pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees are absolutely loaded with starting pitching. Not only do they have Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon leading the way, but they have a ton of valuable depth options as well, from Will Warren to Ryan Weathers to Elmer Rodriguez to Carlos Lagrange (I can go on, but won't). In other words, the Yankees not only have one of MLB's premier rotations, but they have absurd depth as well — depth they can trade from to address their lineup, which has been an issue for years.

This makes a lot of sense for a team like the Yankees, since the best position players available (Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki) are far from ideal roster fits in New York. Yet, as of this writing, the Yankees have not made a single trade involving their depth, and their lineup has not been touched at all.

4. Refusing to accept defeat on Ryan McMahon experiment

New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that reality means that Ryan McMahon, a player who probably should've been DFA'd by now, is still around. Dumping McMahon, an infielder set to make $16 million in 2027, is easier said than done for many teams, but why are the Yankees, a team drowning in money, keeping him around? Not only has McMahon posted a .638 OPS in 178 games with the Yankees since being acquired at the 2025 trade deadline, but his defense, which was once elite, regressed in 2026. He was worth 0.0 bWAR in 2026 despite playing 124 games, and there isn't reason to expect him to be any better than replacement level in 2027.

Keeping McMahon around is the kind of move a small-market team makes. The Yankees have the ability to replace him yet are choosing not to, and that is a clear issue. Third base has been a black hole in the Bronx for quite some time, and as of now, there's no reason to expect that to change.

3. Failing to trade for Maikel Garcia

Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third baseman who made a ton of sense for the Yankees to acquire was Maikel Garcia, whom the Royals traded away to the Seattle Mariners. It's not as if New York couldn't have gotten Garcia; the Mariners just offered the Royals more to acquire him, while the Yankees continue to hoard their starting pitching depth. That is a problem.

I'm not here to say Garcia is a perfect player. In fact, he's coming off a disappointing 2026 campaign. However, he's only 26 years old, he's a high-end defender and base-runner, he hits right-handed (which the Yankees need), he has an .804 OPS against lefties in his career and he's signed to a very team-friendly extension that runs through the 2030 season (with a 2031 club option). Garcia would've been a fairly substantial upgrade over what they have at the hot corner, so if they're unable to trade for Casey Schmitt or come up with a blockbuster out of nowhere, it's hard to envision that position improving.

2. Losing out on Alex Vesia to the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees were aggressively pursuing Adrian Morejon to add to their bullpen, but it had become abundantly clear that if Morejon were to sign elsewhere, Alex Vesia was their preferred backup option. This made a lot of sense: Vesia isn't as dynamic or as young as Morejon, but he's quietly been one of the best left-handed relievers in the game for quite some time. Well, roughly 30 minutes later, it was reported that Vesia had signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Mets.

Losing out on Morejon is one thing, but losing out on the backup plan to your crosstown rivals not even an hour later is really something. The Yankees made it clear through the media that they wanted one of these premier left-handed relievers, whether it'd be Morejon or Vesia, in their bullpen, yet they missed out on both of them, the latter of whom signed a very affordable deal that they easily could have closed.

1. Letting Adrian Morejon sign with the Blue Jays

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should Morejon have been the Yankees' No. 1 offseason target? That can be debated. He's obviously elite, but the bullpen wasn't exactly the Yankees' biggest issue in 2026. Whether he should've been is pretty irrelevant, though, since he very clearly was Brian Cashman's white whale. Yet despite the Yankees making it abundantly clear they desperately wanted him, they let him sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.

What makes this failure even crazier is that they didn't even lose him by that much money. The Yankees reportedly offered Morejon a five-year deal worth $100 million or even slightly over, hovering right around Edwin Diaz's previous record for the highest-paid reliever in MLB history. The Jays came in at five years for $115 million. The big bad Yankees let roughly $10 million come in the way of not only themselves landing their top target, but also that same player ending up on a division rival. Small-market fan bases are used to watching their owners tap out when another team offers $10 million more on a player, but they never would have expected Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees to do the same.