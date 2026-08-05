The data from Tarik Skubal's Dodgers debut that Tigers fans won't like

Tarik Skubal first start with the Los Angeles Dodgers went as planned for the two-time Cy Young winner, as he threw six innings and gave up two earned runs against the Chicago Cubs. All that's missing was the end result. The Dodgers have lost five games in a row, including Skubal's debut on Tuesday night, which would raise concerns were this any team but the back-to-back World Series champions.

As for Skubal, the 29-year-old's exit from Detroit was, predictably, hard to deal with. Skubal himself hoped to remain a Tiger until the very end, but the second he was dealt he flipped a switch, claiming he was excited to play in Los Angeles and help the Dodgers make history. Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, even went on the offensive and revealed an extension offer the Tigers made to his client in 2024. It's incredible how quickly athletes can turn off their emotions and prepare for battle. In Skubal's case, the numbers quite literally back it up.

Tarik Skubal threw harder in his Dodgers debut than he has all season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Baseball Savant is a great resource for baseball fans to dive deeper into the game they love. It can sometimes also lead to false narratives. That is not the case with Skubal, whose average pitch velocity across the board was nearly a full MPH faster than he typically throws. Sure, that could be the fault of a bad radar gun, but you could tell just how much this start meant to Skubal postgame, claiming it reminded him of his MLB debut.

Pitch Velocity vs Dodgers AVG velocity this season Sinker 97.3 96.7 4-Seam Fastball 97.3 96.7 Changeup 88.1 87.3 Slider 90.7 89.4 Curveball 81.3 80.3

"Felt like my Major League debut, same type of vibe in terms of the nerves running through," Skubal said postgame. The former Tigers ace made his MLB debut in August of 2020, in which he gave up four earned runs in just two innings against the White Sox. It's safe to say this round went a little better, and offered a unique environment. Skubal had never pitched at Wrigley Field before Tuesday night.

"Going in and competing, I don't expect anything else," Skubal said. "As far as environments, I've pitched in plenty of them. I haven't actually made a home start in the postseason. They've all been on the road. I've pitched in pretty good environments, and I'd say that's up there with any of those postseason starts."

Tigers fans can't move on as quickly as Tarik Skubal

MLB: JUL 29 Orioles at Tigers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Skubal has no real choice but to move forward with his life and career. He's in the middle of a pennant chase, and the Dodgers acquired him specifically to lead an already-capable rotation that baseball pundits have argued didn't even need reinforcements at the time of the trade. For Tigers fans, it's not as simple.

Detroit's former ace was beloved in the Motor City. His contract status was the source of speculation for years, as Tigers fans begged ownership to pony up for a player of Skubal's caliber. Unfortunately, the front office chose a different path. I would never suggest Skubal wasn't trying as hard wearing the Ol' English D as he will in a Dodgers cap, but the numbers on Tuesday night prove what Tigers fans have known for years: When the lights are brightest, Skubal can switch gears.

Detroit has a postseason race of its own to atone for, as the Tigers are just 1.5 games back of the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot. They will move forward without their best player and leader, who is just a bit hungrier for postseason glory in southern California.

More MLB news and analysis: