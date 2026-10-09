Realistic Ronald Acuña Jr. trades that Mariners, Yankees, Mets could offer with Braves future in doubt

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s season ended in tears on Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of an NLDS.

Home fans booed the star right fielder late in the game at Truist Park. Acuna went 2-for-15 in the series, with no extra-base hits or RBIs, after a 1-for-9 performance in the Braves’ three-game NLWCS victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Acuna began crying while speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s game. The 28-year-old was adamant, though, that he wanted to stay with the Braves, despite his social media hints to the contrary. General manager Alex Anthopoulos might have other ideas after Acuna’s poor postseason.

The guaranteed portion of Acuna’s eight-year, $100-million contract expires at the end of the month. The Braves hold $17-million club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, a very affordable price for a five-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP, and will certainly exercise them.

Acuna hit .255/.345/.451 with 20 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 107 regular-season games. That would be a solid season for most players, but Acuna set an incredibly high standard in 2023, hitting 41 home runs and stealing 73 bases.

“When you see how this postseason went, you have to at least check in with the Braves and see if they’ve softened their stance on trading him,” an executive from another MLB team told FanSided. “I don’t think they’ll trade him, and you’d have to pay a king’s ransom for him if he did, and I’m not so sure anyone wants to give up a bundle for a player with two bad knees who gives, shall we say, inconsistent effort.”

An executive from another team echoed those sentiments about Acuna’s trade value.

“I’d be surprised if anyone would give up a star player off the major league roster and a top 100 prospect,” the front office type said. “He has had major surgery on both knees. He’s not the same guy he was three years ago. He also can be a pain in the ass at times. At least, that’s the perception. I’d tread carefully.”

Though it probably won’t happen, what if the Braves decide to move on from Acuña? Who would be the top suitors and what would they offer?

Mariners could use an Acuña-type spark

The Mariners need to make a big move after a massively disappointing season, and no executive enjoys making trades more than baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. Seattle will also have a major void in its outfield if it doesn’t re-sign Randy Arozarena, who is eligible for free agency.

The Mariners have outstanding pitching depth and could use it for Acuna. They could start their offer with right-hander Bryce Miller and include hard-throwing reliever Matt Brash, and add a reclamation pitching prospect like Double-A right-hander Michael Morales.

Brash cannot become a free agent until 2028,, and Mille remains underBrash cannot become a free agent until 2028, and Mille remains under contract through the 2029 season. contract through the 2029 season.

Miller, 28, went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 games this season, but went 12-8 with a 2.91 ERA over 31 starts in 2024. Thrash had a sparkling 0.54 ERA this season but was limited to 20 games because of right lat inflammation.

Morales, 24, was the Mariners’ third-round draft pick in 2021 and won 13 minor league games in 2024. He looks like he needs a change of scenery after going 2-4 with a 6.11 ERA in 17 Double-A starts this season. Morales did not pitch after July 26 due to an undisclosed arm/hand injury.

Yankees need Acuña's dynamism

The Yankees could also use a dynamic offensive player after being swept by the Tampa Rays in the ALDS, and they could offer the Braves a package of three pitchers, though it might not be as enticing as the Mariners' offer.

Clarke Schmidt made only one relief appearance late in the season after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and the 30-year-old is eligible for free agency after next season. However, Schmidt went 9-9 with a 3.07 ERA in 30 starts in 2024 and 2025 and would be a quality rotation addition to a team built to win now.

Left-hander Xavier Rivas is ranked as the Yankees’ No. 12 prospect by Baseball America and No. 15 by MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old left-hander went 7-6 with a 5.28 ERA in 24 games between Triple-A and Double-A this season, striking out 136 batters in 105.2 innings.

Ranked as the Yankees’ 27th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, right-hander Brendan Beck is 28. New York’s second-round draft pick finally made his MLB debut this year after going 10-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 25 Triple-A starts and pitching for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

Do Mets have enough to land Acuña?

Mets owner Steve Cohen would love to add Acuna to his star-studded roster. However, they probably couldn’t make an offer strong enough to swing a trade.

The Mets could try to entice the Braves with left-hander Zac Thornton, a 24-year-old who had a fine rookie season and won't be eligible for free agency until 2032. In 15 starts for the Mets, Thornton went 5-6 with a 3.32 ERA.

The Mets would need to add to the deal, and 19-year-old middle infield prospect Bruin Agbayani could be an interesting chip. He has played in just 18 professional games since the Minnesota Twins selected him in the sixth round of last year’s amateur draft after he graduated high school in Honolulu.

The Mets acquired Agbayani at this year’s trade deadline in a deal that sent left-handed reliever A.J. Minter to the Twins. Though former MLB outfielder Benny Agbayani's son is just 19, the Mets are challenging him by sending him to the Arizona Fall League.

Bruin Agbayani is rated as the Mets’ 28th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 30 by Baseball America.