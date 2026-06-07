Red Sox-Yankees start time: Rain delay updates from New York, June 7

This weekend's three-game series, featuring the biggest rivalry in all of sports, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, had major implications for both teams beyond the rivalry itself. The Red Sox are eagerly trying to turn their season around, while the Yankees are hoping to prove they can win without Aaron Judge for a prolonged period of time. Well, the Red Sox got the best of their rivals in Friday's series opener, but Saturday's game was postponed, and for a moment, it felt as if Sunday's game could follow suit when it was announced that a delay was going to occur.

This game will start in a delay. The tarp is being rolled onto the field. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 7, 2026

The game has been delayed due to rain, frustrating those in attendance. Fortunately, there's reason to believe that this game can be played.

Yankees-Red Sox start time: When will the game begin in New York?

Update No. 2: After just a 20-minute delay, the first pitch of the Red Sox-Yankees game came at 1:55 p.m. ET. Cam Schlittler added onto his Cy Young campaign with a scoreless first inning, and now Ranger Suarez will hope to match that for Boston. If there is another delay, you know where to look!

UPDATE: After just five minutes, the tarp is already coming off the field. It does not look like we're in for a lengthy delay, although as of now, a start time has not been announced.

The tarp is coming off the field — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 7, 2026

Unfortunately, when a delay was announced, a start time was not in the same memo. This means that while we know the game won't begin at the initially scheduled 1:35 p.m. ET, we have no idea when it actually will take place.

What we can do, though, is predict when this game might start, and the Accuweather hourly forecast in the Bronx is of great help in that regard. While it is raining right now, that isn't expected to last long at all, with the sun even expected to creep out by the 2:00 p.m. ET hour. Knowing that, the delay might not be very long at all.

Yankee Stadium forecast: How much more rain is expected?

It's never fun to watch a game be delayed, especially one of this magnitude scheduled to take place not even 24 hours after a postponement, but while no forecast is 100 percent accurate, we can take a clear guess as to when this game will begin, thanks to the chances of rain.

Hour Chance of precipitation 2:00 p.m. ET 43% 3:00 p.m. ET 47% 4:00 p.m. ET 51% 5:00 p.m. ET 24% 6:00 p.m. ET 19%

While there is a chance for some rain within the next few hours, and there could even be a small storm coming at around 4:00 p.m. ET, it looks as if it'll be dry enough for these teams to get this game in without issue very soon. Remember, the percentages might look high, but they cover all of the Bronx, not just Yankee Stadium, so it's possible it won't rain there at all throughout the afternoon.

Even if it does and the game has to get delayed again at around 4:00, it shouldn't be long, with the chance of precipitation decreasing drastically at 5:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET, meaning there's no concern whatsoever regarding postponement.

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