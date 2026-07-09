Red Sox and dark horse Corey Seager suitors that make more sense than you think

The race centers on teams needing offensive upgrades at shortstop and the clock is ticking before he gains full no-trade control.

Multiple contenders are positioning themselves to capitalize on this window, seeing him as a potential difference-maker both immediately and long term.

The Texas Rangers are 46-46, a half-game back of Seattle in the AL West standings. This is a crossroads moment for franchise cornerstone Corey Seager. The five-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ recently landed on the IL for the third time this season. Now 32 years old, but under contract through 2031, his contract is a burden. Texas won't get many more opportunities to remove said burden.

As The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon illuminate, Seager gains 10-and-5 protection after the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Basically, he gains a full no-trade clause moving forward. He currently has an eight-team no-trade clause, but the teams on that list are unlikely to express interest. The clock is ticking on Texas' ability to trade an aging, injury-prone superstar.

Why the Red Sox should express interest

Caleb Durbin - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox called about Seager this past offseason, per The Athletic, but was rebuffed. And understandably so. Seager is integral to the DNA of the Rangers' roster. Texas does not want to trade him, but given its desire to shed salary and its inability to separate in the AL West, now is the last, best time to field a competitive market.

Boston probably viewed Seager as a strong alternative to Alex Bregman. Instead, Boston went out and acquired Caleb Durbin from Milwaukee. Durbin was one of the worst hitters in baseball for a couple months there, but he has turned it around. He has an .899 OPS with seven home runs since the calendar flipped to June.

Boston shouldn't feel any pressure to upgrade Durbin's spot. Still, Trevor Story has really fallen off this season. Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell are exciting young talents, but neither has broken through in the majors. Top prospect Franklin Arias deserves confidence, but he's totally unproven.

Seager's struggles this season (and the general durability concerns) aren't non-issues, but he is dramatically underperforming his under-the-hood metrics. If he can get back on the field and stay there, Seager's bat will heat up. Boston, despite all the doom and gloom this season has inspired, is three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. The team is picking up momentum at the right time and Seager could help them flip the switch in a wide-open pennant race.

Even if Boston does not feel great about its chances in 2026, Seager would represent a long term investment at a position of need. The Red Sox can find spots for Mayer, Durbin and Arias when it becomes a problem.

Why the Yankees should express interest

Anthony Volpe - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The shortstop position has been a thorn in the New York Yankees' side for a couple years now. The Anthony Volpe situation is just bleak. He's back in a groove defensively this season, which is a step in the right direction, but the bat continues to sputter. He has a .664 OPS and 94 wRC+. José Caballero, with his .700 OPS and 96 wRC+, is a five-alarm regression candidate.

The Yankees are basically getting replacement level shortstop play this season, propped up by defense more than offense. And while Volpe can cover ground and make some killer snags at short, he has developed a real noodle arm post-injury. Maybe that comes back around soon enough, but the inconsistency has made it difficult to fully believe in him as a franchise piece.

Beyond keeping him away from Boston, Seager gives the Yankees another right-handed bopper to fold into the lineup behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (when they're all healthy). The Yankees' only real path to contention this season is to out-slug opponents. This is a team built on a 'swing hard first, ask questions later' approach.

Seager is still a solid defensive shortstop, but if the Yankees are concerned about the aging curve of his glove (or are committed to making this Volpe thing work long term), Seager can always move to second base next season after Jazz Chisholm Jr. presumably leaves as a free agent.

Why the Braves should express interest

Ha-seong Kim - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves are another ready-made contender with a clear need at shortstop. The Ha-seong Kim trade and subsequent re-signing just has not panned out, largely due to injuries. The Braves are down to Jim Jarvis (.461 OPS) and Jorge Mateo (.667 OPS) are the primary alternatives. Mauricio Dubón has exceeded expectations this season, but he's primarily in the outfield these days.

Atlanta would love a plug-and-play superstar at shortstop. Suddenly, that lineup becomes damn near impenetrable. With Ozzie Albies an upcoming free agent, there's also room for the Braves to explore a move to second base in 2027 or beyond, so Atlanta can maintain some optionality.

Seager has the winning pedigree Atlanta ought to covet. He has consistently performed in October. He can also balance out a lineup that skews left-handed, especially with Ronald Acuña Jr. suffering another extended stint on the IL.

The Braves' lead in the NL East, which once felt insurmountable, has slowly bled away over the past couple months. Atlanta is only three games up on the red-hot Phillies. This is a talented and resilient team — one which has overcome another dramatic spate of injuries — but Atlanta could clearly use another piece. Seager, if he can stay on the field, is more than just another piece. He could be the piece that launches Atlanta into the Dodgers' stratosphere.

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