Sources: Brewers to sign free-agent pitcher Bryse Wilson

The move addresses urgent pitching needs for the NL Central leaders, who face injuries to starters Brandon Woodruff and Kyle Harrison.

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to sign free-agent pitcher Bryse Wilson after his recent release from the Chicago Cubs.

Free-agent pitcher Bryse Wilson and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Wilson, 28, was recently designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs and elected free agency. He quickly signs with the Brewers, who are in need of pitching reinforcements after Brandon Woodruff was diagnosed on Wednesday with a new injury to his right shoulder while left-handed starter Kyle Harrison exited his most recent start with elbow soreness.

Brewers hope Bryse Wilson signing can stabilize injury-plagued rotation

Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Wilson was with the Brewers from 2023-2024 and, across 87 games, posted a 3.42 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 181.1 innings. He has since pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and most recently the Cubs, and in nine MLB seasons has a 4.86 ERA while also pitching for the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In Milwaukee, Wilson immediately provides an arm who can pitch both out of the rotation or in relief. The righty hasn’t started a game this season, but did so five times for the White Sox last year and made nine starts for the Brewers in 2024. He predominantly threw out of the bullpen during his two seasons in MIlwaukee, with 68 of his 77 appearances coming in relief.

Wilson joins a Brewers team that has been among baseball’s best, with Milwaukee 59-34 and in first place in the National League Central entering play on Friday. They have the second-best record in baseball, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33), and figure to be a team that scours the trade market for both pitching help and potentially a power bat to add slug to the lineup.

It’s unclear how big president of baseball operations Matt Arnold could aim at the deadline, though recent reports suggest that a Tarik Skubal trade may be unlikely. Still, this should be a season in which the Brewers consider making a splash. For now, however, they bring in a familiar face in Wilson to provide needed depth with the deadline still weeks away.