Ranking Zach Neto offseason trade destinations as Angels star has a week to remember

Zach Neto was one of the hottest and most intriguing names on the rumor mill at the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Los Angeles Angels acting General Manager John Mozeliak held on to the shortstop, though.

Mozeliak and the Angels face an interesting decision in the offseason. Do they keep the 25-year-old, who cannot become a free agent until 2029, and make him one of the cornerstone players of a rebuilding team? Or does an organization that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2014 trade Neto for more young players?

What makes Zach Neto such an attractive commodity?

Neto is hitting .237/.316/.434 with 22 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 128 games this season and was the American League Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday as he went 14 for 28 with four doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs.

Neto is on the brink of his third straight season with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Nevertheless, the Angels are 52-80 and all but certain to have an 11th consecutive losing season.

Plenty of teams, though, could use Neto. Here is a look at five potential suitors

5. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

The Braves are leading the National League East despite using utility player Mauricio Dubon regularly at shortstop after Ha-Seong Kim failed spectacularly. Dubon has been solid but is 32, eligible for free agency at season's end, and not the long-term answer at the position.

Rookie Jim Jarvis has had his moments this year but is now at Triple-A Gwinnett, and Neto is a much better option.

The Braves could formulate an offer around right-hander JR Ritchie, who is also at Triple-A, and Double-A Columbus center fielder Eric Hartman. Ritchie has made eight starts and six relief appearances for the Braves this season, going 1-2 with one save and a 4.50 ERA. Hartman is ranked as the Braves’ top prospect and baseball’s No. 22 prospect by Baseball America.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies knew when they signed shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $330-million contract before the 2023 season that he would eventually need to change positions. The time is here, as Turner has minus-12 defensive runs saved this season.

A logical spot for Turner is center field. That would allow the Phillies to package rookie center fielder Justin Crawford and Triple-A Lehigh Valley shortstop Aidan Miller in a potential deal.

Crawford is hitting just .266/.312/.354 with two home runs and 16 stolen bases in 122 games but is 22 years old. Miller has been on the injured list since May 6 with spine issues but is rated as the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect and No. 86 by Baseball America.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers | Luke Hales/GettyImages

The Dodgers must be considered anytime a star player is in play. The two-time defending World Series champions have Mookie Betts at shortstop. However, the 33-year-old seems to be entering the decline phase of his career.

The Dodgers have the type of organizational depth to make a deal with the team down the freeway. A package centered around Double-A Tulsa outfielder Mike Sirota could entice the Angels to make a trade. He is the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect and baseball’s No. 19 prospect according to Baseball America.

2. Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox reportedly made acquiring Neto their top priority at the deadline before pivoting and acquiring catcher Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. It stands to reason that Boston will pursue Neto again this winter.

Boston shortstop Trevor Story, who has been sidelined for three months because of sports hernia surgery, still has one year remaining on his six-year, $140-million contract. Yet that contract and the fact that Andruw Monasterio has ably filled in at shortstop aren’t enough to deter the Red Sox.

The Red Sox could tempt the Angels with an offer that includes rookie left-hander Jake Bennett and two prospects with Double-A Portland: outfielder Justin Gonzales and second baseman Yoeilin Cespedes as the organization’s No. 2 prospect and Cespedes at No. 14.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Neto’s power/speed combination would be a big upgrade offensively for the Rays over shortstop Taylor Walls, who has hit 24 home runs in his six-year career. Tampa Bay would also potentially keep its championship window open longer by trading for Neto.

The Rays added their shortstop of the future last month when they selected Grady Emerson with the second overall pick in the amateur draft. It would take a certain amount of intestinal fortitude to do it, but offering the 17-year-old Emerson to the Angels could get a deal done.