Ranking the best and worst MLB trade deadline deals after one month

One month removed from the MLB trade deadline, rubber has officially met the road. The deadline is always a crapshoot. There's so little time for players to get acclimated to their new surroundings before the playoffs. That nonexistent adjustment period is especially ruthless in the case of rentals. A slow start can spell doom, even — or especially — when marquee names are involved.

Of course, some trades move the needle in profound ways. It can go either direction and it's often impossible to predict in baseball, a sport that's random by nature. That said, let's dive into the best and worst moves from the deadline, with a month of hindsight.

The five best MLB trade deadline moves, ranked

Tarik Skubal - Los Angeles Dodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Clay Holmes to the Cubs

The Cubs sacrificed top-100 prospect Jefferson Rojas for a pair of rentals. The Mets probably feel good about this trade long term, but Chicago has a clear path to competing with L.A. and Milwaukee in the NL — and this trade has moved the needle in a meaningful way. Holmes looks like Chicago's No. 1 starter, with a 1.55 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in five starts since the deadline. Even Taylor has popped off the bench with a 1.006 OPS and five extra-base hits in 49 at-bats, improving Chicago's already-deep outfield depth chart.

4. Liam Hicks to the Rays

Tampa has won games with cleverness and execution more than raw power or overwhelming talent this season, but the Liam Hicks trade served as a smart reallocation of resources. Hicks adds more thump behind Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Díaz in what was a perilously thin Rays lineup. He's hitting .310 with an .898 OPS since the move, while only one of the prospects Miami acquired ranks top-10 in the Marlins system, per MLB Pipeline. Hicks is under club control through 2030, so the Rays stand to benefit from this trade for years to come.

3. Luis Arráez to the Phillies

Another example of a win-win deal, as Ramon Marquez is on a rocket-like ascent in the minors. For the Phillies, this was (mostly) a rental situation. Reliever Caleb Kilian comes with extra club control but he's hurt right now. Luis Arráez is a free agent at season's end and he hasn't really produced up to his usual high standards with a .678 OPS post-trade. And yet, Arráez's mere presence in the cleanup spot has empowered Bryce Harper to take a more patient (and more productive) approach. The Phillies offense has completely transformed over the past month and Arráez's bat will catch up eventually.

2. Tyler Mahle to the Braves

The Braves were lampooned for putting a band-aid over a bullet hole at the deadline, acquiring Tyler Mahle as a rental after he posted a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts for the Giants. Well, Mahle has flipped a switch; or Atlanta has figured out the secret formula, as he has a 1.48 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 30.1 innings since the move. Mahle suddenly looks razor-sharp — like a real postseason weapon for the Braves, who desperately needed a salve in the rotation. They gave up a Quad-A arm in Anthony Molina to acquire him.

1. Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers

Tarik Skubal has a 3.03 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in six starts since the move to L.A., which isn't even up to par for the two-time reigning Cy Young winner. Still, it's hard to overstate Skubal's value as a stablizer for a Dodgers rotation that has dealt with injuries to Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow (among others) all season. Los Angeles will trot out Skubal, Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and either Ohtani or Glasnow, in some order, come the postseason. That is borderline unfair. Detroit received more value than given credit for, but the Dodgers live a life of luxury, and Skubal was always the deadline's top prize.

The five worst MLB trade deadline moves, ranked

Aroldis Chapman, Adley Rutschman - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Daulton Varsho to the Astros

The Astros gave up three additional years of club control over right-hander Spencer Arrighetti for half a season of Daulton Varsho. While Varsho was one of the hottest players in MLB down the stretch of last season, he has been anything but for Houston this season. He's 18-for-100 (.180) with a .568 OPS since the trade. Varsho is a phenomenal defender, but the Astros were banking on positive regression. So far, it has been quite the opposite.

4. Casey Mize to the Padres

The Padres acquired Casey Mize right at the 6 PM buzzer on deadline day. After a brilliant first half of the campaign with Detroit, however, Mize has struggled to find his footing with the Padres, pitching to a 6.67 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across six starts. Kash Mayfield was the Padres' No. 2 prospect (now Detroit's No. 8 prospect) per MLB Pipeline, so San Diego paid a steep price for half a season of Mize, expecting an ace to solidify a rotation in flux. So far, it's been nothing but disappointment.

3. Luis Castillo to the White Sox

The White Sox were able to exchange one bad contract (Seranthony Domínguez) for another in the Luis Castillo trade, with a couple fringe prospects tossed in for effect. The thought process was understandable, as Chicago needed experience and durability in the rotation and Castillo has a lengthy track record of success. But Castillo is 33 years old and clearly past his prime. He put up a 5.06 ERA in 99.2 innings for Seattle before the trade. He has a 7.52 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 26.3 innings (across six starts) for the Sox. He is the worst pitcher in what is easily the worst rotation for a postseason contender right now.

2. Taylor Ward to the Mariners

There was a lot of interest in Taylor Ward as a deadline rental. A year removed from hitting 36 home runs with the Angels, Ward hit for less power in Baltimore this season, but he also posted a career-high .383 on-base percentage before the trade. His walk rate was through the roof and he was still producing positive outcomes at the plate, especially against left-handed pitching. The Mariners won the bidding war for Ward's services, only for him to hit a brick wall. He's batting .108 with a .340 OPS and one extra-base hit since joining arriving in Seattle. The M's needed Ward's bat to shake them out of a slumber. Instead, he's fast asleep at the wheel and the end of the road is nigh.

1. Adley Rutschman to the Red Sox

The Red Sox understandably pushed their chips in at the deadline, as there's a crystal-clear path to the World Series laid out in front of them. Rutschman comes with an extra year of club control and Boston was able to poach him from a division rival, which is even sweeter. On top of being one of the best defensive backstops in baseball, Rutschman offers a uniquely valuable switch-hitting profile for a catcher.

The Red Sox sacrificed two incredibly talented pitching prospects in Eyanson and Witherspoon, however, and so far Rutschman has not hit. He looks lost at the plate, in fact, batting .180 with a .598 OPS. There's time for Rutschman to shake off injury rust and find his groove, so there's more latent upside here than with the Ward trade, for example. But right now, it feels like Boston might reconsider the terms of this deal if afforded the chance.