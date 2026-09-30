Red Sox vs. Yankees player stats, live box score and match stats for AL Wild Card Game 2

Just about everything that could go right, did go right for the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Boston killer Cam Schlittler fired 6.1 more shutout innings while striking out 10. Ben Rice banged out four hits including a back-breaking grand slam. Heck, even former punching bag Anthony Volpe got to have a little fun in a 9-0 romp that left the Bronx Bombers just one win away from clinching a spot in the ALDS — and sending their hated rival home for the winter.

But we know that Boston isn't going to go quietly, and in this best-of-three format, one game can change everything. The Red Sox will feel pretty good sending veteran righty Sonny Gray to the mound against Yankees lefty Max Fried. Whether their beleaguered lineup — now down Roman Anthony, who reaggravated his wrist issue in Game 1 — can score enough to keep their season alive is another matter, but Boston has plenty of righty bats who can do damage and send this series to a decisive Game 3.

Will the Yankees be moving on, or will the Red Sox force a do-or-die situation on Thursday night? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Red Sox vs. Yankees live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Red Sox vs. Yankees