The New York Mets needed a good offseason as much as any team after their disastrous 74-88 2026 season, and to their credit, their winter is off to a strong start. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Mets extended A.J. Ewing on an eight-year, $95 million deal with a ninth-year club option, locking in their center fielder for three (and potentially four) of his free-agent years.

Breaking: The Mets have agreed to an 8-year extension with OF AJ Ewing, according to a person familiar with the situation. Club option for a ninth. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 21, 2026

The Mets already felt like favorites to sign Tarik Skubal, and if anything, this Ewing deal might've pushed them further in that direction.

Mets locking in a franchise cornerstone should help their Tarik Skubal pursuit

New York Mets center fielder A.J. Ewing | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets reportedly offered Tarik Skubal a nine-year deal worth around $400 million, which would make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history both in terms of total dollars and AAV. That, alone, makes the Mets a serious threat to sign him, but the question of whether Skubal would want to come to the Mets is one worth asking, even if they're the highest bidders. Not only have the Mets had their own struggles, but he'd be leaving a Dodgers team that's won two World Series titles in the last three years. He'd be choosing not to sign with a Blue Jays team that was two outs shy of a World Series title in 2025. Choosing the Mets over the Jays and Dodgers might not make much sense if he wants to win.

However, the Ewing extension should help the Mets' pursuit. Ewing didn't get as much recognition as fellow Mets rookies, but he was still worth 3.1 bWAR in 120 games, providing roughly league-average offense and elite defense in center field in his age-21 season. Ewing doing this despite playing just over 50 games in the upper minors prior to his debut is pretty extraordinary, and shows the kind of upside he has as a player.

This extension ensures Ewing will be in town for most, if not all of Skubal's potential tenure in New York, which is a good thing. Adding him to a core that already features the likes of Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor should give Skubal confidence that the Mets can compete.

A.J. Ewing's extension should be a bargain, even if a salary cap comes to MLB

New York Mets center fielder A.J. Ewing | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's especially great about this extension is how team-friendly it'll be. The luxury tax hit on the deal is $11.875 million, which for a player of Ewing's ability has a chance to be a real steal. Even if his bat is nothing more than average (which probably isn't likely), Ewing has already shown he can play terrific center field defense and steal 25+ bases. Is that alone not worth under $12 million annually, especially when considering this deal will cover his prime years?

Getting Ewing extended on team-friendly terms is great for New York, whether there's a salary cap instituted or not. With a cap, the only players the Mets are committed to right now in 2029 are Ewing, Soto, Lindor and reliever Darwinzon Hernandez. Soto and Lindor make a lot of money, obviously, but given all the money expected to come off the books this offseason and next, the Mets should have plenty of room to add Skubal and field a competitive team around their core, assuming the Mets are willing to spend up to the cap ceiling.

Ewing alone might not dictate whether Skubal will come to New York or not, but it certainly can't hurt the Mets' odds of getting him to put pen to paper.